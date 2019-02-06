ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ຊາ​ຊາ​ດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນິໂອ ກຸ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ

ຈະ​ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງທະ​ຫານຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃນ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​

ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ລາ​ຕິນ​ນັ້ນ “ໝົດລົງ​ໄປ​ແຕ່​ດົນແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານ​ກຸ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຢູ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ

​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີີ້​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບກຳລັງໃຈຍ້ອນການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ໃນ

​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂື້ນໂດຍ​ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ. ການ​ຂໍຮ້ອງ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂງຂັນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ

​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນໃຫ້ຫລີ​ກ​ເວັ້ນຮູບ​ແບບໃດໆຂອງຄວາມຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ແນ່ນອນ ມັນບໍ່​ໃຫ້​

ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ຫຍັງ ແລະ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ແກ່​ຜູ້ໃດໝົດ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແມ່ນ “​ທາງ​ເລືອກອັນ

ນຶ່ງ” ສຳລັບເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ແຕ່​ຍັ​ງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສະ​ພ​າບ​ການ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ ທີ່​

ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ທະ​ຫານໄປ.

ທ່ານ​ກຸ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ “ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ທີ່​ດີ” ແກ່​ສອງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ໃນ​ເວ​ເນ​

ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃໝ່​ຈະ​ເປັນໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ດີ.

ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ມັນຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ ຊາວ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາເອງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເ​ຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຫາທາງ​ແກ້​ໄຂ.

ທ່ານ​ກຸ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າຄິດ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​

ຊາດ ຈະໃຫ້ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຄືນ ​ເຖິງ ການ​ມີ​ສ່ອງ​ທາງແກ້​ໄຂບັນຫາ​ທີ່​ດີ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ

​ໜູນ ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໃດໆ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນຫາ. ປະ​ຊາ

​ຊົນ​ເວເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ​ມີ​ຄວາມຕ້ອງ​ການ ແລະ​ສົມ​ຄວນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ.”

ພະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ​ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ວັງ​ວາ​ຕີ​ກັງ ມີ​ຄວາ

​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ໃນ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ​ຂໍຮ້ອງ​.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ນິ​ໂກ​ລັ​ສ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ໝັງ​ສື​ໄປ​ຫາ ພະ​ສັນ​ຕະ​ປາ​ປາ

ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ “ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼື​ອ​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງທາງ ແລະ​

ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນໃຫ້ມີ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາກັນ.”

ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທີ່ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ວັງ​ວາ​ຕີ​ກັງ ໄດ້​ເກີດຄວາມລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມີວິ​ກິດ​ການທາງດ້ານ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ.



U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he hopes no foreign forces will enter Venezuela, saying the days of foreign intervention in Latin America are "long ago gone."



"I was very encouraged by the demonstration last Saturday in which the demonstrations took place without violence," Guterrres told VOA at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday. "Our strong appeal is to avoid all forms of violence that, of course, serve no purpose and benefit nobody."



President Donald Trump has said U.S. military force is an "option" for Venezuela, but has not specified under what circumstances he would send in troops.



Guterrres says he has offered the "good offices" to both parties in Venezuela, saying he does not believe new elections would go well.



But he said it is up to the Venezuelans to negotiate a solution.



"I think it's important that the U.N. reaffirms the availability of its good offices to support any negotiations between the two parties for a solution to be found. The Venezuelan people need it and deserve it," Guterres told VOA.



Pope Francis also said Tuesday the Vatican is willing to help negotiate a deal if both parties in Venezuela ask for it.



President Nicolas Maduro has said he sent Francis a letter seeking "help in the process of facilitating and reinforcing dialogue."



Previous rounds of talks led by the Vatican failed to prevent the current political crisis.



Meanwhile, the opposition-led National Assembly says the military would be crossing a "red line" if it blocks deliveries of humanitarian aid to Venezuela.



Stockpiles of food, medicine and other supplies are sitting in Brazil, Colombia and on an unidentified Caribbean island, waiting to be delivered.



Maduro regards aid deliveries as the vanguard of a U.S. military invasion and is refusing to allow them.



His rival for leadership, National Assembly head and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido ((gwy-DOH')), suspects the military is planning to divert the aid to hand out to Maduro supporters.



The powerful military is the key to which way Venezuela goes and both Maduro and Guaido are striving to win its support.



The collapse in world energy prices, corruption and failed socialist policies have wrecked the Venezuelan economy. Food, fuel and many basic goods are in severely short supply and inflation is out of control.



Millions of Venezuelans have fled the country and millions more can be expected to go.



Maduro has shown little tolerance for anti-government protests and blames the United States for backing the opposition and plotting a coup.



Maduro was inaugurated for a second term last month after winning an election the United States and the opposition called a sham.



As head of the National Assembly, Guaido invoked what he says is his constitutional right to declare himself president until new elections are held.

