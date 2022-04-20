ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກິວເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໃຫ້ມີການຢຸດຍິງທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳເປັນເວລາສີ່ມື້ ທີ່ກົງກັບວັນບຸນອິສເຕີຂອງສາສະໜາອອກໂທດັອກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການເຮັດສົງຄາມຂອງຣັດເຊຍຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍໃໝ່.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບການບຸກໂຈມຕີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນວ່າ “ເປັນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ ແລະຈຳນວນພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ໜ້າຢ້ານກົວທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນເທົ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນຍັງໜ້ອຍຢູ່ຖ້າປຽບທຽບໃສ່ຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍທີ່ພວມຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ຂ້າງໜ້າ. ເລື້ອງນີ້ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້. ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຂອງຊີວິດກຳລັງຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ.”
ທ່ານກິວເຕເຣັສ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດການສູ້ລົບ ຊຶ່ງຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 21 ເມສາ ອັນເປັນວັນວັນພະຫັດສັກ
ສິດ ຢູ່ໃນປະຕິທິນຄຣິສຕຽນອອກໂຕດັອກ ໄປເຖິງວັນທີ 24 ເມສາ ເວລາເຂົາເຈົ້າສະຫລອງບຸນອິສເຕີ. ທັງ ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ສະຫລອງບຸນອິສເຕີ ຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະນີ້.
ຫົວໜ້າອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າຮູບປັ້ນ Knotted Gun ທີ່ເຮັດໂດຍນັກສິນລະປິນສະວີເດັນ ທ່ານຄາລ ເຟຣດຣິກ ເຣີເຕີວາດ. ຮູບຫລໍ່ທອງແດງທີ່ເປັນປືນສັ້ນແມັກນຳ ໃຫຍ່ .357 ທີ່ເລົາປືນກ້ຽວເປັນຂອດ ແລະອຸທິດໃຫ້ແກ່ໂລກ ທີ່ບໍ່ຮຸນແຮງ.
ທ່ານກິວເຕເຣັສ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຢຸດສູ້ລົບໄລຍະສັ້ນ ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການເປີດທາງຜ່ານສຳລັບພົນລະເຮືອນເພື່ອມະນຸດສະທຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງການໜີອອກຈາກເຂດສູ້ລົບ ໃນການປະຕິບັດດັ່ງກ່າວດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຂອງຄະນະ ກຳມະການສະພາກາແດງສາກົນ ແລະຍັງຈະອະນຸຍາດໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານສະບຽງໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຮວມທັງເມືອງມາຣີອູໂປລ ເຄີສັນ ໂດແນັດ ແລະລູຮານ.
“ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຂະບວນລົດຊ່ວຍເຫລືອມະນຸດສະທຳ ໃນລະຫວ່າງໄລຍະນີ້ ໄປຫາສະຖານທີ່ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງສົ່ງແຜນການລາຍລະອຽດ ໄປຫາທຸກພັກຝ່າຍ.” ແຕ່ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຖ້າຫາກທຸກພັກຝ່າຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ສັນຍານ ເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດ ເຊັ່ນວ່າການຢຸດຍິງຊົ່ວຄາວ.
ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ກ່າວວ່າ “ສຳລັບຊີວິດທັງໝົດ ຫລືເຫດຜົນຂອງການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຢູເຄຣນ ໃຫ້ຢຸດສຽງປືນແລະແຜ້ວທາງໄປສູ່ຄວາມປອດໄພສຳຫລາຍຄົນທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ. ໄລຍະສີ່ມື້ຂອງບຸນອິສເຕີນີ້ ຄວນເປັນເວລາທ້ອນໂຮມຮັກສາຊີວິດ ແລະຫາລືເພື່ອຍຸຕິຄວາມທໍລະມານ ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed Tuesday for a four-day humanitarian pause this week to coincide with Orthodox Easter, as Russia's war in Ukraine entered a dangerous new phase.
"The onslaught and terrible toll on civilians we have seen so far could pale in comparison to the horror that lies ahead," he said of the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine. "This cannot be allowed to happen. Hundreds of thousands of lives hang in the balance."
Guterres called for a pause in fighting to begin on April 21 – which is Holy Thursday in the Orthodox Christian calendar – through April 24, when they celebrate Easter. Both Ukrainians and Russians celebrate Easter during this period.
The U.N. chief spoke to reporters in front of The Knotted Gun sculpture by Swedish artist Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd. The bronze statue depicts an oversized .357 Magnum revolver with its muzzle tied in a knot and is dedicated to a non-violent world.
Guterres said the brief pause would allow for the opening of a series of humanitarian corridors for civilians who want to leave hostile areas to do so with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and it would also allow in aid supplies for people living in hard hit areas, including Mariupol, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk.
"The United Nations is ready to send humanitarian aid convoys during this period to these locations. We are submitting detailed plans to the parties," but he did not say if the parties, particularly Russia, had signaled a willingness to implement such a temporary truce.
"For all these life-or-death reasons, I call on Russians and Ukrainians to silence the guns and forge a path to safety for so many at immediate risk," the secretary-general said. "The four-day Easter period should be a moment to unite around saving lives and furthering dialogue to end the suffering in Ukraine."