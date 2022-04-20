ເລ​ຂ​າ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນິ​ໂອ ກິ​ວ​ເຕ​ເ​ຣັສ ໄດ້​ຂໍຮ້ອງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສີ່​ມື້ ທີ່​ກົງ​ກັບວັນ​ບຸນ​ອິ​ສ​ເຕີຂອງ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ອອກ​ໂທ​ດັອກ​ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ການ​ເຮັດສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໄດ້​ກ້າວເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່ເປັນອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ໃໝ່.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວກ່ຽວ​ກັບການບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ເທົ່​າ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ຢູ່​ຖ້າ​ປຽບ​ທຽບໃສ່ຄວາມ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່ພວມ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ. ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້. ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ.”

​ທ່ານ​ກິວເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ຢຸດ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈ​ະເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 21 ເມ​ສາ ​ອັນເປັນ​ວັນວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ສັກ

​ສິ​ດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ທິນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສຕຽນ​ອອກ​ໂຕ​ດັອກ​ ໄປ​ເຖິງວັນ​ທີ 24 ເມ​ສາ ເວ​ລາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສະ​ຫລອງ​ບຸນ​ອິ​ສເຕີ. ​ທັງ​ ຊາວ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ສະ​ຫລອງ​ບຸນ​ອິ​ສ​ເຕີ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ນີ້.

​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ຮູບ​ປັ້ນ Knotted Gun ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໂດຍ​ນັກ​ສິນ​ລະ​ປິນ​ສະ​ວີ​ເດັນ ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ລ ເຟ​ຣດ​ຣິກ ເຣີ​ເຕີ​ວາດ. ຮູບ​ຫລໍ່​ທອງ​ແດງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປືນ​ສັ້ນ​ແມັກ​ນຳ ໃຫຍ່​ .357 ທີ່​ເລົາ​ປືນ​ກ້ຽວ​ເປັນ​ຂອດ ແລະ​ອຸ​ທິດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ໂລກ ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.

ທ່ານ​ກິວ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສັ້ນ ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເປີດ​ທາງ​ຜ່ານສຳ​ລັບພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນເພື່ອ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ສູ້​ລົບ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຂອງຄະ​ນະ ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາກາ​ແດງ​ສາ​ກົນ ແລະ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານສະ​ບຽງໃຫ້ແກ່​ຜູ້​ຄົນທີ່ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເມືອງມາ​ຣີ​ອູໂປ​ລ ເຄີ​ສັນ ໂດ​ແ​ນັດ ແລະ​ລູ​ຮານ.

​“ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ໄລ​ຍ​ະ​ນີ້ ໄປ​ຫາ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ. ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສົ່ງ​ແຜນການລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ໄປ​ຫາ​ທຸກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ.” ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ຖ້​າຫາກ​ທຸກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ສັນ​ຍານ ​ເຕັ​ມ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະຕິ​ບັດ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ​ການຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ຊົ່​ວ​ຄາວ.

​ເລຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ສຳ​ລັບຊີ​ວິດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ ຫລື​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ຂອງ​ກາ​ນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃຫ້​ຢຸດ​ສຽງ​ປືນແລະ​ແຜ້ວ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ສຳ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ຢ່າງກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ. ໄລຍະສີ່​ມື້​ຂອງບຸນ​ອິ​ສ​ເຕີນີ້​ ຄວນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທ້ອນ​ໂຮມ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ຫາ​ລືເພື່ອຍຸ​ຕິຄວ​າມ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed Tuesday for a four-day humanitarian pause this week to coincide with Orthodox Easter, as Russia's war in Ukraine entered a dangerous new phase.



"The onslaught and terrible toll on civilians we have seen so far could pale in comparison to the horror that lies ahead," he said of the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine. "This cannot be allowed to happen. Hundreds of thousands of lives hang in the balance."



Guterres called for a pause in fighting to begin on April 21 – which is Holy Thursday in the Orthodox Christian calendar – through April 24, when they celebrate Easter. Both Ukrainians and Russians celebrate Easter during this period.



The U.N. chief spoke to reporters in front of The Knotted Gun sculpture by Swedish artist Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd. The bronze statue depicts an oversized .357 Magnum revolver with its muzzle tied in a knot and is dedicated to a non-violent world.



Guterres said the brief pause would allow for the opening of a series of humanitarian corridors for civilians who want to leave hostile areas to do so with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and it would also allow in aid supplies for people living in hard hit areas, including Mariupol, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk.



"The United Nations is ready to send humanitarian aid convoys during this period to these locations. We are submitting detailed plans to the parties," but he did not say if the parties, particularly Russia, had signaled a willingness to implement such a temporary truce.



"For all these life-or-death reasons, I call on Russians and Ukrainians to silence the guns and forge a path to safety for so many at immediate risk," the secretary-general said. "The four-day Easter period should be a moment to unite around saving lives and furthering dialogue to end the suffering in Ukraine."



