ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການຕຳໜິຢ່າງແຮງ ຕໍ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນເຕະບານໂລກທີ່ກາຕ້າ ຫົວໜ້າອົງການແຮງງານສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ກົດດັນໃຫ້ປະທານຂອງອົງການ FIFA ເອົາບົດບາດ ໃນການພິຈາລະນາຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຄັດ ຕໍ່ປະເທດເຈົ້າພາບ ທີ່ຈະຈັດການແຂ່ງຂັນເຕະບານໂລກໃນອະນາຄົດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ.
ຫົວໜ້າອົງການແຮງງານສາກົນຫຼື ILO ທ່ານກິລເບີດ ຮຸງໂບ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ (AFP) ກ່ອນການພົບປະ ກັບທ່ານກິອານີ ອິນແຟນຕິໂນ ວ່າ ກາຕາເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຂອງ “ມາດຕະການສອງໜ້າ” ແລະໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຄືບໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແຕ່ຍັງມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການເພີ້ມຕື່ມທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງເຮັດໃຫ້ເສັດສິ້ນສຳລັບພວກແຮງງານຕ່າງປະເທດ.
ອົງການ ILO ກຳລັງຊອກຫາບົດບາດ ເພື່ອຈະ “ທຳການກວດສອບທາງດ້ານການເງິນ” ຕໍ່ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆທີ່ສະໝັກເປັນເຈົ້າພາບໃນອະນາຄົດ ອີງຕາມທ່ານຮຸງໂບໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ການໃຫ້ສຳພາດ.
ອົງການ FIFA ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມກົດດັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຫລັງຈາກຫລາຍປີ ຂອງການຕຳໜິສິດທິຂອງພວກຄົນງານ ຢູ່ໃນກາຕາ ເລີ້ມຈາກຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່ໂຄງການກໍ່ສ້າງອັນໃຫຍ່ໂຕ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບເງິນເດືອນ ແລະເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ທ່າມກາງຄວາມຮ້ອນຈັດ ຂອງປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນອ່າວເປີເຊຍດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ທ່ານຮວງໂບ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ “ອົງການ FIFA ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍເປັນທີ່ສຸດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ການແຂ່ງຂັນເຕະບານໂລກໃນອະນາຄົດ ຫລືການຮັບຟັງພິຈາລະນາ ຄຳຖາມສັງຄົມ ຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບການເຄົາລົບມາດຕະຖານຂອງພວກແຮງງານ ເປັນຄຳຖາມທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈ.”
ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໂຕໂກ ກ່າວວ່າ ການນັບຖືສິດທິມະນຸດຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮວມຢູ່ນຳ “ສິດທິເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ການເຮັດວຽກ ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະສຸຂະພາບ ແລະຄວາມປອດໄພໃນການເຮັດວຽກ.”
ອົງການ FIFA ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກັບ ຫ້ອງການຂ້າຫຼວງໃຫຍ່ດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວຫລັງຈາກການປະຊຸມວ່າ ການສົນທະນາເພື່ອຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈກັບອົງການ ILO ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ເສັດສິ້ນເທື່ອ.
"ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພົວພັນກັບອົງການ ILO ເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີ ແລະພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າໝາກຜົນການຮ່ວມມືຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃນອະນາຄົດ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານອິນແຟນຕິໂນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ.
ທ່ານຮຸງໂບ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ມີ “ເຫດຜົນໄປໃນທາງທີ່ດີ ຂອງການບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບອົງການ FIFA ກ່ຽວກັບສິດທິຂອງພວກຄົນງານ.”
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the U.N. labor agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts.
International Labour Organization Director-General Gilbert Houngbo told AFP before meeting with Gianni Infantino that Qatar has been a victim of "double standards" and has made significant progress but more needs to be done for its migrant laborers.
The ILO is seeking a role carrying out "due diligence" on future candidate countries, Houngbo said in an interview.
FIFA has faced increased pressure after years of criticism of labor rights in Qatar, ranging from controversy over deaths on mega construction projects to unpaid salaries and working in the Persian Gulf state's fierce summer heat.
Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision."
The former Togo prime minister said respect for human rights had to include "rights linked to work and especially health and safety at work."
FIFA, which already works with the U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights, said after the meeting that talks on a memorandum of understanding with the ILO were not yet complete.
"We have been engaging with the ILO for a number of years and we want to make sure our fruitful cooperation will continue in the future," Infantino said in a statement.
Houngbo said he was "reasonably optimistic" of reaching agreement with FIFA on workers' rights.