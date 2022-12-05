ຫລັງ​ຈາກໄດ້​ມີການ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ ຕໍ່​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ກາ​ຕ້າ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ອົງກ​ານແຮງ​ງານສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອ​າ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້ປະ​ທານ​ຂອງອົງ​ການ FIFA ​ເອົາ​ບົດ​ບາດ ໃນ​ການພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາຢ່າງ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ ​ຕໍ່ປະ​ເທດ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ການແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ໂລກ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​.

ຫົ​ວ​ໜ້າ​ອົງ​ການ​ແຮງງ​ານ​ສາ​ກົນ​ຫຼື ILO ທ່ານ​ກິ​ລ​ເບີດ ຮຸງ​ໂບ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ (AFP) ກ່ອນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ ​ກັບທ່ານ​ກິ​ອາ​ນີ ອິນ​ແຟນ​ຕິໂນ ​ວ່າ ກາ​ຕາ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ “ມາດ​ຕະ​ການສອງ​ໜ້າ” ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ກາ​ນເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ທີ່ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ອົງ​ການ ILO ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ ເພື່ອ​ຈະ “​ທຳ​ການກວດ​ສອບທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ” ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທ່າ​ນ​ຮຸງ​ໂບໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໃຫ້​ສຳ​ພາດ.

ອົງ​ການ FIFA ​ໄດ້​ຮັບຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຫ​ລາຍປີ ​ຂອງການ​ຕຳ​ໜິສິດ​ທິຂອງ​ພວກ​ຄົນງ​ານ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກາ​ຕາ ເລີ້ມ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຢູ່ໂຄງ​ການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ​ອັນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໂຕ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເງິນ​ເດືອນ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ຈັດ ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອ່າວ​ເປີ​ເຊຍດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ​ຮວງ​ໂບ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ “ອົງ​ການ FIFA ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ວ່າ ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ໂລກ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ ຫລືການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ສັງ​ຄົມ ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຄົ​າ​ລົບ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ຖານ​ຂອງພວກ​ແຮງ​ງານ ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ​ໃນ​ກ​ານ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ.”

ອະ​ດີດ​ນາ​ຍົກລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີໂຕ​ໂກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກາ​ນ​ນັບ​ຖື​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮວ​ມ​ຢູ່​ນຳ “ສິດ​ທິເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ແລະ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພໃນການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ.”

ອົງ​ການ FIFA ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ ຫ້ອງການຂ້າຫຼວງໃຫຍ່ດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ສະຫະປະຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່າວ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ວ່າ ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ກັບ​ອົງ​ການ ILO ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ເທື່ອ.

​"ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ອົງ​ການ ILO ເປັນ​ເວ​ລ​າ​ຫລາຍ​ປີ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ວ່າ​ໝາກ​ຜົນການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ອິນ​ແຟນ​ຕິ​ໂນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖ​ະ​ແຫລງ​ການ.

ທ່ານ​ຮຸງ​ໂບ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ມີ “ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ດີ ຂອງກ​ານ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັບ​ອົງ​ການ FIFA ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຄົນງ​ານ.”

After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the U.N. labor agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts.

International Labour Organization Director-General Gilbert Houngbo told AFP before meeting with Gianni Infantino that Qatar has been a victim of "double standards" and has made significant progress but more needs to be done for its migrant laborers.

The ILO is seeking a role carrying out "due diligence" on future candidate countries, Houngbo said in an interview.

FIFA has faced increased pressure after years of criticism of labor rights in Qatar, ranging from controversy over deaths on mega construction projects to unpaid salaries and working in the Persian Gulf state's fierce summer heat.

Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision."

The former Togo prime minister said respect for human rights had to include "rights linked to work and especially health and safety at work."

FIFA, which already works with the U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights, said after the meeting that talks on a memorandum of understanding with the ILO were not yet complete.

"We have been engaging with the ILO for a number of years and we want to make sure our fruitful cooperation will continue in the future," Infantino said in a statement.

Houngbo said he was "reasonably optimistic" of reaching agreement with FIFA on workers' rights.