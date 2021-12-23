ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຮັບຮອງເອົາ ມະຕິການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ສຳລັບ ອັຟການິສຖານ

ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາມະຕິສະບັບນຶ່ງທີ່ຖືກນຳສະເໜີໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕໍ່ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ບ່ອນທີ່ສົງຄາມ ແລະ ມາດຕະການລົງ ໂທດສາກົນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໃກ້ຈະເກີດໄພພິ ບັດດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະ ເສດຖະກິດພັງທະລາຍ.

ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້​ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຄືນໃນກາງເດືອນສິງຫາຫຼັງຈາກສົງຄາມ 20 ປີກັບພັນທະມິດ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ.

ປະເທດຕາວັນຕົກ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ໄດ້ກັກການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອມູນຄ່າ ເກົ້າພັນຫ້າຮ້ອຍຕື້ໂດລາ ແລະ ຊັບສິນຕ່າງໆຂອງປະເທດທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ລ້ານຄົນທີ່ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບລະດູໜາວທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ.

ມະຕິສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ, ທີ່ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານຢ່າງເປັນເອກະສັນໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້, ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມະຕິນີ້ຈະສະໜອງການຍົກເວັ້ນການຍຶດຊັບສິນໂດຍສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຕໍ່ສະ ມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານທີ່ຢູ່ໃນລາຍຊື່ ແລະ ໜ່ວຍງານທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງເທົ່ານັ້ນສຳລັບການຈັດຫາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະ ກິດຈະກຳອື່ນໆທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງມະນຸດໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ເຊິ່ງສະພາຈະທົບທວນພາຍໃນນຶ່ງປີ.”

ໂຄສົກລັດຖະບານຕາລີບານ ທ່ານ ຊາບີຮຸລລາ ມູຈາຮິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ວ່າການຮັບຮອງມະຕິດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນ “ບາດກ້າວທີ່ດີ.” ລາວຍັງໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຫວັງວ່າການຮັບຮອງດັ່ງກ່າວຈະ “ເລັ່ງ” ການຖອນມາດຕະການລົງໂທດດ້ານການເງິນຕໍ່ໜ່ວຍງານທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ.

ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ກະຊວງການເງິນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ ກາບູລ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະອອກລາຍເຊັນເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອສາກົນບາງອັນສາມາດຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ຕາບໃດທີ່ມັນບໍ່ໄປຮອດບຸກຄົນທີ່ຖືກມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ.

ລາຍເຊັນດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຊາວ ອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດສົ່ງເງິນໄປໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ.

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution introduced by the U.S. aimed at facilitating aid to Afghanistan, where war and international sanctions have left the country near a humanitarian disaster and economic collapse.

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in mid-August after 20 years of war against a U.S.-led coalition.

The West has since frozen $9.5 billion in aid and assets to the aid-dependent country of more than 40 million people, who are also facing a harsh winter.

The Security Council resolution, passed unanimously Wednesday, says “This resolution provides an exemption from the U.N. Security Council assets freeze against listed members of the Taliban and associated entities solely for the provision of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan, which the Council will review in one year.”

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Agence France-Presse the resolution’s approval was a “good step.” He also expressed hope the approval would “speed up” the removal of financial sanctions on entities with links to the Taliban.

Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department acted Wednesday to ease sanctions against Kabul, saying it will issue licenses to ensure that some international aid can flow to Afghanistan -- as long as it does not reach individuals sanctioned by the U.S.

The licenses also allow Afghans living abroad to send money to their families in Afghanistan.