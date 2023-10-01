ທະຫານຍິງຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຮັບຊຸດເຄື່ອງແບບຂອງແມ່ຍິງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 42,000 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ທັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, 5,000 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້.

Maria, an officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, tries on a military uniform for women for the first time.

“Why haven't I seen this earlier? It's just gorgeous”.

Maria, who did not give her surname, says this is the most comfortable coat and pair of pants she’s worn since she started her military service.

“The model is very cool. Look, the pants are exactly on my waist, not lower, not higher. In addition, they are adjustable. I can fix and make them narrower if needed.”

Maria joined the Armed Forces as the Russian full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Like other females in the Ukrainian military, she says she received a male uniform.

“It's like a uniform from an older brother. They gave you something, and you had to adjust it for your type of body. The smallest boots size started from 40, but I (am a) 36, so I waited a long time to get shoes that fit me.”

Officer Olga Bighar spoke with VOA from the front line.

“We are in the Bakhmut region, performing tasks related to the de-occupation of the territory.”

Bighar says her pants fit so poorly, they often lasted just one mission.

“They were practically for one-time use. You go on some combat mission, fall down several times, and the seams are already split.”

Now Olga Bighar and Maria have military uniforms for women, thanks to volunteers from the Ukrainian social initiative “Arm Women Now.”

“We collected samples of women's uniforms from other armies worldwide. The NATO standards and uniforms of the USA were (used) as a basis. Also, we comply with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’ (equivalent) requirements for male uniforms.”

Volunteers have been making the women's uniforms for a year. Women who are serving on the frontline get the uniforms for free, others pay a flat fee.

Iryna Nykorak says they were tested for safety and comfort on the training grounds.

“A fitted jacket is essential when a woman wears a bulletproof vest. Otherwise, there are a lot of folds from the excess fabric formed. In summer, when the temperature is high, this extra fabric rubs, creating discomfort.”

This August, the Ukrainian defense ministry approved women's summer field uniforms that are expected to be available by the end of the year.

“Visually, the uniform is similar to our general military uniform. It's designed (according to) a female figure. Smaller shoulders, slightly shorter length, narrower sleeves and a waist that can be (adjusted).