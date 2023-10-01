ທະຫານຍິງຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຮັບຊຸດເຄື່ອງແບບຂອງແມ່ຍິງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ

ແມ່ຍິງ 42,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ໜ້າທີ່ໃນກອງທັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຢູເຄຣນ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາຊຸດເຄື່ອງແບບຂອງແມ່ຍິງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລີເຊຍ ບາກາເລັດສ໌ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກີຢິບ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳສະເໜີລາຍລະອຽດ.
ນາງ ມາເຣຍ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບແຫ່ງຊາດ ຢູເຄຣນ, ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມໃສ່ຊຸດເຄື່ອງແບບສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ.
ນາງ ມາເຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນຫຍັງເຮົາຄືບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນຊຸດນີ້ຕັ້ງແຕ່ດົນ? ມັນງາມຫຼາຍ.”
ນາງ ມາເຣຍ, ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ບອກນາມສະກຸນຂອງລາວ, ເວົ້າວ່ານີ້ແມ່ນເສື້ອຄຸມ ແລະ ໂສ້ງທີ່ໃສ່ສະບາຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ລາວເຄີຍນຸ່ງມາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ລາວໄດ້ເລີ່ມເປັນທະຫານ.
ນາງ ມາເຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຫຸ່ນແບບຢ່າງແມ່ນເທ້ຫຼາຍ. ເບິ່ງນີ້, ໂສ້ງແມ່ນຢູ່ເທິງແອວຂອງຂ້ອຍພໍດີເລີຍ, ບໍ່ຕ່ຳ ບໍ່ສູງກວ່າ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ມັນກໍສາມາດປັບໄດ້. ຂ້ອຍສາມາດແປງ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຄັບເຂົ້າຖ້າຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງການ.”
ນາງ ມາເຣຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງກຳລັງກອງທັບແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການບຸກລຸກເຕັມອັດຕາຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນກຸມປີ 2022. ຄືແມ່ຍິງຄົນອື່ນໆໃນກອງທັບ ຢູເຄຣນ, ນາງເວົ້າວ່ານາງໄດ້ຮັບຊຸດເຄື່ອງແບບຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍ.
ນາງ ມາເຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຄືກັບເຄື່ອງແບບສຳລັບອ້າຍຂອງເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອົາບາງສິ່ງໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງປັບມັນສຳລັບຮ່າງກາງຂອງເຈົ້າ. ເກີບບູດເບີນ້ອຍສຸດແມ່ນເລີ່ມຈາກເບີ 40, ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍໃສ່ເບີ 36, ສະນັ້ນຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ລໍຖ້າເປັນເວລາດົນນານຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ເກີບທີ່ຂ້ອຍໃສ່ໄດ້.”
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໂອລກາ ບີກາ ໄດ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອຈາກແນວໜ້າ.
ນາງ ໂອລກາ ບີເກີ ເຈົ້າໜ້າກອງທັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນ ພາກພື້ນ ບາກມຸດ, ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ໆກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການຢຸດການຄອບຄອງພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ.”
ນາງ ບີກາ ເວົ້າວ່າໂສ້ງຂອງລາວແມ່ນໃສ່ບໍ່ພໍດີ, ມັນມັກຈະໃຊ້ໄດ້ພຽງພາລະກິດດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ນາງ ໂອລກາ ບີກາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວມັນແມ່ນສຳລັບການໃຊ້ຄັ້ງດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ເວລາເຈົ້າໄປເຮັດພາລະກິດການຕໍ່ສູ້, ເມື່ອເຈົ້າລົ້ມລົງຫຼາຍເທື່ອ, ແລະ
ໄໝຫຍິບກໍຂາດແລ້ວ.”
ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ນາງ ໂອລກາ ແລະ ນາງ ມາເຣຍ ແມ່ນມີຊຸດເຄື່ອງແບບທະຫານສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງ, ຍ້ອນອາສາສະໝັກຈາກໂຄງການລິເລີມສັງຄົມ ຢູເຄຣນ ຊື່ວ່າ “Arm Women Now ຫຼື ໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງຈັບອາວຸດດຽວນີ້.”
ນາງ ໄອຣີນາ ນີໂກຣັກ, ຈາກໂຄງການ Arm Women Now ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເກັບຕົວຢ່າງຊຸດເຄື່ອງແບບຂອງແມ່ຍິງຈາກກອງທັບບົກອື່ນໆໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມາດຕະຖານອົງການ NATO ແລະ ເຄື່ອງແບບຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຖືກໃຊ້ເປັນມາດຕະຖານ. ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ປະຕິບັດກັບຂໍ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຢູເຄຣນ ສຳລັບເຄື່ອງແບບຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍ.”
ບັນດາອາສາສະໝັກແມ່ນໄດ້ຜະລິດເຄື່ອງແບບຂອງແມ່ຍິງເປັນປີ. ແມ່ຍິງຜູ້ທີ່ຮັບໃຊ້ຊາດໃນແຖວໜ້າຈະໄດ້ຮັບເຄື່ອງແບບໂດຍບໍ່ເສຍຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ, ຄົນອື່ນແມ່ນໄດ້ຈ່າຍຕາມລາຄາທີ່ຕັ້ງໄວ້.
ນາງ ໄອຣີນາ ນີໂກຣັກ ເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທົດສອບຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ຄວາມສະບາຍຂອງມັນຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມຊ້ອມລົບ.
ນາງ ໄອຣີນາ ນີໂກຣັກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແຈັກເກັດທີ່ໃສ່ພໍດີແມ່ນສຳຄັນເວລາແມ່ຍິງໃສ່ເສື້ອກັນລູກປືນ. ບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະມີຮອຍພັບຈາກຜ້າສ່ວນເກີນເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ໃນລະດູຮ້ອນ, ເວລາອຸນຫະພູມແມ່ນສູງ, ຜ້າສ່ວນເກີນນີ້ຈະຖູກັນ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນໃສ່ບໍ່ສະບາຍ.”
ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດເຄື່ອງແບບທີ່ໃຊ້ຢູ່ສະໜາມໃນລະດູຮ້ອນຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະຖືກຜະລິດອອກມາໃຊ້ພາຍໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້.
ທ່ານນາງ ເທເທຍນາ, ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພັດທະນາຊັບສິນທາງຮ່າງກາຍສຳລັບກອງທັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕາມທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນ, ເຄື່ອງແບບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືກັບເຄື່ອງແບບທະຫານທົ່ວໄປຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ມັນຖືກອອກແບບຕາມຮູບຮ່າງຂອງແມ່ຍິງ. ບ່າໄຫຼ່ນ້ອຍ, ລວງຍາວທີ່ສັ້ນກວ່າໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ, ແຂນເສື້ອແຄບໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ແລະ ແອວທີ່ສາມາດປັບປ່ຽນໄດ້.”
ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວວ່າມັນມີແມ່ຍິງທັງໝົດ 42,000 ຄົນໃນກອງທັບ ຢູເຄຣນ, 5,000 ຄົນໃນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຮັບໃຊ້ໜ້າທີ່ໃນເຂດຕໍ່ສູ້.
Maria, an officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, tries on a military uniform for women for the first time.
“Why haven't I seen this earlier? It's just gorgeous”.
Maria, who did not give her surname, says this is the most comfortable coat and pair of pants she’s worn since she started her military service.
“The model is very cool. Look, the pants are exactly on my waist, not lower, not higher. In addition, they are adjustable. I can fix and make them narrower if needed.”
Maria joined the Armed Forces as the Russian full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Like other females in the Ukrainian military, she says she received a male uniform.
“It's like a uniform from an older brother. They gave you something, and you had to adjust it for your type of body. The smallest boots size started from 40, but I (am a) 36, so I waited a long time to get shoes that fit me.”
Officer Olga Bighar spoke with VOA from the front line.
“We are in the Bakhmut region, performing tasks related to the de-occupation of the territory.”
Bighar says her pants fit so poorly, they often lasted just one mission.
“They were practically for one-time use. You go on some combat mission, fall down several times, and the seams are already split.”
Now Olga Bighar and Maria have military uniforms for women, thanks to volunteers from the Ukrainian social initiative “Arm Women Now.”
“We collected samples of women's uniforms from other armies worldwide. The NATO standards and uniforms of the USA were (used) as a basis. Also, we comply with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’ (equivalent) requirements for male uniforms.”
Volunteers have been making the women's uniforms for a year. Women who are serving on the frontline get the uniforms for free, others pay a flat fee.
Iryna Nykorak says they were tested for safety and comfort on the training grounds.
“A fitted jacket is essential when a woman wears a bulletproof vest. Otherwise, there are a lot of folds from the excess fabric formed. In summer, when the temperature is high, this extra fabric rubs, creating discomfort.”
This August, the Ukrainian defense ministry approved women's summer field uniforms that are expected to be available by the end of the year.
“Visually, the uniform is similar to our general military uniform. It's designed (according to) a female figure. Smaller shoulders, slightly shorter length, narrower sleeves and a waist that can be (adjusted).
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense says there are a total of 42,000 females in the Ukrainian military, five thousand of them serving in the combat zone.