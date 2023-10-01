ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ທະຫານຍິງຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຮັບຊຸດເຄື່ອງແບບຂອງແມ່ຍິງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ

ແມ່​ຍິງ 42,000 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ທັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມ​ານີ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ຊຸດ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ລີ​ເຊຍ ບາ​ກາ​ເລັດ​ສ໌ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກີ​ຢິບ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ.

ນາງ ມາ​ເຣຍ, ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກອ​ງ​ທັບ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໃສ່​ຊຸດ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ.

ນາງ ມາ​ເຣຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເຮົາ​ຄືບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ຊຸດນີ້​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ດົນ? ມັນ​ງາມຫຼາຍ.”

ນາງ ມາ​ເຣຍ​, ຜູ້​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ນາມ​ສະ​ກຸນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ, ເວົ້າ​ວ່ານີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເສື້ອ​ຄຸມ​ ແລະ ໂສ້ງ​ທີ່​ໃສ່​ສະ​ບາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ເຄີຍ​ນຸ່ງ​ມາ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ເປັນ​ທະ​ຫານ.

ນາງ ມາ​ເຣຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຫຸ່ນ​ແບບ​ຢ່າງ​ແມ່ນ​ເທ້ຫຼາຍ. ເບິ່ງນີ້, ໂສ້ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ແອ​ວ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ພໍ​ດີ​ເລີຍ, ບໍ່​ຕ່ຳ ບໍ່​ສູງກວ່າ. ນອກ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ກໍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ປັບ​ໄດ້. ຂ້ອຍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ແປງ ແລະ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ຄັບ​ເຂົ້າຖ້າ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ.”

ນາງ ມາ​ເຣຍ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ເຕັມ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ປີ 2022. ຄື​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ​ກອ​ງ​ທັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ນາງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຊຸດ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ.

ນາງ ມາ​ເຣຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຄື​ກັບ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ອ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອົາ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ປັບ​ມັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຮ່າງ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ. ເກີບ​ບູດ​ເບີ​ນ້ອຍ​ສຸດແມ່ນ​ເລີ່ມ​ຈາກ​ເບີ 40, ແຕ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ໃສ່​ເບີ 36, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເກີບ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ໃສ່​ໄດ້.”

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ໂອ​ລ​ກາ​ ບີ​ກາ ໄດ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ຈາກ​ແນວ​ໜ້າ.

​ນາງ ໂອ​ລ​ກາ ບີ​ເກີ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ກອງ​ທັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ ພາ​ກ​ພື້ນ ບາກ​ມຸດ, ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໆ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ການ​ຄອບ​ຄອງພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.”

ນາງ ບີ​ກາ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ໂສ້ງ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ແມ່ນ​ໃສ່​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ດີ, ມັນ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ໄດ້​ພຽງພາ​ລະ​ກິດ​ດຽວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

​ນາງ ໂອ​ລ​ກາ ບີ​ກາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຄັ້ງ​ດຽວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ເວ​ລາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ພາ​ລະ​ກິດ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້, ເມື່ອ​ເຈົ້​າ​ລົ້ມ​ລົງຫຼາຍ​ເທື່ອ, ແລະ
ໄໝ​ຫຍິບ​ກໍ​ຂາດ​ແລ້ວ.”

ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ນາງ ໂອ​ລ​ກາ ແລະ ນາງ ມາ​ເຣຍ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຊຸດ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ແມ່​ຍິງ, ຍ້ອນ​ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ຈາກ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ລິ​ເລີມ​ສັງ​ຄົມ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຊື່​ວ່າ “Arm Women Now ຫຼື ໃຫ້​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຈັບ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ດຽວນີ້.”

ນາງ ໄອ​ຣີ​ນາ ນີ​ໂກ​ຣັກ, ຈາກ​ໂຄງ​ການ Arm Women Now ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເກັບ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ຊຸດ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ບົກ​ອື່ນໆໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ມາດ​ຕະ​ຖານ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ແລະ ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ເປັນ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ຖານ. ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ເປັນ​ປີ. ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ແຖວ​ໜ້າ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ໂດຍບໍ່​ເສຍ​ຄ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ, ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຈ່າຍ​ຕາມ​ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ໄວ້.

ນາງ ໄອ​ຣີ​ນາ ນີ​ໂກ​ຣັກ​ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ທົດ​ສອບ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ສະ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ.

ນາງ ໄອ​ຣີ​ນາ ນີ​ໂກ​ຣັກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແຈັກ​ເກັດ​ທີ່​ໃສ່​ພໍ​ດີ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ໃສ່​ເສື້ອ​ກັນ​ລູກ​ປືນ. ບໍ່​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຮອຍພັບ​ຈາກ​ຜ້າ​ສ່ວນ​ເກີນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ຮ້ອນ, ເວ​ລາ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ແມ່ນ​ສູງ, ຜ້າ​ສ່ວນ​ເກີນນີ້​ຈະ​ຖູ​ກັນ, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ໃສ່​ບໍ່​ສະ​ບາຍ.”

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ຮ້ອນ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ອອກມາໃຊ້​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເທ​ເທຍ​ນາ, ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ຊັບ​ສິ​ນ​ທາງ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ກອງ​ທັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຕາມ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ, ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັບ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ມັນ​ຖືກ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ຕາມ​ຮູບ​ຮ່າງ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ. ບ່າ​ໄຫຼ່​ນ້ອຍ, ລວງ​ຍາວ​ທີ່​ສັ້ນ​ກວ່າ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ, ແຂນ​ເສື້ອ​ແຄບ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ ແອວ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ປັບ​ປ່ຽນ​ໄດ້.”

ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 42,000 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ທັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, 5,000 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້.

Maria, an officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, tries on a military uniform for women for the first time.

“Why haven't I seen this earlier? It's just gorgeous”.

Maria, who did not give her surname, says this is the most comfortable coat and pair of pants she’s worn since she started her military service.

“The model is very cool. Look, the pants are exactly on my waist, not lower, not higher. In addition, they are adjustable. I can fix and make them narrower if needed.”

Maria joined the Armed Forces as the Russian full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Like other females in the Ukrainian military, she says she received a male uniform.

“It's like a uniform from an older brother. They gave you something, and you had to adjust it for your type of body. The smallest boots size started from 40, but I (am a) 36, so I waited a long time to get shoes that fit me.”

Officer Olga Bighar spoke with VOA from the front line.

“We are in the Bakhmut region, performing tasks related to the de-occupation of the territory.”

Bighar says her pants fit so poorly, they often lasted just one mission.

“They were practically for one-time use. You go on some combat mission, fall down several times, and the seams are already split.”

Now Olga Bighar and Maria have military uniforms for women, thanks to volunteers from the Ukrainian social initiative “Arm Women Now.”

“We collected samples of women's uniforms from other armies worldwide. The NATO standards and uniforms of the USA were (used) as a basis. Also, we comply with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’ (equivalent) requirements for male uniforms.”

Volunteers have been making the women's uniforms for a year. Women who are serving on the frontline get the uniforms for free, others pay a flat fee.

Iryna Nykorak says they were tested for safety and comfort on the training grounds.

“A fitted jacket is essential when a woman wears a bulletproof vest. Otherwise, there are a lot of folds from the excess fabric formed. In summer, when the temperature is high, this extra fabric rubs, creating discomfort.”

This August, the Ukrainian defense ministry approved women's summer field uniforms that are expected to be available by the end of the year.

“Visually, the uniform is similar to our general military uniform. It's designed (according to) a female figure. Smaller shoulders, slightly shorter length, narrower sleeves and a waist that can be (adjusted).

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense says there are a total of 42,000 females in the Ukrainian military, five thousand of them serving in the combat zone.

