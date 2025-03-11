ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ກ່າ​ວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່ປະ​ກອບ​ມີ​ໂດ​ຣນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 90 ລຳ ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ ອີກ​ສາມຄົນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ມົ​ສ​ກູ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ແມ່ນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ​ໂດຍ​ລວມ ​ທີ່ປະ​ກອບມີ​ໂດ​ຣນ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຫຼາ​ຍກວ່າ 300 ລຳ ທີ່​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່​ 10 ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໄປ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ມົ​ສ​ກູ.

ທ່ານ ອານ​ເດ​ຣ ໂວ​ໂຣ​ບຽບ, ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ມົ​ສ​ກູ, ກ່າວ​ໃນ Telegram ວ່າ​ ນອກ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ, ມັນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢູ່​ຕຶກ​ອາ​ພາດ​ເມັ້ນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ​ຈາກ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ ມົ​ສ​ກູ ແລະ ໄດ້​ລົບ​ກວນ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ລົດ​ໄຟນຳດ້ວຍ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ໂດ​ຣນ 91 ລຳ​ຕົກ​ໃນ​ເຂດ ມົ​ສ​ກູ, ແລະ ທັງ​ໝົດ 337 ລຳ​ ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ໂດ​ຣນ 126 ລຳ ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ເຄີ​ສ​ຄ໌, 38 ລຳ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ບ​ຣີ​ອານ​ສ໌, 25 ລຳ ​ຢູ່ ແບ​ລ​ໂກ​ຣອດ, 22 ລຳ ຢູ່​ເຣຍ​ຊານ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ ຄາ​ລູ​ກາ, ລີ​ເປັດ​ສ​ຄ໌, ອໍ​ຣຽວ, ໂວ​ໂຣ​ເນ​ສ ແລະ ນິ​ສ​ຢີ ນອບໂກ​ຣອດ.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງພາກ​ພື້ນ ແບ​ລ​ໂກ​ຣອດ ທ່ານ ເວຍ​ເຊັ​ສ​ລາບ ກ​ລາດກອບ ກ່າວ​ໃນ Telegram ວ່າ​ ຊາກ​ຂອງ​ໂດ​ຣ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໄຟ​ຟ້າມອດ​ໃນ​ບາງ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ແລະ ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຕຶກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ອາ​ໄສຫຼາຍຫຼັງ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ຄາ​ລູ​ກາ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢູ່​ຕຶກ ຫຼາຍຫຼັງ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຖືກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ລີ​ປິດ​ສຄ໌.

ກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກ່າວ​ໃນວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ໂດ​ຣນ 79 ລຳ ຈາກ 129 ລຳຕົກ ​ທີ່ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເມື່ອ​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ການ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ເຊີ​ນີ​ຮິບ, ດິ​ນິບ​ໂປ​ຣ​ເປ​ຕ​ຣອບ, ຄາ​ກີບ, ເຄີ​ສັນ, ກີ​ຢິບ, ໂອ​ເດ​ຊາ, ໂປ​ລ​ຕາ​ວາ, ຊູ​ມີ, ວິນ​ນິດ​ເຊຍ, ຊາ​ໂປ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຊຍ ແລະ ຊີ​ໂຕ​ເມຍ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ຄາ​ກີບ ທ່ານ ໂອ​ເລ ຊີ​ເນ​ຮູບອ​ບ ກ່າວ​ໃນ Telegram ວ່າ ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ໂດ​ຣນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ນຶ່ງ​ຄົນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ແລະ ສາງ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເປ່​ເພ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Russian officials said Tuesday that Ukrainian attacks involving more than 90 drones killed at least one person and injured three others in the Moscow region.

The assault was part of an overall attack overnight that included more than 300 Ukrainian drones targeting 10 Russian regions stretching from border areas to the Russian capital.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said on Telegram that in addition to those hurt, there was also damage to an apartment building from falling drone debris.

The attack also forced flight restrictions at Moscow airports and interrupted train services.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down 91 drones in the Moscow area, and a total of 337 across all regions.

The ministry said it intercepted 126 drones over the Kursk region, 38 over Bryansk, 25 over Belgorod, 22 over Ryazan and others over Kaluga, Lipetsk, Oryol, Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that drone debris knocked out power to some part of his region and damaged multiple residential buildings.

Officials in Kaluga also reported damage to several buildings, while one person was reported hurt in Lipetsk.

Ukraine’s military said Tuesday it shot down 79 of 126 drones that Russian forces used in overnight attacks.

The intercepts took place over the Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr regions, the military said.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram that a drone attack injured one person and damaged a warehouse.