ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ປະກອບມີໂດຣນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 90 ລຳ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ອີກສາມຄົນບາດເຈັບ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ມົສກູ.
ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການໂຈມຕີຂ້າມຄືນໂດຍລວມ ທີ່ປະກອບມີໂດຣນຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 300 ລຳ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ 10 ພາກພື້ນຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນໄປຈົນເຖິງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມົສກູ.
ທ່ານ ອານເດຣ ໂວໂຣບຽບ, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງພາກພື້ນ ມົສກູ, ກ່າວໃນ Telegram ວ່າ ນອກຈາກຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ, ມັນຍັງມີຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢູ່ຕຶກອາພາດເມັ້ນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ຈາກຊາກຫັກພັງທີ່ຕົກລົງມາ.
ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການຫ້າມຖ້ຽວບິນຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນຕ່າງໆຂອງ ມົສກູ ແລະ ໄດ້ລົບກວນການບໍລິການລົດໄຟນຳດ້ວຍ.
ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິງໂດຣນ 91 ລຳຕົກໃນເຂດ ມົສກູ, ແລະ ທັງໝົດ 337 ລຳ ໃນທົ່ວພາກພື້ນທັງໝົດ.
ກະຊວງກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສະກັດກັ້ນໂດຣນ 126 ລຳ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ເຄີສຄ໌, 38 ລຳໃນພາກພື້ນ ບຣີອານສ໌, 25 ລຳ ຢູ່ ແບລໂກຣອດ, 22 ລຳ ຢູ່ເຣຍຊານ ແລະ ອື່ນໆໃນ ຄາລູກາ, ລີເປັດສຄ໌, ອໍຣຽວ, ໂວໂຣເນສ ແລະ ນິສຢີ ນອບໂກຣອດ.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງພາກພື້ນ ແບລໂກຣອດ ທ່ານ ເວຍເຊັສລາບ ກລາດກອບ ກ່າວໃນ Telegram ວ່າ ຊາກຂອງໂດຣທີ່ຕົກລົງມາໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ໄຟຟ້າມອດໃນບາງສ່ວນຂອງພາກພື້ນ ແລະ ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ຕຶກທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຫຼາຍຫຼັງ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ ຄາລູກາ ຍັງໄດ້ລາຍງານຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢູ່ຕຶກ ຫຼາຍຫຼັງ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄົນນຶ່ງຖືກລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນພາກພື້ນ ລີປິດສຄ໌.
ກອງທັບຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິງໂດຣນ 79 ລຳ ຈາກ 129 ລຳຕົກ ທີ່ກອງກຳລັງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃຊ້ເພື່ອໂຈມຕີເມື່ອຂ້າມຄືນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ການສະກັດກັ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນພາກພື້ນ ເຊີນີຮິບ, ດິນິບໂປຣເປຕຣອບ, ຄາກີບ, ເຄີສັນ, ກີຢິບ, ໂອເດຊາ, ໂປລຕາວາ, ຊູມີ, ວິນນິດເຊຍ, ຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ ແລະ ຊີໂຕເມຍ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງກອງທັບ.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງພາກພື້ນ ຄາກີບ ທ່ານ ໂອເລ ຊີເນຮູບອບ ກ່າວໃນ Telegram ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງໂດຣນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນຶ່ງຄົນບາດເຈັບ ແລະ ສາງສິນຄ້າແຫ່ງນຶ່ງເປ່ເພ.
Russian officials said Tuesday that Ukrainian attacks involving more than 90 drones killed at least one person and injured three others in the Moscow region.
The assault was part of an overall attack overnight that included more than 300 Ukrainian drones targeting 10 Russian regions stretching from border areas to the Russian capital.
Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said on Telegram that in addition to those hurt, there was also damage to an apartment building from falling drone debris.
The attack also forced flight restrictions at Moscow airports and interrupted train services.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down 91 drones in the Moscow area, and a total of 337 across all regions.
The ministry said it intercepted 126 drones over the Kursk region, 38 over Bryansk, 25 over Belgorod, 22 over Ryazan and others over Kaluga, Lipetsk, Oryol, Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod.
Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that drone debris knocked out power to some part of his region and damaged multiple residential buildings.
Officials in Kaluga also reported damage to several buildings, while one person was reported hurt in Lipetsk.
Ukraine’s military said Tuesday it shot down 79 of 126 drones that Russian forces used in overnight attacks.
The intercepts took place over the Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr regions, the military said.
Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram that a drone attack injured one person and damaged a warehouse.
