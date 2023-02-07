ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລຸກ​ລາມ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດດອນ​ບັ​ສ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ ເຄ​ຣນ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີເມືອງ​ບາກ​ມຸດ ແລະ​ເມືອງ​ໂຊ​ເລ​ດາ​ ແລະ​ວູ​ເລີ​ດາ​ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ໃຈ​ກາງຂອງການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ເຊົ​າ.

​“ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ” ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ເຂດດອນ​ເນັກ ທ່ານ​ປາ​ຟ​ໂລ ກີ​ຣີ​ເຣັນ​ໂກ ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ການຖະ​ແຫລງທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ​ເພີ້​ມ​ອີກວ່າ “ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສົ່ງ​ກົມ​ກອງ​ໃໝ່​ ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່ກ​ານ​ສູ້​ລົບ ແລະ​ທຳ​ລາຍເມືອງ ແລະ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ຂອງ​ການເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກ່ອນ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 24 ກຸມ​ພາ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້.

​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ວາ​ດິມ ສະ​ກີ​ບິ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ນາຍ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີໃນ​ເຂດດອນ​ບັ​ສ ແລະ​ອາດຍັງຈະ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຂົງ​ເຂດ​ຊາ​ໂປ ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຊຍ. ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລະ​ດົມ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ 300,000 ຫາ 500,000 ຄົນ ເຂົ້າສົມ​ທົບ​ກັບ​ທະ​ຫານ 300,000 ​ຄົນທີ່​ໄດ້​ລະ​ດົມ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ໃບ​ໄມ້​ຫລົ່​ນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ມີ​ຂ່າວ​ລືກ່ຽວ​ກັບຊັບ​ຊ້ອນ​ທາງ​ກ​ານ​ເມືອງ​ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍເຂົ້າ​ອີກຊັ້ນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ສຳ​ລັບການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນຕ້ານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ​ມີ​ລາ​ຍ​ງານ​ເຖິງຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃນການ​ລາ​ອອກ ຫລື​ຍ້າຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ເລັກ​ຊີ ເຣ​ສ​ນິ​ກັອ​ຟ ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫລວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ກະ​ຊວງ. ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊະ​ຕາ​ກຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານເຣ​ສ​ນິ​ກັອ​ຟໄດ້ເປີດ​ເຜີຍເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ ທຳ​ອິດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ຂອງ​ການ​ແຕກ​ແຍກ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ຢູ່​ໃນຄະ​ນະຜູ້​ນຳຂອງສົງ​ຄາມ​ຢູ່​ໃນຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ ກີ​ຢິບ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານເຣ​ສ​ນິ​ກັອ​ຟ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຍ້າຍ​ໄປເປັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ອຸດ​ສ​າ​ຫະ​ກຳ ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ການ​ຮ່ວ​ມ​ມື​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ກອງ​ທັບ ແລະ​ຈະ​ຖືກແທນ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໂດຍ ນາຍ​ພົນ​ກີ​ຣີ​ໂລ ບູ​ດາ​ນອບ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ອົງ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ​ມາ ທ່ານ​ເດ​ວິດ ອາ​ຣາ​ກາ​ເມຍ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ສະ​ພາ​ຂອງ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ ​ຕໍ່​ເທ​ເລ​ແກ​ຣມວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ສັບ​ປ່ຽນ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້.

Battles are raging in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, with the city of Bakhmut and the nearby towns of Soledar and Vuhledar at the epicenter of relentless fighting.

"The battles for the region are heating up," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks, adding that "the Russians are throwing new units into the battle and eradicating our towns and villages."

Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian border and particularly along Ukraine's eastern and northeastern boundaries since late January are also indicative of a possible large Russian offensive before the anniversary of Russia's invasion on February 24, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Vadym Skibitsky predicted that Russia will likely press its offensive in the Donbas and could also launch an attack in the Zaporizhzhia region. He added that Russia is likely to mobilize another 300,000-500,000 troops in addition to the 300,000 mobilized in the fall.

Rumors of a political reshuffling within the Ukrainian government add another layer of challenges to Ukraine's defensive war against Russia. Reports of a possible resignation or removal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov came after a series of accusations of corruption within the ministry. The questions over Reznikov's fate were the first public sign of serious rift in Ukraine's wartime leadership.

Sunday, Kyiv announced that Reznikov would be transferred to the post of minister for strategic industries to strengthen military-industrial cooperation and would be replaced by General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the country's military intelligence agency.

Since then, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's parliamentary bloc, reversed his earlier comments, saying on Telegram that "there will be no personnel changes in the defense sector this week."