ການສູ້ລົບ ທີ່ກຳລັງລຸກລາມ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດດອນບັສ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູ ເຄຣນ ຊຶ່ງມີເມືອງບາກມຸດ ແລະເມືອງໂຊເລດາ ແລະວູເລີດາ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັນນັ້ນເປັນໃຈກາງຂອງການສູ້ລົບທີ່ບໍ່ຢຸດເຊົາ.
“ການສູ້ລົບຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດກຳລັງເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ” ທີ່ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເຂດດອນເນັກ ທ່ານປາຟໂລ ກີຣີເຣັນໂກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນການຖະແຫລງທາງໂທລະພາບ ເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ຣັດເຊຍກຳລັງສົ່ງກົມກອງໃໝ່ ເຂົ້າໃສ່ການສູ້ລົບ ແລະທຳລາຍເມືອງ ແລະໝູ່ບ້ານຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ການເພີ້ມກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນຢູເຄຣນ ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແລະເຂດຊາຍແດນທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ້າຍເດືອນມັງກອນ ຍັງເປັນທີ່ບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ຂອງການເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ກ່ອນວັນຄົບຮອບການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນວັນທີ 24 ກຸມພາ ທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.
ໂຄສົກສືບລັບກອງທັບຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານວາດິມ ສະກີບິສກີ ໄດ້ທຳນາຍວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍຈະທຳການໂຈມຕີໃນເຂດດອນບັສ ແລະອາດຍັງຈະໂຈມຕີຂົງເຂດຊາໂປ ຣິສເຊຍ. ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະລະດົມກຳລັງທະຫານ 300,000 ຫາ 500,000 ຄົນ ເຂົ້າສົມທົບກັບທະຫານ 300,000 ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ລະດົມໃນລະດູໃບໄມ້ຫລົ່ນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ມີຂ່າວລືກ່ຽວກັບຊັບຊ້ອນທາງການເມືອງ ພາຍໃນລັດຖະບານຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ເພີ້ມການທ້າທາຍເຂົ້າອີກຊັ້ນນຶ່ງ ສຳລັບການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດໃນການເຮັດສົງຄາມຂອງຢູເຄຣນຕ້ານຣັດເຊຍ. ມີລາຍງານເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນການລາອອກ ຫລືຍ້າຍລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານໂອເລັກຊີ ເຣສນິກັອຟ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກການກ່າວຫາ ຕິດຕາມມາຂອງການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງພາຍໃນກະຊວງ. ຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບຊະຕາກຳຂອງທ່ານເຣສນິກັອຟໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍເປັນເທື່ອ ທຳອິດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງການແຕກແຍກຮ້າຍແຮງ ຢູ່ໃນຄະນະຜູ້ນຳຂອງສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
ວັນອາທິດແລ້ວ ກີຢິບໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ທ່ານເຣສນິກັອຟ ຈະຖືກຍ້າຍໄປເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີຍຸດທະສາດອຸດສາຫະກຳ ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມການຮ່ວມມືອຸດສາຫະກຳກອງທັບ ແລະຈະຖືກແທນໜ້າທີ່ໂດຍ ນາຍພົນກີຣີໂລ ບູດານອບ ຫົວໜ້າອົງການສືບລັບກອງທັບຂອງປະເທດ.
ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ທ່ານເດວິດ ອາຣາກາເມຍ ຫົວໜ້າສະພາຂອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ຕ່າວປີ້ນການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ຕໍ່ເທເລແກຣມວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີການສັບປ່ຽນພະນັກງານຢູ່ໃນພາກສ່ວນປ້ອງກັນປະເທດໃນອາທິດນີ້.
Battles are raging in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, with the city of Bakhmut and the nearby towns of Soledar and Vuhledar at the epicenter of relentless fighting.
"The battles for the region are heating up," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks, adding that "the Russians are throwing new units into the battle and eradicating our towns and villages."
Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian border and particularly along Ukraine's eastern and northeastern boundaries since late January are also indicative of a possible large Russian offensive before the anniversary of Russia's invasion on February 24, Ukrainian officials said Monday.
Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Vadym Skibitsky predicted that Russia will likely press its offensive in the Donbas and could also launch an attack in the Zaporizhzhia region. He added that Russia is likely to mobilize another 300,000-500,000 troops in addition to the 300,000 mobilized in the fall.
Rumors of a political reshuffling within the Ukrainian government add another layer of challenges to Ukraine's defensive war against Russia. Reports of a possible resignation or removal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov came after a series of accusations of corruption within the ministry. The questions over Reznikov's fate were the first public sign of serious rift in Ukraine's wartime leadership.
Sunday, Kyiv announced that Reznikov would be transferred to the post of minister for strategic industries to strengthen military-industrial cooperation and would be replaced by General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the country's military intelligence agency.
Since then, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's parliamentary bloc, reversed his earlier comments, saying on Telegram that "there will be no personnel changes in the defense sector this week."