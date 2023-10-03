ໃນເຂດກຳແພງນະຄອນຄາກິບ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຈະສ້າງໂຮງຮຽນໃຕ້ດິນຢ່າງສົມ​ບູນແບບ​ແຫ່ງທຳອິດຂອງປະເທດ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນພວກນັກຮຽນ ຈາກການຖີ້ມລະເບີດຂອງຣັດເຊຍທີ່​ມີຢູ່ເປັນປະຈຳ ແລະການໂຈມຕີ​ດ້ຍວຍລູກສອນໄຟ ທີ່ເຈົ້າຄອງ​ນະ​ຄອນໄດ້ກ່າວ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.

“ບ່ອນລີ້ໄພດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຊ່ວຍພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຫລາຍພັນຄົນໃນ​ເຂດຄາກິບ ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ທຳ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ແບບໜ້າຕໍ່ໜ້າ ເຖິງແມ່ນ​ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກລູກສອນໄຟ” ທີ່ເຈົ້າຄອງ​ນະ​ຄອນອີຮໍ ເຕີເຣກັອຟ ໄດ້ຂຽນ​ລົງຢູ່ໃນ​ເທເລກຣາມ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫລາຍໆໂຮງຮຽນຢູ່ຂົງເຂດແນວໜ້າ ໄດ້ຖືກບັງ​ຄັບໃຫ້ສອນທາງອອນລາຍຕະຫລອດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່​ເກີດສົງຄາມ ຄາກິບໄດ້ຈັດຫ້ອງຮຽນຈຳນວນ 60 ແຫ່ງຕ່າງກັນ ຢູ່ຂົງເຂດກຳແພງນະຄອນກ່ອນສົກການຮຽນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມວັນທີ 1 ກັນຍາ ສ້າງສະຖານທີ່ສຳລັບ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ 1,000 ຄົນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຮຽນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ຄາກິບ ເປັນເມືອງໃຫຍ່ອັນ​ດັບສອງຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ມີປະຊາຊົນຫລາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນຄົນ ກ່ອນຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ 2022.

Ukraine's eastern metropolis of Kharkiv will build the country's first fully underground school to shield pupils from Russia's frequent bomb and missile attacks, the city's mayor said.

"Such a shelter will enable thousands of Kharkiv children to continue their safe face-to-face education even during missile threats," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

While many schools in the front-line regions have been forced to teach online throughout the war, Kharkiv has organized some 60 separate classrooms throughout its metro stations before the school year that started Sept. 1, creating space for more than 1,000 children to study there.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, had a population of more than 1.4 million before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.