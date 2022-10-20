ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ຈຳ​ກັດ​ການ​ໃຊ້ຊ້​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍບາງ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງລ່າງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂ​ລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ພາ​ກັນປະ​ຢັດ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ເມື່ອຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ “ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜອງຢູ່​ຕາມຈຸດ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ​ຕໍ່​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງລ່າງ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງແລະໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ຕ່າງໆ.”

​ຜູ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸມຕາ​ຄ່າຍການ​ສົ່ງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ສະ​ໜອງໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະຈຳ​ກັດແຕ່​ເວ​ລາ 7 ໂມງ​ເຊົ້າ ຫາ 11 ໂມງກາງ​ຄືນ ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເດືອນ​ຂອງອາ​ກາດ​ໜາວ ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ມານີ ມັ​ນ​ອາດ​ຈະມີ​ການເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວເພີ້ມ​ອີກ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ແບບ​ປິດ​ລັບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຕາ​ມ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອັງ​ກິດ ແລະ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ເພື່ອ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໂດ​ຣນ​ຫຼື​ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບເຮັດ​ໂດຍ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ລອນດອນ ແລະ​ປາ​ຣີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ສະ​ໜອງຍານ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເປັນ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ມະ​ຕິ​ 2231 ຂອງສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊ​າດ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຫ້າມ ໄປ​ໃຫ້ ຫລື​ຈາກ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ກໍ​ຕໍ່​ເມື່ອ​ໄດ້ຮັບການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ ເປັນ​ແຕ່ລະ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໄປ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ. ​ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີ​ການ​ຂໍ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ມາ​ກ່ອນ.

“​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ຊີ້ບອກ​ຢ່າງ​ຈະແຈ້ງ ທີ່​ໂດ​ຣນໄດ້​ຖືກສົ່ງ​ຈາກ​ອີ​ຣ່າ​ນ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່ມະ​ຕິ 2231” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ນິ​ໂກ​ລັ​ສ ເດີ ​ຣີວີ​ແອ​ ທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ອອກ​ມາຈາກ​ກອງປະ​ຊຸມ.

​ທ່ານ​ເນດ ເອ​ວັນ ໂຄ​ສົກາ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຈຳ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊ​າ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄາດ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ນີ້ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າຈະໃຫ້​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບຕໍ່​ການ​ບໍ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ພັນ​ທະ​ຂໍ້​ຜູກ​ມັດ​ ຂອງສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ.”

Ukraine is restricting power use Thursday in response to Russian attacks that damaged parts of the country’s electrical infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged people to conserve energy in an address late Wednesday.

He said the government was working to create “mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure in cities and villages.”

Ukraine’s power grid operator said supply restrictions would be in place from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., and that as colder months approach, it may need to take such steps again in the future.

Drone controversy

Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council met Wednesday in a private meeting at the request of the United States, Britain and France to discuss the issue of Russia using Iranian-made drones in its war in Ukraine.

Washington, London and Paris say Tehran’s supplying of these unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia is a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which allows for transfers of restricted items to or from Iran only when approved on a case-by-case basis by the Security Council. No such approval has been sought.

“We had a very clear indication that the drones have been delivered from Iran to Russia and they have been used in Ukraine,” France’s ambassador Nicolas de Riviere told reporters as he left the meeting. “This is a violation of Resolution 2231.”

“We anticipate this will be the first of many conversations at the U.N. on how to hold Iran and Russia accountable for failing to comply with U.N. Security Council-imposed obligations,” said Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.