ຢູເຄຣນອອກຄຳສັ່ງໃຫ້ຈຳກັດການໃຊ້ຊ້ພະລັງງານໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບການໂຈມຕີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳລາຍບາງສ່ວນຂອງພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງໄຟຟ້າຂອງປະເທດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນພາກັນປະຢັດການໃຊ້ພະລັງງານ ຢູ່ໃນຄຳປາໄສເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນພຸດວານນີ້.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກໃນການສ້າງ “ພະລັງງານເຄື່ອນທີ່ເພື່ອສະໜອງຢູ່ຕາມຈຸດ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງແລະໝູ່ບ້ານຕ່າງໆ.”
ຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມຕາຄ່າຍການສົ່ງພະລັງງານໄຟຟ້າຂອງຢູເຄຣນກ່າວວ່າ ການສະໜອງໄຟຟ້າແມ່ນຈະຈຳກັດແຕ່ເວລາ 7 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ຫາ 11 ໂມງກາງຄືນ ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ເດືອນຂອງອາກາດໜາວ ກ້າວເຂົ້າມານີ ມັນອາດຈະມີການເອົາບາດກ້າວເພີ້ມອີກໃນອະນາຄົດ.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ພົບປະແບບປິດລັບໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຕາມຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍຂອງສະຫະລັດ ອັງກິດ ແລະຝຣັ່ງ ເພື່ອສົນທະນາບັນຫາຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໂດຣນຫຼືເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບເຮັດໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
ວໍຊິງຕັນ ລອນດອນ ແລະປາຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສະໜອງຍານບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຂອງອີຣ່ານໃຫ້ແກ່ຣັດເຊຍ ເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ມະຕິ 2231 ຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ມີການສົ່ງສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ຕ້ອງຫ້າມ ໄປໃຫ້ ຫລືຈາກອີຣ່ານ ກໍຕໍ່ເມື່ອໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດ ເປັນແຕ່ລະກໍລະນີໄປ ໂດຍສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ. ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີການຂໍອະນຸມັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ມາກ່ອນ.
“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນການຊີ້ບອກຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງ ທີ່ໂດຣນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງຈາກອີຣ່ານໄປໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ. ນີ້ແມ່ນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ມະຕິ 2231” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດນິໂກລັສ ເດີ ຣີວີແອ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອອກມາຈາກກອງປະຊຸມ.
ທ່ານເນດ ເອວັນ ໂຄສົກາຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຄາດຫວັງວ່າ ນີ້ຈະເປັນການສົນທະນາເທື່ອທຳອິດຢູ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າຈະໃຫ້ອີຣ່ານ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມພັນທະຂໍ້ຜູກມັດ ຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.”
Ukraine is restricting power use Thursday in response to Russian attacks that damaged parts of the country’s electrical infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged people to conserve energy in an address late Wednesday.
He said the government was working to create “mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure in cities and villages.”
Ukraine’s power grid operator said supply restrictions would be in place from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., and that as colder months approach, it may need to take such steps again in the future.
Drone controversy
Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council met Wednesday in a private meeting at the request of the United States, Britain and France to discuss the issue of Russia using Iranian-made drones in its war in Ukraine.
Washington, London and Paris say Tehran’s supplying of these unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia is a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which allows for transfers of restricted items to or from Iran only when approved on a case-by-case basis by the Security Council. No such approval has been sought.
“We had a very clear indication that the drones have been delivered from Iran to Russia and they have been used in Ukraine,” France’s ambassador Nicolas de Riviere told reporters as he left the meeting. “This is a violation of Resolution 2231.”
“We anticipate this will be the first of many conversations at the U.N. on how to hold Iran and Russia accountable for failing to comply with U.N. Security Council-imposed obligations,” said Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.