ຢູເຄຣນ ລາຍງານວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍໂດຣນ 20 ລຳ ຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ

ກອງທັບຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອຕອນຂ້າມຄືນຈາກຣັດເຊຍ ລວມມີ ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຫຼື ໂດຣນ 20 ລຳ ແລະ ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດສາມລູກ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ເຂດຕ່າງໆຫຼາຍແຫ່ງຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.

ກອງທັບອາກາດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລະບົບປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍໂດຣນ 14 ລຳ ໂດຍມີການສະກັດກັ້ນເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເໜືອນ່ານຟ້າຂົງເຂດເມືອງ ມີໂກໄລ, ຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ, ເດີນິໂປຣເປໂທຣບຄ໌ ແລະຄາກິບ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສ໌ກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ສົ່ງໂດຣນລົບ 600 ລຳ ແລະຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຫຼາຍກວ່າ 330 ລູກ ໃສ່ຢູເຄຣນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງປີນີ້ ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ທ່ານເຊເລັນສ໌ກີ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢ້ຳເຖິງການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງທ່ານສຳລັບຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີ “ການຄຸ້ມກັນທາງອາກາດ” ຢ່າງພຽງພໍ ທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງປະເທດຂອງທ່ານໄດ້.

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮັບປະກັນການຄວບຄຸມນ່ານຟ້າຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຊຶ່ງຍັງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ພາກພື້ນດິນ-ຈາກຖານທີ່ໝັ້ນໃນສະໜາມລົບ ຕະຫຼອດທັງໂຮງໝໍ ແລະໂຮງຮຽນທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຢູ່ແນວຫຼັງ.”

