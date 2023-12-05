ປ. ເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ຈະກ່າວປາໄສ ຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່າມກາງການອະພິປາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຊຸດໃໝ່ ແກ່ ຢູເຄຣນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ທ່າມກາງການຊຸກຍູ້ໂດຍທຳນຽມຂາວ ໃຫ້ລັດຖະສະພາ ອະນຸມັດຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນທຶນຊຸດໃໝ່ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຕົນ ຕໍ່ການບຸກລຸກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.

ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາສູງ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ໄດ້ຖືກເຊື້ອເຊີນໃຫ້ກ່າວຖະແຫລງຜ່ານທາງວີດີໂອ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມລັບໂດຍຫຍໍ້ “ເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນໂດຍກົງ ຈາກທ່ານຢ່າງຄັກແນ່ວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືສິ່ງທີ່ຈຳເປັນ” ເມື່ອບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຕໍ່ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ລວມມີທຶນຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ.

ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສຳນັກງານຄຸ້ມຄອງແລະງົບປະມານ ທ່ານນາງຊາລານດາ ຢັງໄດ້ກ່າວເຕືອນໃນຈົດໝາຍສະບັບນຶ່ງຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະບໍ່ມີທຶນເຫຼືອຢູ່ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງອາວຸດຕ່າງໆ ຫຼື ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ. ມັນ “ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດຕໍ່ສູ້ໄປໄດ້” ທ່ານນາງຢັງ ໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບຢູເຄຣນ, ໂດຍໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ມີເງິນເຫຼືອແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະອຸ້ມຊູເສດຖະກິດ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.

ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຂໍທຶນຈາກລັດຖະສະພາ ເກືອບ 106 ຕື້ໂດລາ ສຳລັບແຜນການທີ່ກະຕືລືລົ້ນແກ່ ຢູເຄຣນ, ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ຊາຍແດນສະຫະລັດ.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address members of the U.S. Senate Tuesday amid a push by the White House for Congress to urgently approve new funding to help Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Zelenskyy was invited to speak via video at a classified briefing “so we can hear directly from him precisely what’s at stake” when lawmakers vote on a bill that includes billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.

Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young warned in a letter to congressional leaders Monday that by the end of the year, the U.S. will no longer have the funds to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine.

It "will not be able to keep fighting,” Young said of Ukraine, noting that the U.S. has already run out of money for propping up Ukraine’s economy.

In October, the Biden administration asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel and U.S. border security.

Funding for Ukraine has become politically controversial with some right-leaning lawmakers in the narrowly Republican-controlled Congress.

Young said in the letter released by the White House that cutting off funding and a flow of weapons to Ukraine would likely work to Russia’s advantage on the battlefield.

"I want to be clear: Without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine, to provide equipment from U.S. military stocks," she wrote. "There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time," she said.

With a nod to important political swing states and Republican strongholds ahead of the 2024 election, Young noted that funding could be used for contracts with companies in Alabama, Texas, Georgia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Michigan.

EU-Ukraine

Diplomatic envoys of the EU's 27 member countries will meet Tuesday to start debating a launch of EU membership talks with Ukraine, according to officials and diplomats.

The meeting marks the start of preparations among the 27 for the December 14-15 summit of the bloc's leaders that will also assess and decide on EU integration prospects for Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and others.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has demanded that Ukraine’s membership bid into the European Union not be on the agenda at the EU summit.

In a letter he sent to European Council President Charles Michel, who will chair the summit in Brussels, Orban insisted that a “strategic discussion” is needed first about Ukraine’s European future and warned that forcing a decision could destroy EU unity.

Orban, who is widely considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies in Europe, maintains that Ukraine is “light years away” from becoming an EU member.

He wrote that EU leaders “must avoid this counterproductive scenario for the sake of unity, our most important asset.” He did not explicitly say that Hungary would veto any moves to open membership talks with Ukraine, but the threat was implicit.

Michel’s office declined to comment.

Decisions regarding EU membership and EU’s long-term budget, which includes $54.1 billion in assistance for Kyiv, can only be made unanimously by all 27 member countries.

Ukraine is relying on the EU funds to help its war-ravaged economy survive in the coming year.

"Ukraine's future membership in the EU serves as a robust assurance of security for our nation and the European community as a whole," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said during consultations with EU official Charles Fries on the EU's collective security commitments to Ukraine.