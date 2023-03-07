ໄອຍະການສູງສຸດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ການສືບສວນທາງດ້ານອາຍາໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນອັນທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ “ການຍິງສັງຫານແບບໂຫດຮ້າຍແລະໄຮ້ຢາງ ອາຍຕໍ່ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີອາວຸດ” ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຢູ່ວີດີໂອ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວຫາຣັດເຊຍວ່າ ບໍ່ເອົາຫົວຊາຕໍ່ກົດໝາຍສົງຄາມ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.
ວີດີໂອ 12 ວິນາທີ ທີ່ນຳເຜີຍແຜ່ອອກໄປຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ມີອາວຸດ ຢູ່ໃນເຄື່ອງແບບພ້ອມຕິດທຸງຢູເຄຣນຢູ່ແຂນຂອງລາວ ຢືນສູບຢາຢູ່ໃນເຂດປ່າ. ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນກ່າວວ່າ “ໄຊຊະນະຈົ່ງເປັນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.” ສຽງປືນຍິງຫລາຍລູກໄດ້ຍິນມາຈາກມືປືນທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນ ແລະຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນໄດ້ລົ້ມລົງດິນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ລູກປືນໄດ້ຕຳເຂົ້າໃສ່ຮ່າງກາຍຂອງລາວ. ສຽງເວົ້າໄດ້ຍິນອອກມາວ່າ “ຕາຍສະ ຊາດຊົ່ວ” ເປັນພາສາຣັດເຊຍ.
ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ ບໍ່ສາມາດຢັ້ງຢືນໄດ້ໃນທັນທີເຖິງຄວາມເທັດຈິງ ວັນທີ ແລະສະຖານທີ່ຂອງວີດີໂອ ຊຶ່ງຄຸນນະພາບບໍ່ແຈ້ງ. ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຣັດເຊຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບໂດຍທັນທີ ຕໍ່ການສອບຖາມກ່ຽວກັບວີດີໂອ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດ ແລະເວລາໃດ ທີ່ການຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລນສກີ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດພຽງແຕ່ວ່າ ວີດີໂອ ໄດ້ປາກົດອອກມາໃນວັນຈັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຊາວຣັດເຊຍຜູ້ຮຸກຮານ ສັງຫານທະຫານຄົນນຶ່ງຢ່າງໂຫດຮ້າຍ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນຄວາມພ້ອມພຽງສາມັກຄີກັນ ເພື່ອຕ້ອນຮັບຄຳເວົ້າຂອງລາວ ໄຊຊະນະແກ່ວິຣະຊົນ. ໄຊຊະນະແກ່ບັນດາວິຣະຊົນ. ໄຊຊະນະແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະຊອກຫາ ພວກຄາດຕະກອນ.”
ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານແອນດຣີ ເຢີມາກ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນແມ່ນຊະເລີຍເສີກຢູເຄຣນ ແລະເຫດການແມ່ນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງ “ຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂອງນະໂຍບາຍກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ” ໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ.
ການສັງຫານຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຈັບເປັນການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມທີ່ຫລ້າສຸດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ” ທີ່ທ່ານເຢີມາກ ໄດ້ຂຽນຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີ້. “ສຳລັບແຕ່ລະອາດຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມຈະມີການລົງໂທດຕິດຕາມມາ.”
ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕາເວັນຕົກກ່າວວ່າ ມີຫລັກຖານຫລາຍພັນອັນໃນການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມທີ່ໄດ້ກະທຳຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ນັບແຕ່ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຮຸກຮານໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ປີ 2022. ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກວ່າ ກຳລັງຂອງຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ໂທດກຳ ຫລືໂຈມຕີພົນລະເຮືອນ ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
Ukraine's top prosecutor said on Monday that a criminal investigation had been launched into what he called the "brutal and brazen shooting of an unarmed person" depicted in a video shared on social media, and he accused Russia of ignoring the laws of war.
A 12-second video widely shared on Twitter shows an apparently unarmed man in uniform with a Ukrainian flag insignia on his arm standing smoking in a wooded area. The man says, "Glory to Ukraine." Multiple shots are heard coming from an unseen shooter or shooters, and the man slumps to the ground as bullets appear to hit his body. A voice is heard taunting him in Russian.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the authenticity, date or location of the video, which is of poor quality. Russia's Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a query about the video. Ukrainian authorities did not say where or when the shooting occurred.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting only that the video had appeared on Monday, said it showed Russian occupiers brutally killing a soldier.
He added, "I want us all in unity to respond to his words, 'Glory to the hero. Glory to the heroes. Glory to Ukraine.' And we will find the murderers."
The head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said the man was a Ukrainian prisoner of war and that the incident was part of a "deliberate policy of terror" by Russia.
"The murder of a captive is the latest Russian war crime," Yermak wrote in a tweet. "For every such war crime there will be retribution."
Ukrainian and Western authorities say there is evidence for thousands of war crimes committed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly denied that its forces have committed atrocities or attacked civilians in Ukraine.