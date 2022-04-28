ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຕ້ອນຮັບເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກິວເຕເຣັສ ເພື່ອສົນທະນາກັນໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູເຄຣນຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດເຊົາໃນການໃຊ້ພະລັງານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນພວມກະກຽມການສະເໜີເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານ ເສດ ຖະກິດ ແລະດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ.
ທ່ານກິວເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງຢູເຄຣນ ໃນຈຸດປະສົງເພື່ອເຮັດວຽກສຳລັບ “ຂະຫຍາຍການສະໜັບສະໜູນທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະຄວາມປອດໄພໃນການຍົກຍ້າຍພົນລະເຮືອນ ອອກຈາກເຂດທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງ” ຊຶ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຫົວຂໍ້ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສົນທະນາ ໃນຕອນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານເຊີເກ ຣາວຣອຟ.
ທ່ານກິວເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມລົງທາງທວິດເຕີ້ວ່າ “ການສິ້ນສຸດຂອງສົງຄາມໄວເທົ່າໃດ ຈະເປັນເລຶ້ອງທີ່ດີຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະໂລກ.”
ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນມີທີມງານຢູ່ໃນມົສກູ ແລະກີຢິບ ທີ່ກຳລັງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ “ໃນດ້ານຫລັກການ” ທີ່ທ່ານກິວເຕເຣັສໄດ້ບັນລຸກັບທ່ານປູຕິນ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາກາແດງສາກົນ ຍົກຍ້າຍພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ຕົກຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນໂຮງງານເຫລັກອາຊອຟສຕອລ ຢູ່ໃນ\ເມືອງທ່າມາຣີອູໂປລທີ່ຖືກປິດລ້ອມນັ້ນ.
ໂຄສົກຂອງທ່ານກິວເຕເຣັສ ຄືທ່ານຟາຮານ ຮັກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ“ສິ່ງພວກເຮົາມີ ກໍແມ່ນຂໍ້ຕົກລັງໃນດ້ານຫລັກການ. ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາພະຍາຍາມເຮັດ ຄືຫັນປ່ຽນສິ່ງນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ເປັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢ່າງລະອຽດ ແລະຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ທາງພາກພື້ນດີນ. ໃນທີ່ສຸດອັນທີພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການກໍຄືເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນທີີ່ແນນອນວ່າ ການຢຸດຍິງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການເຄົາລົບ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດພວກເຮົາ ຍ້າຍຄົນໄປສູູ່ຄວາມປອດໄພ.”
ໂຄສົກກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ມີເງື່ອນໄຂເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ໃນເວລານີ້ເທື່ອ.”
ທີ່ປຶກສາປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໄມກາຍໂລ ໂປໂດຢັກກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດ ມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງເວລາ” ກ່ອນການຫ້າມນຳເຂົ້າໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການອອກມາ ຕໍ່ອຸດສາຫະກຳພະລັງງານ ທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hosting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for talks Thursday, while Ukraine calls for an embargo on Russian energy supplies and U.S. President Joe Biden prepares a proposal for military, economic and humanitarian aid.
Guterres arrived in Ukraine intent on working to “expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones,” topics that were part of his talks earlier this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
“The sooner this war ends, the better – for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world,” Guterres tweeted.
The United Nations said Wednesday it has teams in Moscow and Kyiv that are following up on the agreement “in principle” that Guterres reached with Putin to allow the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate civilians trapped in the Azovstol steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.
“What we have still is an agreement in principle. What we are trying to do is translate that into an agreement in detail and an agreement on the ground,” Guterres spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. “Ultimately, what we want is to make sure that a cease-fire would be respected that would allow us to move people safely.”
“We don’t have those conditions as of this moment,” the spokesman said.
Russian energy
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Thursday “it’s a matter of time” before an embargo is imposed on Russia’s key energy industry.