ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັ​ນ​ສ​ກີ ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານແອນ​ໂ​ຕ​ນິ​ໂອ ​ກິວ​ເຕ​ເ​ຣັ​ສ ເພື່ອສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັນໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ຢຸ​ດ​ເຊົາໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ພະ​ລັງານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນພວມ​ກະກ​ຽມ​ການ​ສະ​ເໜີເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ເສດ ​ຖະກິດ ແລະ​ດ້ານ​ມ​ະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ.

ທ່ານ​ກິວເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງໄປເຖິງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງເພື່ອເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ສຳ​ລັບ “​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໃນການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເຂດທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ” ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງຂອງ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ສົ​ນ​ທະ​ນາ​ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ​ກັບປະ​ທ​ານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ເຊີ​ເກ​ ຣາ​ວ​ຣອ​ຟ.

ທ່ານ​ກິວ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ໄດ້​ຂຽນຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ລົງ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ້​ວ່າ “ການ​ສິ້​ນ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມໄວ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ ​ຈະເປັນ​ເລຶ້ອງ​ທີ່​ດີຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ໂລກ.”

ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ມີ​ທີມງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ແລະ​ກີ​ຢິບ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕິດ​ຕາມເບິ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ “ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ຫລັກ​ການ” ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກິວ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ​ໄດ້ບັນ​ລຸກັ​ບທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນ ເພື່ອ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊ​າດ ແລະ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ກາ​ແດງ​ສາ​ກົນ ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຄ້​າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ງານເຫລັກ​ອາ​ຊອ​ຟ​ສ​ຕອ​ລ ຢູ່​ໃນ​\ເມືອງ​ທ່າ​ມາ​ຣີ​ອູ​ໂປ​ລ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລ້ອມນັ້ນ.

ໂຄ​ສົກຂອງທ່ານກິວ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ຄື​ທ່ານ​ຟາ​ຮານ ​ຮັກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດານັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ“​ສິ່ງ​ພ​ວກ​ເຮົ​າ​ມີ ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລັງ​ໃນດ້ານຫລັກ​ການ. ​ສິ່ງທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຮັດ ​ຄື​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ສິ່ງນັ້ນ ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ລະ​ອຽດ ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ທາງ​ພາກພື້ນ​ດີນ. ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ອັນ​ທີ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອ​ງ​ການກໍຄືເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ທີີ່​ແນນອນ​ວ່າ ກ​ານ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເຄົາ​ລົບ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ ​ຍ້າຍ​ຄົນໄປ​ສູູ່​ຄ​ວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ.”

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນີ້​ເທື່ອ.”

ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ກາຍ​ໂລ ໂປ​ໂດ​ຢັກກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ “​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ເວ​ລາ” ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າໄດ້ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ອອກມາ ​ຕໍ່​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hosting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for talks Thursday, while Ukraine calls for an embargo on Russian energy supplies and U.S. President Joe Biden prepares a proposal for military, economic and humanitarian aid.

Guterres arrived in Ukraine intent on working to “expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones,” topics that were part of his talks earlier this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“The sooner this war ends, the better – for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world,” Guterres tweeted.

The United Nations said Wednesday it has teams in Moscow and Kyiv that are following up on the agreement “in principle” that Guterres reached with Putin to allow the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate civilians trapped in the Azovstol steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

“What we have still is an agreement in principle. What we are trying to do is translate that into an agreement in detail and an agreement on the ground,” Guterres spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. “Ultimately, what we want is to make sure that a cease-fire would be respected that would allow us to move people safely.”

“We don’t have those conditions as of this moment,” the spokesman said.

Russian energy

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Thursday “it’s a matter of time” before an embargo is imposed on Russia’s key energy industry.