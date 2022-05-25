ຣັດເຊຍ ເພີ້ີ້ມທະວີການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນຢ່າງໜັກທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານ ນີ້ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຍຶດເອົາຂົງເຂດ ດອນບັສ ສາມເດືອນພໍດີຫລັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ທະຫານຂອງລາວ ຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ ໃນຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມ ເອົາປະເທດຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ແລະໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານ.
ການສູ້ລົບໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຢູເຄຣນຄວບຄຸມຢູ່ ຄືຊີວີໂຣໂດແນັດ (Sievierodonetsk) ຢູ່ທາງ ຝັ່ງຕາເວັນອອກແຄມແມ່ນ້ຳຊີເວີສກີ ໂດແນັດ (Siverskyi Donets) ແລະເມືອງແຝດ ລີຊີຈັງ (Lysychanks) ຢູ່ຝັ່ງ ຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳ ໂດຍທີ່ກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ບຸກຄືບໜ້າອ້ອມເມືອງທັງສອງຈາກສາມດ້ານ.
ທ່ານເຊີຮີ ແກໄດ (Serhiy Gaidai) ຜູ້ປົກຄອງແຂວງລູຮານ (Luhansk) ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຍິງໂຈມຕີຢ່າງໜັກໃສ່ເມືອງຊີວີໂຣໂດແນັດ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫລາຍເທົ່າ ພວກເຂົາພຽງແຕ່ຢາກທຳລາຍ ເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ. ມີປະມານ 15,000 ຄົນ ອາໄສຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.
ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດອັງກິດໄດ້ເຕືອນ ເຖິງຄວາມສຳຄັນໃນການໂຈມຕີຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຣັດ ເຊຍຍຶດໄດ້ເມືອງຊີວີໂຣໂດແນັດ ກໍຈະເຫັນເຂດລູຮານ ໂອບລາສ (Luhanks Oblast) ທັງໝົດ ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຍຶດຄອງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງຣັດເຊຍໃນເວລານີ້ ຄືການປະຕິບັດງານ ດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນພຽງສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນການບຸກໂຈມຕີ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຍຶດເອົາເຂດດອນບັສ.”
ຢູ່ໃນຄຳຖະແຫລງຕອນຄ່ຳຄັ້ງຫລ້າສຸດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດິເມຍ ເຊເລັນສ໌ກີ ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ສົງຄາມຈະເປັນທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກ ແລະເຮົາຕ້ອງລະວັງໄວ້ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້” ໂດຍ ເວົ້າເຖິງການສູ້ລົບ ຢູ່ຂົງເຂດດອນບັສແຫ່ງດຽວ.
ແຕ່ວ່າສົງຄາມໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ເວລາສີ່ເດືອນແລ້ວ ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີທ່າທາງວ່າຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ມົສກູໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມ ລົ້ມແຫລວໃນການໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານເຊີເລນສ໌ກີ ຫລືຍຶດເອົານະຄອນຫລວງກິຢິບ ແລະອົງການເນ ໂຕ້ ທີ່ຄອບ
ງຳໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ມີຟິນແລນ ແລະສະວີເດັນ ຕຽມພ້ອມເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພັນທະມິດທາງທະຫານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງຈະສາມັກ ຄີກັນຕ້ານການໂຈມຕີຂອງປູຕິນ ຕໍ່ເພື່ອນບ້ານຣັດເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງຄັ້ງນຶ່ງເຄີຍເປັນປະເທດບໍລິວານຂອງໂຊຫວຽດ ແຕ່ ເປັນປະເທດເອກກະລາດ ນັບແຕ່ປີ 1991 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ມົສກູ ກຳລັງໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງການໂຈມຕີ ໃສ່ເຂດດອນບັສແທນ ແລະຢູ່ຕາມຝັ່ງທະເລດ້ານໃຕ້ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ. ຣັດເຊຍຍຶດໄດ້ເມືອງທ່າມາຣີອູໂປລແຄມຝັ່ງດ້ານເໜືອຂອງທະເລອາຊອຟ (Azov) ແລະກຳລັງທະຫານຢູເຄຣນ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 1,700 ຄົນ ຕັ້ງທີ່ໝັ້ນຢູ່ໂຮງງານເຫລັກອາຊອຟສຕາລ ໄດ້ຍອມຈຳນົນຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜົນສຳເລັດໃຫຍ່ ສຸດຂອງສົງຄາມສຳລັບມົສກູ.
Russia intensified its attacks on Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, attempting to capture the Donbas region exactly three months after President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine in hopes of quickly overtaking the whole country and toppling its government.
The fighting focused on the Ukrainian-held cities of Sievierodonetsk on the east bank of the Siverskyi Donets river and its twin, Lysychansk, on the west bank, with Russian forces advancing from three directions to encircle them.
Serhiy Gaidai, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk province, said, "The intensity of fire on Sievierodonetsk has increased by multiple times; they are simply destroying the city," he said. About 15,000 people live there.
Britain’s defense ministry warned of the importance of the fighting in the region, saying, “Russia’s capture of the Severodonetsk pocket would see the whole of Luhansk Oblast placed under Russian occupation. While currently Russia’s main effort, this operation is only one part of Russia’s campaign to seize the Donbas.”
In his latest nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, "The coming weeks of the war will be difficult, and we must be aware of that," singling out fighting in the Donbas region.
But as the war enters its fourth month, with no end in sight, Moscow has failed to overthrow Zelenskyy’s government or capture the capital, Kyiv, and the U.S.-dominated NATO, with Finland and Sweden set to join the military alliance, has united against Putin’s attack on Russia’s neighbor, once a Soviet satellite state but an independent nation since 1991.
Instead, Moscow is focusing its fight on the Donbas and along the southern coast of Ukraine. Russia has captured the port city of Mariupol along the north coast of the Sea of Azov and more than 1,700 Ukrainian troops holed up in the Azovstal steel plant surrendered to Russia, Moscow’s biggest success of the war.