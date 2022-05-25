ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເພີ້ີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ການໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາຂົງ​ເຂດ​ ດອນ​ບັ​ສ ​ສາ​ມ​ເດືອນພໍ​ດີ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມ​ຍ ​ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ທະ​ຫານຂອງ​ລາວ ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ​ເອົາປະ​ເທດຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ແລະ​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍໃສ່ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຢູ່ ​ຄືຊີ​ວີ​ໂຣ​ໂດ​ແນັ​ດ (Sievierodonetsk) ຢູ່​ທາງ​ ຝັ່ງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ແຄມ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຊີ​ເວີ​ສ​ກີ ໂດ​ແນັດ (Siverskyi Donets) ແລະ​ເມືອງ​ແຝດ ລີ​ຊີ​ຈັງ (Lysychanks) ຢູ່ຝັ່ງ ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງແມ່​ນ້ຳ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍໄດ້​ບຸກຄືບ​ໜ້າອ້ອມ​ເມືອງ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຈາກ​ສາມ​ດ້ານ.

​ທ່ານ​ເຊີ​ຮີ ແກ​ໄດ (Serhiy Gaidai) ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ແຂວງ​ລູ​ຮານ (Luhansk) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ຍິງ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ໃສ່​ເມືອງຊີ​ວີ​ໂຣ​ໂດ​ແນັ​ດ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫລາຍ​ເທົ່າ ​ພວກເຂົາພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຢາກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ. ມີ​ປະ​ມານ 15,000 ຄົນ ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.

​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ເຕື​ອນ​ ເຖິງຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນໃນການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ຖ້າຣັດ ​ເຊຍຍຶດໄດ້ເມືອງຊີ​ວີ​ໂຣ​ໂດ​ແນັ​ດ ກໍ​ຈະເຫັນ​ເຂດລູ​ຮານ ໂອບ​ລ​າ​ສ (Luhanks Oblast) ທັງ​ໝົດ ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ພາຍໃຕ້​ກ​ານຍຶດ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ນີ້ ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ຄືການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ເປັນ​ພຽງສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ທີ່​ຈະເຂົ້າຍຶດ​ເອົາເຂດດອນ​ບັ​ສ.”

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ຖ​ະ​ແຫລງ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ​ຄັ້ງ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານໂວ​ໂລ​ດິ​ເມຍ ​ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ໌​ກີ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງນີ້​ສົງ​ຄາມຈະ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກ ແລະ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ລະ​ວັງ​ໄວ້​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້” ໂດຍ ເວົ້າເຖິງກ​ານ​ສູ້​ລົບ ​ຢູ່ຂົງ​ເຂດດອນ​ບັ​ສ​ແຫ່ງ​ດຽວ.

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໄດ້​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເວ​ລາ​ສີ່​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ມົ​ສ​ກູ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫລວ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານເຊີ​ເລ​ນ​ສ໌​ກີ ຫລື​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ກິ​ຢິບ ແລະອົງ​ການ​ເນ ​ໂຕ້ ທີ່​ຄອບ

ງຳ​ໂດຍສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ມີ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ແລະ​ສະ​ວີ​ເດັນ ຕຽ​ມ​ພ້ອມ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດທາງທະ​ຫານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມັກ ​ຄີ​ກັນຕ້ານ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ປູ​ຕິນ ຕໍ່​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ບໍ​ລິ​ວານ​ຂອງ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ ແຕ່​ ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 1991 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ມົ​ສ​ກູ ກຳ​ລັງ​ໄດ້​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ ໃສ່​ເຂດດອນ​ບັ​ສ​ແທນ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຝັ່ງທະ​ເລ​ດ້ານ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຍຶດ​ໄດ້​ເມືອງ​ທ່າ​ມາ​ຣີ​ອູ​ໂປ​ລ​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ດ້ານ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ເລ​ອາ​ຊອ​ຟ (Azov) ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ ຫ​ລາຍກວ່າ 1,700 ຄົນ ຕັ້ງ​ທີ່​ໝັ້ນ​ຢູ່ໂຮງ​ງານ​ເຫລັກອາ​ຊ​ອຟ​ສ​ຕາລ ໄດ້ຍອມ​ຈຳ​ນົນ​ຕໍ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມສຳ​ລັບ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ.

Russia intensified its attacks on Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, attempting to capture the Donbas region exactly three months after President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine in hopes of quickly overtaking the whole country and toppling its government.

The fighting focused on the Ukrainian-held cities of Sievierodonetsk on the east bank of the Siverskyi Donets river and its twin, Lysychansk, on the west bank, with Russian forces advancing from three directions to encircle them.

Serhiy Gaidai, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk province, said, "The intensity of fire on Sievierodonetsk has increased by multiple times; they are simply destroying the city," he said. About 15,000 people live there.

Britain’s defense ministry warned of the importance of the fighting in the region, saying, “Russia’s capture of the Severodonetsk pocket would see the whole of Luhansk Oblast placed under Russian occupation. While currently Russia’s main effort, this operation is only one part of Russia’s campaign to seize the Donbas.”

In his latest nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, "The coming weeks of the war will be difficult, and we must be aware of that," singling out fighting in the Donbas region.

But as the war enters its fourth month, with no end in sight, Moscow has failed to overthrow Zelenskyy’s government or capture the capital, Kyiv, and the U.S.-dominated NATO, with Finland and Sweden set to join the military alliance, has united against Putin’s attack on Russia’s neighbor, once a Soviet satellite state but an independent nation since 1991.

Instead, Moscow is focusing its fight on the Donbas and along the southern coast of Ukraine. Russia has captured the port city of Mariupol along the north coast of the Sea of Azov and more than 1,700 Ukrainian troops holed up in the Azovstal steel plant surrendered to Russia, Moscow’s biggest success of the war.