ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ເທ​ຣີ​ຊາ ເມ (Theresa May) ໄດ້​ປົດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ມີ​ຫ​ລັກ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໄດ້" ວ່າ​ທ່າ​ນ​ເປັ​ນແຫລ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫລ ​ອອກ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ລັບກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຫົວເຫວີຍຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ໂທ​ລະ​ຄົມ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ການ​ປົດ​ທ່ານ ກາ​ວິນ ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ​ສັນ (Gavin Williamson) ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຂຽນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ທີ່​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຫົວ​ເຫວີຍ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຂອງ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມ​ລະ​ບົບ 5G ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດນັ້ນ.



ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ ສອບ​ສວນ​ເບິ່ງວ່າຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫລໄດ້​ແນວ​ໃດ​ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເມ ກໍ​ເວົ້າຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈົດ​ໝາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຕໍ່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ປົດ​ທ່ານວິ​ລ​ລຽມ​ສັນ (Williamson) ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ ​ແໜ່ງກໍ​ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ ຕໍ່​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ແລະວ່າ "ບໍ່​ມີການກວດ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ອັນ​ອື່ນ​ໃດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫລນີ້ໄດ້.”

​ສ່ວນທ່ານວິ​ລ​ລຽມ​ສັນ (Williamson) "ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ" ວ່າບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ. ເມື່ອ​ຖືກ​ພວກນັກ​ຂ່າວຖາມ​ວ່າທ່ານ ຫລື​ໃຜ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທີມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ແຫລ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫລ​ນັ້ນ ຫລືບໍ່, ທ່ານຕອບ​ວ່າ "ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຈັກ​ໜ້ອຍ​ເລີຍ."



ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ເວົ້າ​ອີກວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເມ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທ່ານ​ຂໍ​ລາ​ອອກ ກ່ອນ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ປົດ​ລົງ ແຕ່​ທ່ານໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ບົນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຖື​ວ່າຍອມຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ອັງ​ກິດເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ດັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ ເອົາ​ຫົວເຫວີຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ​ລະ​ບົບ 5G ນຳ ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້ ​ເພື່ອປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນ.

ສ່ວນຫົ​ວ​ເຫວີຍ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ເລີຍ.

ອ່​ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

British Prime Minister Theresa May has fired her defense minister, saying there is "compelling evidence" he was the source of leaked information from a secret meeting about Chinese telecommunications company Huawei.



The firing of Gavin Williamson was sparked by a newspaper story last month citing a decision taken at a meeting of the National Security Council to allow Huawei to be part of Britain's new 5G communications network.



After an investigation into how the information leaked, May said in a letter made public Wednesday she fired Williamson because evidence suggested he was responsible and that "no other credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified."



Williamson "strenuously denied" his responsibility. When asked by reporters if he or anyone on his team were the source of the leak he said, "absolutely not."



He also said May gave him the chance the resign before being fired, but that he declined on the grounds that such a move would amount to accepting responsibility.



Britain is one of the allies under U.S. pressure to exclude Huawei from 5G networks over accusations it could be used as a spy conduit for the Chinese government.



Huawei has denied taking part in spying.