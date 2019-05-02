ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເທຣີຊາ ເມ (Theresa May) ໄດ້ປົດລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງ ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງທ່ານນາງອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ມີຫລັກຖານທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້" ວ່າທ່ານເປັນແຫລ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນຮົ່ວໄຫລ ອອກຈາກກອງປະຊຸມລັບກ່ຽວກັບບໍລິສັດຫົວເຫວີຍຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດໂທລະຄົມຂອງຈີນ.
ການປົດທ່ານ ກາວິນ ວິລລຽມສັນ (Gavin Williamson) ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງພາໃຫ້ມີການຂຽນເລື້ອງຢູ່ໃນໜັງສືພິມໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ອ້າງເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຫົວເຫວີຍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງເຄືອຂ່າຍຄົມມະນາຄົມລະບົບ 5G ໃໝ່ຂອງອັງກິດນັ້ນ.
ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ໄດ້ມີການສືບສວນ ສອບສວນເບິ່ງວ່າຂໍ້ມູນຮົ່ວໄຫລໄດ້ແນວໃດແລ້ວ ທ່ານນາງ ເມ ກໍເວົ້າຢູ່ໃນຈົດໝາຍສະບັບນຶ່ງທີ່ເປີດເຜີຍຕໍ່ມວນຊົນໃນວັນພຸດ ວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ປົດທ່ານວິລລຽມສັນ (Williamson) ອອກຈາກຕຳ ແໜ່ງກໍຍ້ອນວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຕໍ່ເລື້ອງນີ້ ແລະວ່າ "ບໍ່ມີການກວດພົບເຫັນເຫດການທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືອັນອື່ນໃດ ທີ່ຈະສາມາດໃຫ້ຄຳອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບການຮົ່ວໄຫລນີ້ໄດ້.”
ສ່ວນທ່ານວິລລຽມສັນ (Williamson) "ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຢ່າງແຮງ" ວ່າບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງທ່ານ. ເມື່ອຖືກພວກນັກຂ່າວຖາມວ່າທ່ານ ຫລືໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນທີມຂອງທ່ານເປັນແຫລ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນຮົ່ວໄຫລນັ້ນ ຫລືບໍ່, ທ່ານຕອບວ່າ "ບໍ່ແມ່ນຈັກໜ້ອຍເລີຍ."
ທ່ານຍັງເວົ້າອີກວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ເມ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ໂອກາດທ່ານຂໍລາອອກ ກ່ອນຈະຖືກປົດລົງ ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດບົນພື້ນຖານທີ່ວ່າ ການກະທຳເຊັ່ນນັ້ນຈະເປັນການຖືວ່າຍອມຮັບເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ເລື້ອງນີ້.
ອັງກິດເປັນປະເທດພັນທະມິດຂອງສະຫະລັດປະເທດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖືກກົດດັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ ເອົາຫົວເຫວີຍເຂົ້າໃນເຄືອຂ່າຍອິນເຕີແນັດລະບົບ 5G ນຳ ຍ້ອນມີການກ່າວຫາວ່າ ມັນອາດຈະຖືກໃຊ້ ເພື່ອປະຕິບັດການສືບລັບໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານຈີນ.
ສ່ວນຫົວເຫວີຍ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການສືບລັບແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍ.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has fired her defense minister, saying there is "compelling evidence" he was the source of leaked information from a secret meeting about Chinese telecommunications company Huawei.
The firing of Gavin Williamson was sparked by a newspaper story last month citing a decision taken at a meeting of the National Security Council to allow Huawei to be part of Britain's new 5G communications network.
After an investigation into how the information leaked, May said in a letter made public Wednesday she fired Williamson because evidence suggested he was responsible and that "no other credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified."
Williamson "strenuously denied" his responsibility. When asked by reporters if he or anyone on his team were the source of the leak he said, "absolutely not."
He also said May gave him the chance the resign before being fired, but that he declined on the grounds that such a move would amount to accepting responsibility.
Britain is one of the allies under U.S. pressure to exclude Huawei from 5G networks over accusations it could be used as a spy conduit for the Chinese government.
Huawei has denied taking part in spying.
