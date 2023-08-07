ສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມເຣັສ ສົ່ງຍານພາຫະນະທະຫານ ໄປໃຫ້ ໄນເຈີ ປະເທດເພືືື່ອນບ້ານຂອງຊ໊າດ

ສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ ຫຼື UAE ໄດ້ສົ່ງຍານພາຫະນະຂອງທະຫານ ແລະ ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພອື່ນໆ ໄປໃຫ້ປະເທດ ຊ໊າດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄວາມ ພະຍາມໃນການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ຕ້ານ “ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ” ແລະການປົກປ້ອງ ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ດັ່ງທີ່ປະເທດທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນດ້ວຍນ້ຳມັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດ ວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອແອັຟພີ.

ຊ໊າດ ເປັນປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງໄນເຈີ ບ່ອນທີ່ມີການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຄົນສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຝ່າຍຕາເວັນຕົກ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຊາແຮລ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບການກໍ່ການ​ຮ້າຍຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ.

ອົງການຂ່າວ WAM ຂອງທາງການ UAE ຍັງໄດ້ມີຮູບພາບຂອງລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ ສີທະເລຊາຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍທຸງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ ແລະ ຊ໊າດ ປົກຄຸມລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະສອງຄັນລວມຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານ. ຊຶ່ງບໍລິສັດ NIMR ຂອງສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ ເປັນຜູ້ຜະລິດລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະພວກນັ້ນ.

ອົງການຂ່າວ WAM ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “UAE ໄດ້ນຳສົ່ງລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະທະຫານ ແລະອຸປະກອນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄປໃຫ້ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ຊ໊າດ ເພື່ອການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະເສີມ ຂະຫຍາຍການປ້ອງກັນຊາຍແດນ” ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆຕື່ມກ່ຽວກັບ ອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອົງການຂ່າວ WAM ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທັງສອງປະເທດໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການ ຮ່ວມມືດ້ານການທະຫານເມື່ອເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຊ໊າດ ນາຍພົນ ມາຮາມັຕ ໄອດຣິສ ເດບີ ອິຕໂນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາປະເທດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພໍ່ຂອງທ່ານ ຄື ທ່ານໄອດຣິສ ເດບີ ອິຕໂນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນບາດແຜໃນການສູ້ລົບກັບພວກະບົດ ເມື່ອຫຼາຍກວ່າສອງປີກ່ອນ.

The United Arab Emirates has sent military vehicles and other security gear to Chad in support of anti-"terrorism" efforts and border protection, the oil-rich Gulf state said on Sunday.

Chad is a neighbor of Niger, where a coup late last month toppled one of the last pro-Western leaders in the terror-plagued Sahel region.

The UAE's official news agency WAM included a photo of several desert-colored armored vehicles, with the Emirati and Chadian flags draped over two of them. Emirati firm NIMR manufactures the vehicles.

"The UAE has sent a shipment of military vehicles and security equipment to the Republic of Chad, to support its capabilities in combatting terrorism and enhancing border protection," WAM said, without providing details on the equipment.

WAM said the two countries had signed a military cooperation agreement in June during a visit by Chad's president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who has led the country since his father, Idriss Deby Itno, died from wounds battling rebels more than two years ago.