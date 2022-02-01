ສະຫະລັດ ອາຣັບ ເອເມີເຣັສ ໄດ້ຍິງສະກັດກັ້ນລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ທີ່ຍິງໂດຍພວກ

ກະບົດຮູຕີ ຢູ່ໃນເຢເມນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫຼັງຈາກອີຣ່ານ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ອັນເປັນ

ການໂຈມຕີເທື່ອທີສາມ ຕໍ່ປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເຂດອ່າວເປີເຊຍ ໂດຍພວກກະບົດດັ່ງກ່າວ

ໃນໄລຍະສອງອາທິດ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ (John Kirby) ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກ ຂ່າວ ຢູ່ທຳ

ນຽບຫ້າແຈວ່າກຳລັງທະຫານສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ ຍິງສະກັດກັ້ນລູກສອນ

ໄຟທີ່ຍິງເຂົ້າມາ ດ້ວຍລະບົບຕໍ່ຕ້ານລູກສອນໄຟແພຕຣິອັອດ (Patriot) ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳ

ລັງຂອງເອເມເຣັສ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຈາກພື້ນ ດິນຫາອາກາດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ.

ທ່ານເຄີບີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລູກສອນໄຟແພຕຣິ​ອັອດຂອງສະຫະລັດກໍໄດ້ຍິງ​ຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ແມ່ນລູກ

ສອນໄຟຈາກພື້ນດິນຫາອາກາດຂອງເອເມີເຣັສ ໄດ້ຍິງຖືກເປົ້າໝາຍ.”

ການຍິງທຳ​ລາຍລູກສອນໄຟ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການບາດເຈັບ ຫຼືເສຍຊີວິດແຕ່

ປະການໃດ ອີງຕາມທ່ານເຄີບີ.

ໂຄສົກທະຫານຮູຕີ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີ ຊຶ່ງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ ຂະນະ

ທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ອາຣັບ ເອເມີເຣັສ ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຕ້ອນຮັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອິສຣາແອລ

ທ່ານ ອີສັກ ເຮີຊອກ (Isaac Herzog) ໃນການຢ້ຽມຢາມຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Monday, the third attack on the Gulf state by the rebels in the past two weeks.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon that U.S. military personnel based in the country responded to the inbound missile threat with Patriot missile batteries, while Emirati forces fired surface-to-air missiles.

"The U.S. Patriots were fired, but it was the Emirati surface-to-air missiles that actually engaged the targets," Kirby said.

The intercepted missile caused no injuries or casualties, according to Kirby.

A Houthi military spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack, which came as the UAE hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a state visit.