ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ Microsoft ເຕືອນວ່າ ພວກແຮັກເກີ້ຈີນ ໂຈມຕີພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ທີ່ 'ສຳຄັນ'

ພວກລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນຫຼື Hacker ຊາວຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການອຸປະຖຳໂດຍທາງການຈີນ ໄດ້ແຊກຊຶມເຂົ້າໃນເຄືອຂ່າຍພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ສະ ຫະລັດ ພັນທະມິດຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະບໍລິສັດ ໄມໂກຣສອຟ (Microsoft) ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນເຕືອນວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີສອດແນມ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ ອາດກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ ເອແອັຟພີ.

ບໍລິສັດ Microsoft ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ ເກາະກວມ ຊຶ່ງເປັນດິນແດນຂອງສະຫະ ລັດຢູ່ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ໂດຍມີຖານທັບທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການໂຈມຕີ ແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມີກິດຈະກຳທີ່ “ປອງຮ້າຍ” ຍັງໄດ້ຖືກກວດພົບຢູ່ແຫ່ງອື່ນ ໃນສະຫະລັດນຳດ້ວຍ.

ການໂຈມຕີແບບຫລົບຫລີກການຈັບໄດ້ນີ້ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໂດຍພວກແຮັກເກີ້ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂດຍຈີນ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “Volt Typhoon” ນັບແຕ່ກາງປີ 2021 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ - ຊຶ່ງສາມາດທຳການສອດແນມມາໄລຍະຍາວນານ ແລະເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງວ່າ ແນເປົ້າໝາຍເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງສະຫະລັດ ຖ້າຫາກມີບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງກັນຢູ່ໃນພູມີພາກນີ້ ຕົນໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງບໍລິສັດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “Microsoft ພວມປະເມີນຜົນດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈປານກາງທີ່ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີ Volt Typhoon ນີ້ ເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມພັດທະນາຄວາມອາດສາມາດຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ທີ່ອາດລົບກວນດ້ານພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງການສື່ສານທີ່ສຳຄັນ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍ ໃນລະຫວ່າງວິກິດການຕ່າງໆ ໃນອະນາຄົດ.”

State-sponsored Chinese hackers have infiltrated critical U.S. infrastructure networks, the United States, its Western allies and Microsoft said Wednesday while warning that similar espionage attacks could be occurring globally.

Microsoft highlighted Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean with a vital military outpost, as one of the targets, but said "malicious" activity had also been detected elsewhere in the United States.

The stealthy attack — carried out by a China-sponsored actor dubbed "Volt Typhoon" since mid-2021 — enabled long-term espionage and was likely aimed at hampering the United States if there was conflict in the region, it said.

"Microsoft assesses with moderate confidence that this Volt Typhoon campaign is pursuing development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises," the statement said.