ພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນ ມັງຄຸດ ພັດຖະຫຼົ່ມເກາະ ຮົງກົງ, ເຄື່ອນເຂົ້າໄປໃນ ຈີນ

ລົມພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນມັງຄຸດ ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງ ຮົງກົງ ແລະ ຫຼາຍໆແຫ່ງເລາະຕາມຊາຍຝັ່ງທະເລ

ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ຈີນ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ນຳເອົາຝົນທີ່ຕົກໜັກ ແລະລົມກຳລັງ

ແຮງໄປພ້ອມ.

ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ຈະມີພາຍຸເຖິງ 10 ຫົວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການບອກເຕືອນທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດ.

ຫໍຄອຍສັງເກດການຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ “ຮ້ອງຂໍເປັນພິເສດ ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນພາກັນຊອກ

ບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສທີ່ປອດໄພ ໃນບ້ານເຮືອນ ແລະບໍ່ໃຫ້ອອກໄປຂ້າງນອກ” ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ແມ່ນ

ວ່າໝົດທຸກຄົນຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳແນະນຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ້າວ ຮາວເຊັນ ອາຍຸ 28 ປີເວົ້າວ່າ “ມື້ເຊົ້ານີ້ຂ້ອຍອອກໄປແລ່ນ ຂ້ອຍມັກອາກາດສົດ

ແລະຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນບໍ່ຄົນຈັກຄົນ ແລະ ລົດກໍບໍ່ມີ. ໃນມື້ທຳມະດາມັນບໍ່ເປັນຈັ່ງຊີ້.”

ທ້າວ ຈັສຕິນ ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຈາກ ການາດາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມຈິງຂ້ອຍມາໜີ້ແມ່ນມາເບິ່ງ

ພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນ ຂ້ອຍໃສ່ໝວກກັນກະທົບທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ ແລະກໍມີເຄື່ອງກັນ

ຝົນເປັນຢ່າງດີ ເພື່ອຖ່າຍຮູບເອົາລົມພາຍຸ.”

ທີ່ເກາະ ມາເກົ້າ ສູນກາງການຫຼິ້ນພະນັນຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ປິດແຫຼ່ງການພະນັນທັງໝົດ.

ລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ເວົ້າໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ການຢຸດສະງັກ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຄວາມ

ປອດໄພຂອງພວກພະນັກງານ ກາຊີໂນ ພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ແລະ ຊາວເມືອງ.

ທຳອິດລົມພາຍຸ ມັງຄຸດ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າປະທະປະເທດ ຟິລິບປິນ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ໂຈມຕີ

ແຫຼມທິດເໜືອຂອງເກາະ ລູຊອນ. ຕົກມາເຖິງວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 25 ຄົນ

ແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນເປັນຍ້ອນດິນເຈື່ອນ.

ພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ທຳລາຍຟີລິບປິນຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດໃນປີນີ້.



Typhoon Mangkhut arrived in Hong Kong and other locations along China's southern coastline Sunday, bringing with it heavy rains and powerful winds.



Hong Kong raised a Number 10 storm warning, its highest alert.



The Hong Kong Observatory made "a special appeal to the members of the public to stay in safe place indoors, and not to go outside,"but everyone has not heeded that advice.



"I went running this morning," said 28-year-old Hao Chen."I love fresh air and there's no one on the streets, no cars.On normal days we can't see this."



Justin, a Canadian tourist in Hong Kong, said, "I came here to actually catch the typhoon, and I have like, a helmet with a camera mount, and I have my waterproof gear for catching good footage of the storm."



Macau, China's gaming center, has shut down all its casinos.The government said in a statement: "The suspension is for the safety of casino employees, visitors to the city and residents."



Mangkhut made its first landfall in the Philippines Saturday, pounding the northern tip of Luzon Island.By Sunday, its death toll reached 25, with most of the casualties due to landslides.



The storm is the most destructive to strike the Philippines this year.