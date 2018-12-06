ທ​ະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫ້າ​ຄົນ​ ຍັງ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນຢູ່ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ ກັບ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ

​ຕື່ມ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ກັນ ແລະ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ມະຫາສະໝຸດ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ ຢູ່ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລທາງພາກ

​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ທະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຮືອ​ບິນລົບ F/A-18 ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ນັກ​ບິນ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ແລະ

​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຕື່ມ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ KC-130 ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ລູກ​ເຮືອ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈ​າກ​ຖານ​ທັບຂອງ​ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ອີ​ວາ​ກູ​ນິ ໃນ​ການ​ເຝິກງານ​ຕື່ມ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ.



ການຕຳ​ກັນ​ ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ປະ​ມານ 100 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຢູ່ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ແຫຼມ​ ມູໂຣ​ໂຕ

ຢູ່​ເກາະ​ຊິ​ກູ​ກີ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ຈາກ ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ ແລ​ະກູ້​ໄພ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ກຳ​

ລັງ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ ໃນເວລາບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກ​ການ​ພົບ​ເຫັນຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນນວນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລູກ​

ເຮືອ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ F/A-18 ຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຕໍ່​ມາ. ນັກ​ບິນ​ທີ່​ຖືກກູ້​ໄພ​ມານັ້ນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ

​ສະ​ພາບ​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍໃນ​ຖານ​ທັບ ອີ​ວາ​ກູ​ນິ. ສາ​ເຫດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕຳ​ກັນ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ

​ໃຕ້​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ.



Five U.S. Marines are missing after a fighter jet and a refueling tanker plane collided and crashed in the Pacific Ocean off Japan's southwestern coast early Thursday morning.



The U.S. Marines say a F/A-18 fighter jet carrying two pilots and a KC-130 refueling plane carrying five crewmen took off from their base in Iwakuni on a routine refueling training mission. The collision took place about 100 kilometers out to sea near Muroto Cape on Shikoku island, according to a statement from Japan's defense ministry.



The ministry says a search-and-rescue operation launched by its maritime forces shortly after the crash found one of the crew members from the F/A-18 jet several hours later. The rescued pilot is in stable condition at the hospital on the Iwakuni base. A second Marine was later rescued, but no further details have been released.



The search-and-rescue efforts for the missing five Marines continues. The cause of the collision is under investigation.



Thursday's incident is the latest of a string of accidents involving U.S. military aircraft deployed to Japan. Two crew members of a U.S. Navy fighter jet were rescued alive when their plane crashed into the sea off the southern island of Okinawa.



The American military presence on Okinawa has irritated Japanese civilians on the island and created tension in the otherwise warm relations between the U.S. and Japanese militaries.



There have been several accidents involving U.S. military aircraft -- including parts falling off aircraft into neighborhoods -- as well as crimes by U.S. servicemen on Okinawa, including rapes, fights and drunk-driving incidents.

