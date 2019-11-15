ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເກີດເຫດ​ຍິງ​ກັນໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ

​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ.

ຜູ້ໄດ້​ຮັບເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ອີກ​ຫົກ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ​ຍິງ​ກັນ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ

ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຕົວ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຍິ​ງ. ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ຍຸ 16 ປີ ແລະ ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​

ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ຍຸ 14 ປີ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດໄປ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ.

ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ໂຕ​ວ່າເປັນຜູ້​ຊາຍ ອາ​ຍຸ 16 ປີ ທີ່​ວັນ​ເກີດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ແມ່​ນ​ມື້ດຽວ

​ກັນ, ວັນ​ທີ 14 ພະ​ຈິກ​ນີ້, ອີງຕາມ​ຮ້ອຍ​ເອກເຄນ​ ເວກ​ເນີ​ຣ ຢູ່​ກົມ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ

ແ​ອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມວ່າ ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສຕອນນີ້ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່ “ສາ​ຫັດ​ຫລາຍ.”

ກົມ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສເທື່ອ.

ຮູບ​ພາບ​ທາງວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສຈົກ​ເອົາ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ປືນ

ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຖົງ​ພາຍ​ໃສ່​ຫລັງຂອງ​ລາວ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ປືນຍິງ​

ໃສ່​ຫົວຕົນ​ເອງ, ອີງ​ຕາມທ່ານ​ເວກ​ເນີ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມອີກ​ວ່າ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ປືນ​ແມ່ນ 45 ຄາ​ລີ​

ເບີ​ເຄິ່ງອັດ​ຕະ​ໂນ​ມັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ຍັງ​ລູກ​ປືນ​ເຫຼືອ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນັ້ນໃນເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຖືກພົບເຫັນ.

​ມີ​ການ​ລ​າຍ​ງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເຫດ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ດັ່າງ​ກ່​າວ ຕອນ7:38 ນາ​ທີ ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ ຕາມ​ເວ​ລາ​

ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ​ຢູ່​ມັດ​ທະ​ຍົມ​ຊໍ​ກັ​ສ (Saugus) ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ແຊນ​ຕາ ຄ​ລາ​ຣິ​ຕາ (Santa Clarita)

ຊຶ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ຫ່າງ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ​ແອ​ນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ປະ​ມານ 48 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ໄປ​ທາງທິດຕາ​ເວັນ

​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​. ເດັກ​ຍິງ​ອາ​ຍຸ 14 ປີຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ເດັກ​ຍິງ​ອາ​ຍຸ 15 ປີ ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ແລ​ະ​ເດັກຊາຍ​

14 ປີ ​ອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ແຕ່ກໍ​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກເຫດ​ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນນີ້.

ການ​ອອກໃບ​ໝາຍ​ເກາະ​ກຳ​ລັງຖືກດຳ​ເນີນໄປ​ຢູ່​ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຄົ້ນເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ

​ໄສ ແລະ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກຳ​ລັງ​ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດຳ​ເນີນຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ຍາວ​ນານ”

ໃນ​ການ​ເປີດການ​ສຶບ​ສວນ​ “ຕໍ່ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ​ເວກ​ເນີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງຂອງພວກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ທັງ​ໝົດໄດ້

ຖືກ​ແຈ້ງໃຫ້​ຮູ້ ແລະ​ແຟນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ ກັບ​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ລາວປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ລາວ

​ຢູ່ທີ່​ໂຮ​ງ​ໝໍ.



Two victims have died in a hospital after a shooting Thursday at a southern California school.



Six victims were transported to a hospital after the shooting — one of whom was identified as the suspect. A 16-year-old female and a 14-year-old male died at the hospital.



The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male whose birthday is today, according to Captain Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department, who added that the suspect was currently in "grave" condition. The Sheriff's department has not released the suspect's name.



Video clearly shows the suspect withdraw a weapon from his backpack and shoot five people before shooting himself in the head, according to Wegener, who added that the weapon was a 45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, which had no bullets left in it when it was recovered.



The shooting was reported at 7:38 a.m. local time at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 48 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles. A 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were injured but survived the shooting.



A warrant is being processed to search the subject's home, and police said they are beginning the "very lengthy" process of starting an investigation "into why this happened."



All parents of the victims have been notified, and the suspect's girlfriend and mother currently are with him at the hospital, Wegener said.