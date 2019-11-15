ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍສອງຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ ຫຼັງຈາກເກີດເຫດຍິງກັນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານ
ນີ້ ຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.
ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍອີກຫົກຄົນໄດ້ສົ່ງໄປໂຮງໝໍ ຫຼັງຈາກເກີດເຫດຍິງກັນ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ
ຖືກລະບຸຕົວວ່າເປັນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສວ່າເປັນຄົນຍິງ. ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງອາຍຸ 16 ປີ ແລະ ຜູ້ຊາຍ
ຄົນນຶ່ງອາຍຸ 14 ປີ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍ.
ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸໂຕວ່າເປັນຜູ້ຊາຍ ອາຍຸ 16 ປີ ທີ່ວັນເກີດຂອງລາວແມ່ນມື້ດຽວ
ກັນ, ວັນທີ 14 ພະຈິກນີ້, ອີງຕາມຮ້ອຍເອກເຄນ ເວກເນີຣ ຢູ່ກົມຕຳຫຼວດນະຄອນລອສ
ແອນເຈີລິສ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຕອນນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ “ສາຫັດຫລາຍ.”
ກົມຕຳຫຼວດຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຊື່ຂອງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສເທື່ອ.
ຮູບພາບທາງວີດີໂອ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຈົກເອົາອາວຸດປືນ
ອອກມາຈາກຖົງພາຍໃສ່ຫລັງຂອງລາວ ແລະໄດ້ຍິງຫ້າຄົນກ່ອນທີ່ລາວຈະເອົາປືນຍິງ
ໃສ່ຫົວຕົນເອງ, ອີງຕາມທ່ານເວກເນີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າອາວຸດປືນແມ່ນ 45 ຄາລີ
ເບີເຄິ່ງອັດຕະໂນມັດ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ຍັງລູກປືນເຫຼືອຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນໃນເວລາທີ່ມັນຖືກພົບເຫັນ.
ມີການລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເຫດຍິງກັນດັ່າງກ່າວ ຕອນ7:38 ນາທີ ຕອນເຊົ້າ ຕາມເວລາ
ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຢູ່ມັດທະຍົມຊໍກັສ (Saugus) ໃນເມືອງແຊນຕາ ຄລາຣິຕາ (Santa Clarita)
ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ປະມານ 48 ກິໂລແມັດ ໄປທາງທິດຕາເວັນ
ຕົກສຽງເໜືອ. ເດັກຍິງອາຍຸ 14 ປີຄົນນຶ່ງ ເດັກຍິງອາຍຸ 15 ປີ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະເດັກຊາຍ
14 ປີ ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແຕ່ກໍລອດຊີວິດຈາກເຫດການຍິງກັນນີ້.
ການອອກໃບໝາຍເກາະກຳລັງຖືກດຳເນີນໄປຢູ່ເພື່ອຊອກຄົ້ນເຮືອນຂອງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງ
ໄສ ແລະຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດຳເນີນຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ຍາວນານ”
ໃນການເປີດການສຶບສວນ “ຕໍ່ເລື້ອງທີ່ວ່າເປັນຫຍັງເລື້ອງນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”
ທ່ານເວກເນີ ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາພໍ່ແມ່ຜູ້ປົກຄອງຂອງພວກໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍທັງໝົດໄດ້
ຖືກແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຮູ້ ແລະແຟນຂອງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ກັບແມ່ຂອງລາວປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ໄດ້ຢູ່ກັບລາວ
ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໝໍ.
Two victims have died in a hospital after a shooting Thursday at a southern California school.
Six victims were transported to a hospital after the shooting — one of whom was identified as the suspect. A 16-year-old female and a 14-year-old male died at the hospital.
The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male whose birthday is today, according to Captain Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department, who added that the suspect was currently in "grave" condition. The Sheriff's department has not released the suspect's name.
Video clearly shows the suspect withdraw a weapon from his backpack and shoot five people before shooting himself in the head, according to Wegener, who added that the weapon was a 45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, which had no bullets left in it when it was recovered.
The shooting was reported at 7:38 a.m. local time at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 48 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles. A 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were injured but survived the shooting.
A warrant is being processed to search the subject's home, and police said they are beginning the "very lengthy" process of starting an investigation "into why this happened."
All parents of the victims have been notified, and the suspect's girlfriend and mother currently are with him at the hospital, Wegener said.