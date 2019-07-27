ລະ​ບຽງຢູ່​ທາງ​ໃນຂອງ​ໄນຄ​ລັບ​ ທີ່ເມືອງແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຊິງ

​ແຊ້ມລອຍ​ນ້ຳກຳ​ລັງ​ຈັດຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ລົງ​ມາ.

ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີໃຕ້ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໃນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້​ຢູ່​ທີ່

Coyote Ugly Club ໃນ​ເມືອງກວາ​ງຈູ.

ສິບ​ຫົກ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາແປດ​ຄົນ.

​ພວກ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາແມ່ນຮວມ​ທັງ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ສາມ​ຄົນ ຊາວ​ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ຊາວ​

ໂຮນ​ລັງນຶ່ງ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ຊາວບ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ລ​ນຶ່ງ​ຄົນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວໄວ້.

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເຕັ້ນ​ລຳ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່​າ​ໃດ​ນາ​ທີ​ຕໍ່​ມາພວກ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໄປ” ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ທີມກິ​

ລາໂປ​ໂລ​ນ້ຳ ​ທ່ານ​ແມັຕ ຊະ​ມອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ກິ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​

ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໄປ​ໄສ່​ຫົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ກ້ອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ໄນ​ຄ​ລັບ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງແລະ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໄນ​ຄ​ລັບ

​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຕົວໄວ້​ເພື່ອ​ສອບ​ປາກ​ຄຳກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ບູ​ລະ​ນະ​ສ້ອມ​ແປງ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​

ໝາຍ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ແຫ່ງ​ນັ້ນ.



A balcony has collapsed inside a South Korean night club in the town where the world swimming championships are being held.



Two South Korean men were killed in the incident Saturday at the Coyote Ugly club in Gwangju.



Sixteen people were injured, including eight athletes.



The athletes included three Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian, police said.



"We were just dancing and then the next minute we dropped," New Zealand men's water polo team captain Matt Small told New Zealand Radio Sport. "We . . . fell on top of the heads of other people that were beneath us."



Officials say at least one of the nightclub's owners and club staff have been detained for questioning about possible illegal renovations at the site.