ລະບຽງຢູ່ທາງໃນຂອງໄນຄລັບ ທີ່ເມືອງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນຊິງ
ແຊ້ມລອຍນ້ຳກຳລັງຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຫັກພັງລົງມາ.
ຜູ້ຊາຍເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ສອງຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນເຫດການທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ຢູ່ທີ່
Coyote Ugly Club ໃນເມືອງກວາງຈູ.
ສິບຫົກຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຮວມທັງນັກກິລາແປດຄົນ.
ພວກນັກກິລາແມ່ນຮວມທັງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນສາມຄົນ ຊາວນິວຊີແລນສອງຄົນ ຊາວ
ໂຮນລັງນຶ່ງຄົນ ແລະຊາວບຣາຊີລນຶ່ງຄົນ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຕຳຫຼວດທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.
“ພວກເຮົາພຽງແຕ່ເຕັ້ນລຳ ແລະບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີຕໍ່ມາພວກໄດ້ຕົກລົງໄປ” ຫົວໜ້າທີມກິ
ລາໂປໂລນ້ຳ ທ່ານແມັຕ ຊະມອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວິທະຍຸກິລາຂອງນິວຊີແລນວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາ
ຕົກລົງໄປໄສ່ຫົວຂອງພວກຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ຢູ່ກ້ອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍເຈົ້າຂອງໄນຄລັບຄົນນຶ່ງແລະພະນັກງານໄນຄລັບ
ໄດ້ຖືກກັກຕົວໄວ້ເພື່ອສອບປາກຄຳກ່ຽວກັບການບູລະນະສ້ອມແປງທີ່ອາດຜິດກົດ
ໝາຍຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ.
A balcony has collapsed inside a South Korean night club in the town where the world swimming championships are being held.
Two South Korean men were killed in the incident Saturday at the Coyote Ugly club in Gwangju.
Sixteen people were injured, including eight athletes.
The athletes included three Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian, police said.
"We were just dancing and then the next minute we dropped," New Zealand men's water polo team captain Matt Small told New Zealand Radio Sport. "We . . . fell on top of the heads of other people that were beneath us."
Officials say at least one of the nightclub's owners and club staff have been detained for questioning about possible illegal renovations at the site.