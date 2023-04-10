ສົບຂອງສອງຄົນໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນ ໃນຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງຕຶກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍຸບລົງໃນນະຄອນ ມາກໄຊ (Marseille) ຫຼັງຈາກເກີດລະເບີດຮ້າຍແຮງ ດັ່ງທີ່ທາງການໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ພວກພະນັກງານກູ້ໄພພາກັນຟ້າວຊອກຫາອີກຢ່າງໜ້ອຍຫົກຄົນ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າຢູ່ໃສ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ ເອແອັຟພີ.

ການພົບເຫັນສົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປະມານ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫຼັງຈາກເຫດລະເບີດແຕກ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕຶກສີ່ຊັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງທ່າ ຂອງທະເລເມດິ​ແຕ​ເຣນຽນ ພັງລົງ.

ພວກພະນັກງານສຸກເສີນ ຍັງປະຕິບັດການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຈົນຮອດຊ່ວງເວລາຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ດ້ວຍການນຳໃຊ້ລົດຍົກ ແລະໄຟສ່ອງ ໃນການຊ່ອຍຄົ້ນຫາ ແຕ່ໄຟທີ່ລຸກໄໝ້ພາຍໃຕ້ຊາກຫັກພັກ ໄດ້ກີດຂວາງວຽກງານການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຂອງພວກພະນັກງານກູ້ໄພ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ຍາກລຳບາກ ສຳລັບບັນດານັກດັບເພີງ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ພວກໝາດົມກິ່ນ.

“ຍ້ອນຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນການເຂົ້າສະກັ້ນ ການນຳເອົາສົບອອກມາຈາກສະຖານທີ່ເກີດເຫດນັ້ນ ຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາ” ກົມດັບເພີງໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນຖະແຫລງການສັ້ນໆ ໂດຍປະກາດກ່ຽວກັບສົບຂອງຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນນັ້ນ.

Two bodies were found in the rubble of a building that collapsed in Marseille following a major explosion, French authorities said early Monday, as rescue workers scrambled to find at least six people still unaccounted for.

The discovery of the bodies came about 24 hours after the blast brought down the four-story building in the Mediterranean port city.

Emergency workers had continued rescue operations through Sunday night into the early hours of Monday with the help of a crane and lights, but a persistent fire underneath the rubble hampered their work, making it difficult for firefighters to deploy sniffer dogs.

"Given the particular difficulties of intervention, the extraction (of the bodies from the site) will take time," the fire department said in a brief statement announcing the bodies had been found.