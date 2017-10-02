20 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍ 100 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນ ເຫດການຍິງຄົນ ທີ່ ນະຄອນ ລາສ໌ ເວກັສ

ຕຳຫຼວດໃນນະຄອນ Las Vegas ລັດ Nevada ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີ

ງານຄອນເສີດເພງລູກທົ່ງ ເມື່ອຕອນເດີກວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໂດຍສັງຫານຢ່າງນ້ອຍ

20 ຄົນ ແລະ ອີກຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບ ບາດເຈັບ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດນະຄອນ Las Vegas ທ່ານ Joseph Lombardo ໄດ້ບອກ

ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ວ່າ ຜູ້ຮ້າຍແມ່ນຢູ່ຊັ້ນ 32 ຂອງອາຄານການພະນັນ Mandalay Bay

ທີ່ຕັງຢູ່ຄົນລະຟາກຖະໜົນກັບບ່ອນຈັດງານຄອນເສີດກາງແຈ້ງ ທີ່ວີດີໂອຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້

ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກຄົນທີ່ໄປຊົມງານຄອນເສີດ ພາກັນໝູບລົງຫາບ່ອນຫລົບລີ້

ຮ້ອງກີກກາກ ແລ່ນໜີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສຽງປືນດັງຊະນັ່ນ ຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ.

ທ່ານ Lombardo ກ່າວວ່າ ທາງການຍັງບໍ່ທັນພ້ອມ ທີ່ຈະເປີດເຜີຍ ຊື່ຂອງມືປືນເທື່ອ

ແຕ່ວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໜ່ວຍອາວຸດແລະຍຸດທະວິທີພິເສດ ຫຼື SWAT ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ

“ຈູ່ໂຈມຜູ້ກ່ຽວ” ແລ້ວ ລາວກໍຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ລາວເປັນຜູ້

ໂຈມຕີພຽງຄົນດຽວ. ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຊອກຫາ ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນລະຍາຍວ່າ

ເປັນຜູ້ຢູ່ອາໄສຮ່ວມກັນກັບມືປືນດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອຈະສອບຖາມເອົາຂໍ້ມູນຕື່ມ.

ທ່ານ Lombardo ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ມືປືນເປັນບຸກຄົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະ

ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງເປັນຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງລາວ ໃນເວລານີ້.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດນອກເຄື່ອງແບບ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນງານຄອນເສີດ ແມ່ນລວມ

ຢູ່ໃນພວກທີ່ຖຶກຍິງຕາຍ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຖານະການກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ພວກຄົນພາກັນຊອກຫາສະຖານທີ່

ປອດໄພ ພາຍໃນໂຮງແຮງຫຼາຍໆແຫ່ງ ທີ່ຕັ້ງລຽນກັນເປັນສາຍ ຢູ່ໃນຕົວເມືອງ

ທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງແຫ່ງນັ້ນ. ສະໜາມບິນສາກົນ Las Vegas ກໍແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃນ

ບໍລິເວນນີ້ ແລະ ຖ້ຽວບິນຫຼາຍຖ້ຽວ ໄດ້ຖືກໂຈະໄວ້ຊົ່ວຄາວ ຍ້ອນເຫດການໂຈມຕີ

ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ດາຣານັກຮ້ອງລູກທົ່ງ ທ້າວ Jason Aldean ກຳລັງຮ້ອງເພງຢູ່ເທິງເວທີ ໃນເວລາ

ເກີດການຍິງປືນຂຶ້ນ. ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາ ລາວໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນເປັນ “ຕາຢ້ານຫຼາຍ.”

ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນ Instagram ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຊິເວົ້າຈັ່ງໃດ ແຕ່ຢາກ

ຈະໃຫ້ໝົດທຸກຄົນຮູ້ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ ແລະ ທິມງານຂອງຂ້ອຍ ແມ່ນປອດໄພ. ໃຈຄິດ

ຂອງຂ້ອຍ ແລະ ຄວາມພາວັນນາ ຈົ່ງໄປເຖິງໝົດທຸກຄົນ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງໃນຄ່ຳຄືນນີ້.

ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຫົວໃຈຂ້ອຍເຈັບປວດ ທີ່ວ່າ ອັນນີ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ກັບທຸກຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ພຽງ

ອອກມາເພື່ອຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນ ອັນທີ່ຄວນເປັນຄໍ່າຄືນແຫ່ງຄວາມສະໜຸກສະໜານ.”

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Police in Las Vegas, Nevada say a man attacked a country music concert late Sunday, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 100 others.



Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters the attacker was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino, located across the street from the outdoor venue where videos showed concertgoers ducking for cover, screaming and running as the repeated shots rang out.



Lombardo said authorities were not ready to release the identity of the shooter yet, but that SWAT officers had "engaged him," he was dead, and they believe he was the sole attacker.Police were searching for a woman described as his roommate in order to get more information.



"We believe it's a local individual," Lombardo said."We don't know what his belief system was at this time."



Several off-duty police officers who were at the concert were among those killed.



As the situation unfolded, people sought safety in the many hotels that line the popular tourist district.The Las Vegas international airport is also in the area, and flights there were temporarily halted because of the shooting.



Country star Jason Aldean was on stage playing at the time of the shooting.Hours later he described it as "horrific."



"I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," he said on Instagram.