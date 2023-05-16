ເທີກີ ​ຈະພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດ​ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຮອບສຸດທ້າຍ ຫລັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີຣີເຊັບ ຕາຍຢິບ ເອີດ​ວານ ໄດ້ນຳໜ້າ​ໃນຮອບທຳອິດ ຂອງການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໂດຍ​ລື່ນ​ໂຕ​ເລກ​ຄາດ​ໝາຍ ແຕ່ກໍ​ມີຄະແນນ​ສຽງ​ບໍ່​ຮອດ 50 ເປີເຊັນ ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊຊະນະ.

ທ່ານເອີດວານ ກ່າວຕໍ່ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນໃນນະຄອນອັງກາຣາວ່າ “ຜູ້ຊະນະບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ສົງໄສແກ່ປະເທດຊາດພວກເຮົາ” ແລະໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເຊື່ອໜັ້ນວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເອົາຊະນະການການເລືອກຕັ້ງຮອບສຸດທ້າຍ ໃນຄະນະທີ່ຄູ່ແຂ່ງສຸງສຸດ ທ່ານເຄີມານ ຄີ​ລິກ​ດາ​ຣອກກ​ລູ (Kilicdaroglu) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແນ່ນອນຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຮອບທີສອງ.”

ດ້ວຍການນັບຄະແນນສຽງທັງໝົດໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ທ່ານເອີດວ​ານ ໄດ້ນຳ​ໜ້າດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 49.5 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງການປ່ອນບັດ ແລະທ່ານຄີ​ລິກ​ດາ​ຣອກກ​ລູ ໄດ້ 45 ເປີິເຊັນ ອີງ​ຕາ​ມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າທ່ານອາແມັດ ເຢິເນີ ຫົວໜ້າຄະນະກຳມະການເລືອກຕັ້ງສູງສຸດ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ສະໝັກພັກທີສາມ ທ່ານຊິນັນ ໂອການ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 5.2 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງການປ່ອນບັດ.

ທ່ານເຢີເນີ ກ່າວວ່າ ບັດທີ່ເຫລືອບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ນັບນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ພຽງພໍ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ ທ່ານເອີດວານ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ 50 ເປີເຊັນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າທັງໝົດ ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບທ່ານ. ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຮອບສຸດທ້າຍໄດ້ກຳ​ນົດ​ໃສ່ວັນທີ 28 ພຶດສະພາ.

ຫລາຍກວ່າ 64 ລ້ານຄົນ ຮວມທັງຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດຢູ່ນອກປະເທດ ໄດ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະການອອກມາປ່ອນບັດໄດ້ສູງເປັຍ​ພິ​ເສດ 88.8 ເປີເຊັນ.

ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການຢູໂຣບ ທ່ານນາງເອີຊູລາ ວອນ ເດີ ເລເຢນ ໄດ້ສັນລະເສີ ນບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງເທິກີ ໃນການອອກມາປ່ອນບັດຢ່າງຫລວງ ຫລາຍ.

“ເປັນຮ່ອງຮອຍທີ່​ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ຊາວເທີກີມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະໄປໃຊ້ສິດທິປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະປ່ອນບັດ ແລະຄຸນຄ່າສະຖາບັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ” ທີ່ທ່ານນາງວອນ ເດີ ເລເຢນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ກ່ອນໜ້າການປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງວັນອາທິດ ທ່ານຄີ​ລິກ​ດາ​ຣອກກ​ລູ ແມ່ນ​ ​ເປັນຜູ້ນຳໜ້າ ຢູ່ໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ.

Turkey heads to a presidential runoff election after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led the first round of voting, beating expectations but falling short of the 50% threshold needed to win outright.

Erdogan told supporters in Ankara, "The winner has undoubtedly been our country," and expressed confidence that he would prevail in the runoff, while top rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu said he would "absolutely win the second round."

With most ballots counted Monday, Erdogan led with 49.5% of votes and Kilicdaroglu had 45%, said Ahmet Yener, head of the Supreme Electoral Board. He told reporters that third party candidate Sinan Ogan received 5.2% of the vote.

Yener said the remaining uncounted votes would not be enough for Erdogan to reach the 50% threshold, even if they all broke in his favor. A runoff election is set for May 28.

More than 64 million people, including overseas voters, were eligible to vote Sunday, and turnout was extremely high at 88.8%.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Turkish voters on their large turnout.

"It's a very clear sign that the Turkish people are committed to exercising their democratic rights to go and vote and that they value the democratic institutions," von der Leyen said.

Ahead of Sunday's election, Kilicdaroglu was widely tipped as the frontrunner in many opinion polls.