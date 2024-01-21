​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ພວມ​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໃນ​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ​ເພື່ອ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເທີ​ກີ​ ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ​ແລະຄູ່​ການ​ຄ້າ ຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ດໍ​ຣຽນ ໂຈນ​ສ໌ ມີລາຍ​ງານຈາກ​ອິ​ສ​ຕັນ​ບູ​ລ ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຫຼື​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ແມ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ ຕ່າງໆ​ຈະ​ສູນ​ເສຍໜ້ອຍ​ຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດຈາກ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ​ໄພ​ສານ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ:

ກຳ​ປ່ັນ​ແກ​ຣນ​ເດ ອີ​ຕາ​ເລຍ ຈອດ​ແວ່​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຢູ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ຕໍ່​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີ ເພື່ອ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ລົດ​ອີ​ຕາລີ​ ໄປ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ດັ່ງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີກັບ​ເທີ​ກີ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນພ້ອມ​ກັບໆ​ກັບ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະວີຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງການ​ຄ້າ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກັບ​ເທີ​ກີ.

ເທີ​ກີ​ໄດ້​ສ້​າງ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອ​ຫຼີກ​ເວັ້ນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ທີ່​ອັງ​ກາ​ຣາ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຜູກ​ໝັດ​ໂດຍ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານນາງ​ທາ​ທີ​ອາ​ນາ ມີ​ໂຕ​ຣ​ວາ ​ແມ່ນ​ສາ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ປາ​ຣີ ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ຊູມວ່າ:

“ເທີ​ກີ ຊຶ່ງ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ແກັ​ສ​ລາຍ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍແລະ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ປາຍ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ດິບ​ ແລະ​ປ​ຣີ​ໂຕ​ລຽມ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວແມ່ນ​ປະ​ຕູ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ໂອນ​ເງິນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ ແລະ​ສິ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ​ອີກ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ​ມຸ​ສ​ຕາ​ຟາ ເອ​ດິນ ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ບາງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ເອົາ​ຫົວ​ຊາ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“​ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຂອງ​ຊາດ. ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຊື້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຄ້າດັ່ງ​ກ່າວແລະ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ກ່າວ​ຫາເທີ​ກີ​ວ່າ​ຫຼົບ​ຫຼີກ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ. ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ໂຕ​ຈິງ ແລະ​ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີນັ້ນ ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຢູ່​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່?”

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ລົງ​ນາມ​ໃນ​ດຳ​ລັດ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂັ້ນ​ທີ​ສອງ ທີ່​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ການ​ເງິນ​ເຮັດ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກີດ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ​ເມ​ສຸດ ຄາ​ຊິນ ແມ່ນ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ເຢ​ດິດ​ເທ​ເປ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ອິ​ສ​ຕັນ​ບູ​ລ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການນີ້. ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ? ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຂາຍ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ແລະ​ແກັ​ສ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ອິນ​ເດຍ ຈີນ ແລະ​ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັງ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດ;”

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ຍັງ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ຫຼິ້ນ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ໄກ່​ເກ່ຍ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ແຕ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອັງ​ກາ​ຣາ​ຍັງ​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ວ່າບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ ຈະ​ຖື​ເອົາ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ແລະດ້ວຍ​ເຫດນັ້ນ ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ.

ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມຸ​ສ​ຕາ​ຟາ ອາຍ​ດິນ ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຮັດ​ແບບນີ້ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ ​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ເທີ​ກີ ຫຼື​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ໂຕ​ເອງ​ນຳ ແລະ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຫຼີກ​ລ້ຽງ​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ສິ່ງນີ້.

ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ໃດໆ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ລົງ ຂອງ​ທ່າ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ ແລະ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳຂອງເທີ​ກີ ​ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໂຕ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ເທີ​ກີກັບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບແລະ​ເທີ​ກີ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທັງໆ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີ​ນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ເສ​ດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ​ຕື່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ມົ​ສ​ກູນັ້ນ.

Washington is stepping up its efforts to enforce sanctions against Russia with secondary sanctions meant to stop Turkey from helping Moscow and its trading partners circumvent trade restrictions over the war in Ukraine. As Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, analysts say the success or failure of the sanctions will depend on how much nations stand to lose by restricting commercial links with Russia.

The Grande Italia is a regular visitor to Turkish ports, delivering Italian cars. As with several European countries, bilateral trade between Italy and Turkey has surged since the onset of the war in Ukraine, with a corresponding increase in Russian-Turkish trade.

Turkey has been a conduit to circumvent sanctions, with Ankara saying it is not bound by the restrictions.

Russia energy market specialist Tatiana Mitrova is a visiting professor at the Paris School of International Affairs: (via zoom)

“Turkey, which is still a significant taker of Russian gas, and which is an important destination for Russian crude and petroleum products, which is frankly a gateway for many financial transactions, supplies of equipment and everything else to Russia.”

Many of Russia's neighbors have also recorded similar surges in bilateral trade with European countries since the imposition of sanctions against Russia.

Mustafa Aydin of the International Relations Council of Turkey explains why some nations have in effect ignored efforts to pressure Russia.:

“It's about national interest. The countries who themselves might buy Russian oil products, but they also can criticize the countries who are becoming a conduit for that trade and keep accusing Turkey of sanction evasion. So, I can understand that this is the reality, and it happens. In that case, the question is whether these countries, the Europe and the United States, would go for a tightening of sanctions.”

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order approving secondary sanctions that target financial institutions doing business with Russia.

The measures may hurt a Turkish economy that’s already suffering.

Ankara says the sanctions are failing.

Mesut Casin is a presidential adviser at Istanbul’s Yeditepe University:

“Russia is benefiting [from] this situation. Why? Russia is giving oil and gas to India, China, even [to] many European allies.”

Turkey’s leadership believes its refusal to enforce sanctions also allows it to play a mediating role between Russia and Ukraine. But analysts say Ankara is also relying on the hope that its Western allies will put their economic interests first and thus vote against more new sanctions.

That’s the assessment of Mustafa Aydin of the International Relations Council of Turkey:

“If they do this, they will not only hurt Turkey or other countries, they will hurt themselves and their economies, so they are avoiding this.”

For now, there are no signs of a slowdown at Turkey’s busy ports and waterways, as trade continues to boom between Europe and Turkey and Turkey and Russia, despite international efforts to tighten the economic noose on Moscow.