ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເອີດວນ ຂອງເທີກີ ໃຊ້ອຳນາດການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາລະດັບພາກພື້ນ

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີເທີກີ ທ່ານຣີເຊັບ ຕາຍຢິບ ເອີດວນ (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ໃນປີ 2023 ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານສາ ມາດສືບຕໍ່ແຜນການທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ເທີກີ ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາໃນພາກພື້ນ ແລະໃນໂລກອິສລາມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມສ້າງສາຍສຳພັນກັບສັດຕູປະຫວັດສາດ. ບັນດານັກວິຈານ ໃນປະເທດ ກ່າວຫາ ທ່ານ ເອີດວນ ວ່າໃຊ້ອຳນາດຂອງຕົນ ເພື່ອປິດບັງຄວາມຂັດແຍ່ງ ພາຍໃນປະເທດ. ດໍຣຽນ ໂຈນສ໌ (Dorian Jones) ມີລາຍງານ ຈາກອິສຕັນບູລ ເຊິ່ງ ​ອາດ​ນະ​ສັກ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່ເດືອນພຶດສະພາຂອງ ທ່ານຣີເຊັບ ຕາຍຢິບ ເອີດວນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ນໍາເທີກີ ຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງການຟື້ນຟູຄວາມສໍາພັນກັບຜູ້ນໍາຂອງຕາເວັນອອກກາງ, ໂດຍປະຖິ້ມນະໂຍບາຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມສ້າງຄວາມເປັນຜູ້ນໍາໃນພາກພື້ນຄືນໃຫມ່.

ນັ້ນແມ່ນທັດສະນະຂອງທ່ານ ມຸສຕາຟາ ໄອດິນ (Mustafa Aydin), ຈາກສະພາ​ການ​ພົວພັນ​ສາກົນ​ຂອງ​ເທີກີ. ທ່ານ ມຸສຕາຟາ ອາຍດິນ ກ່າວ​ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ເທີ​ກີ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍຂອງຕົນ ຄືນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ລະດັບພາກ​ພື້ນ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ເອີດວນ ແລະ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເທີກີ ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ເພື່ອ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອາ​ຣັບ​ເອ​ເມີ​ເຣັສ, ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ, ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອລ, ແລະ ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ແມ່ນ ອີ​ຈິບ.”

ການລະເບີດຂຶ້ນຂອງສົງຄາມ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໄດ້ເຫັນທ່ານເອີດວນ ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຢ່າງໜັກແໜ້ນ ໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ທີ່ເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງວ່າ ເປັນການຮັກສາ ຖານທາງສາດສະຫນາຂອງທ່ານ ຕະ ຫຼອດຈົນເຖິງ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນຊາວອາຣັບ. ມັນ​ເປັນຈຸດຢືນທີ່​ໄດ້ຢຸດ ຕິການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໃນການສ້າງສາຍສຳພັນກັບອິສຣາແອລ ໃນ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້. ​ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເອີດວນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະພັງທະລາຍລົງ, ​ໂດຍ​ກາ​ຕາ ​ແລະ ອີ​ຈິບ ​ຮັບບົດບາດເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາ ຍາມ​ເພື່ອ​ໄກ່​ເກ່ຍ​ຄວາມຂັດແຍ່ງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ອີລຮານ ອູຊເກລ (Ilhan Uzgel), ນັກວິເຄາະດ້ານການພົວພັນສາກົນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

“ວິກິດການ ເຂດກາຊາ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມອ່ອນແອທາງດ້ານການທູດຂອງເທີກີ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ຄວາມອ່ອນແອ ນໍາມາເຊິ່ງຄວາມອ່ອນແອຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າ, ຍິ່ງທ່ານເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນທາງດ້ານການທູດຫນ້ອຍລົງ, ປະຊາຊົນ, ແລະປະເທດທີ່ພວກເຂົາສົນໃຈທ່ານ ກໍຈະຫນ້ອຍລົງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ,​ ກໍກີດກັ້ນອັງກາຣາໃນການໄກ່ເກ່ຍ ໂດຍໄດ້ແນ່ຄວາມສົນໃຈໄປທີ່ລັດອ່າວເປີເຊຍ ແທນ. ຄວາມສຳພັນ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພັນ ທະ​ມິດເນໂຕ້ ຍັງ​ສືບຕໍ່​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ຂອງ​ເທີກີ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ສັດຕະ ຍາບັນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເປັນ​ສະມາຊິກ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ທາງ​ທະຫານຂອງສະວີເດັນ.

​ແຕ່ ​ທ່ານ ເອີດວນ ໄດ້ປະສົບ​ຜົນສຳ​ເລັດ ​ໃນ​ການ​ປັບປຸງ​ສາຍ​ພົວພັນ​ກັບກຣິສ ທີ່ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ​, ໂດຍຜູ້ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນຍາ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ປັບປຸງ​ສາຍ​ພົວພັນ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນວາ ​ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເອເທັນ. ນັກວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍສາຍ​ພົວພັນ ລະ ຫວ່າງເທີກີ ​ແລະ​ສະຫະພາບ​ຢູໂຣບ. ແຕ່ຄວາມກັງວົນຂອງ ອີຢູ ກ່ຽວກັບສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງເທີກີ ມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ໂດຍນັກວິຈານທີ່ກ່າວຫາ ທ່ານເອີດວນ ວ່າໃຊ້ອໍານາດໃຫມ່ຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອການຍົກລະດັບການປາບປາມຜູ້ທີ່ເຫັນຕ່າງ ແລະອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງທາງສັງຄົມ ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຄຸກຄາມການປົກຄອງຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານຊີນານ ກົກເຊນ (Sinan Gokcen), ຫົວຫນ້າ ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິພົນລະເຮືອນຂອງສະວີເດັນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາຫົດໂຕລົງ, ຫົດໂຕລົງ, ຫົດໂຕລົງ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າງ​ທີ່​ຈະຫົດໂຕລົງ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ. ສະນັ້ນ, ນີ້ແມ່ນຈຸດຈົບຂອງເລື່ອງນີ້; ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່ວ່າ, ພວກເຮົາກຳ ລັງຖືກບີບໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ທີ່ແຄບຫຼາຍທາງດ້ານການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະອົງການ ຈັດຕັ້ງສັງຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນ.”

ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານເອີດວນ ກຳລັງແນເປົ້າໃສ່ສານລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງເທີກີ, ໂດຍກ່າວຫາວ່າ ສານດ່ັງກ່າວ ທຳລາຍອຳນາດເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ທີ່ຈະແຍກອັງກາຣາ ຈາກພັນທະມິດຕາເວັນຕົກ. ​ແຕ່ເມື່ອພິຈາລະນາເຖິງຄວາມສຳຄັນ​ທາງ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ເທີກີ ຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກພື້ນ​ທີ່ກຳລັງມີ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນວາຍ, ນັກວິ​ເຄາະ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ວ່າ ​ທຸກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຈະ​ພະຍາຍາມເຮັດວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ, ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ ເອີດວນ ຈະຍັງຢູ່ໃນອຳນາດ ຕໍ່ໄປອີກ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ຂ້າງໜ້າ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

The reelection of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2023 allowed him to further his plans to place Turkey as a leader in the region and in the Islamic world while engaging in rapprochement efforts with historic foes. Domestically, critics accuse Erdogan of using his mandate to silence domestic dissent. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's May reelection saw the Turkish leader seeking a reset in relations with Middle Eastern leaders, abandoning a policy of rivalry in a bid to reestablish regional leadership, some analysts say.

That is the view of Mustafa Aydin of the International Relations Council of Turkey.

Mustafa Aydin, International Relations Council of Turkey:

“Turkey has been trying to change its policies, foreign policy and regional policies. President Erdogan and the Turkish foreign ministry have created environments to talk to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, now Egypt.”

The eruption of the Israel-Hamas war saw Erdogan strongly backing Hamas in a move widely seen as securing his religious base as well as playing to Arabs. ((end credit)) It is a stance that ended earlier rapprochement moves with Israel. But Erdogan's hopes of regional leadership appear dashed, with Qatar and Egypt taking a lead role in efforts to mediate in the conflict.

Ilhan Uzgel, International Relations Analyst (Zoom):

“The Gaza crisis displayed Turkey's diplomatic weakness here. Weakness brings more weakness. I mean, the less you're in your center of attention in diplomatic terms, the less people, the less countries they're interested in you.”

Washington, too, has largely sidelined Ankara in mediation efforts, instead focusing on the Gulf states. Relations between the NATO allies remain strained over Turkish delays in ratifying Sweden's membership to the military alliance.

But Erdogan has succeeded in improving ties with historic rival Greece, with both leaders pledging to improve ties at a December summit in Athens. Analysts say the move will help Turkish-European Union relations. But EU concerns over Turkey's human rights are likely to continue with critics accusing Erdogan of using his new mandate to step up a crackdown on dissent and civil society organizations, who the president accuses of threatening his rule.

Sinan Gokcen, is the head of the Turkish branch of the Sweden-based Civil Rights Defenders group:

“We shrank, shrank, shrank and there's no space to shrink anymore. So this is the end of the story; you know, we are squeezed in a very narrow field in terms of civil society activism and organizations.”

Erdogan is now targeting Turkey's constitutional court, accusing it of undermining his electoral mandate - a move that threatens to further alienate Ankara from its Western allies. But given Turkey's strategic importance in a region in turmoil, analysts predict all sides will try to work together, given Erdogan is set to remain in power for years to come.