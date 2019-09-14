ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ເທີ​ກີ ທ່ານ​ຣີເຊັບ ເຕ​ຢິບ ເອີ​ດວນ ​ເຕືອນຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ໃຫ້​ແບ່ງ​ປັນການ​ຮັບ

ເອົາອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບຫຼືບໍ່​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ຄື້ນ​ຟອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ໃໝ່ຫົວ​ອີກ ໃນ

​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເທີ​ກີ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ວ່າຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຊາວ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ.

ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເອີ​ດວນ​ບັງ​ເອີນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນພ້ອ​ມ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ກ​ຣິ​ສຂອງ​

ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຈາກ​ເທີ​ກີ.

ສາ​ດ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສາດ​ການ​ເມືອງ ເຊນ​ກິ​ສ ອັກ​ຕາ​ (Cenqiz Aktar) ຈາກ​ມະ​

ຫາ​ວິ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ເອ​ເທັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຜູ້​ຄົນພວມ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສາມເກາະ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​

ສຸດ​ຂອງກ​ຣິ​ສ ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ ໄດ້​ຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ ​ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ປຽບ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່​

ກັບພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງຖິ່ນຢູ່ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.”

ອີງ​ຕາມອົງ​ການ​ຂ້າ​ຫຼວງ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ແລ້ວ ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ 8,100

ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງເກາະຕ່າງໆຂອງກ​ຣິ​ສ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ອັກ​ຕາ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເທີ​ກີຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ພາ​

ກັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ກ​ຣິ​ສ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່ແຕ່ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ. ເທີ​ກີໃຫ້​ບ່ອນ​ພັກພາ​ແກ່

​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ປະ​ມານ 4 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ນອກ​ເໜືອ​ໄປ​ຈາກຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ແຂ​ວງ​ອິ​ດ​

ລິບ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍແລ້ວ ​ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຫຼໍ່​ແຫຼມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ.”

ແຂວງ​ອິດ​ລິບ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ໝັ້ນແຫ່ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​

ເກີດສົງ​ຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການປິດ​ລ້ອມ​ຂອງກຳ​ລັງຝ່າຍລັດ​

ຖະ​ບານ. ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ສະ​ພາ​ກາ​ແດງ​ເທີ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ 5 ແສນ ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​

ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ ໄປ​ສູ່​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເທີ​ກີ​.

ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ​ທ່າ​ນ​ເອີ​ດວນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ ​ໃຫ້​ເປີດ​ປະ​ຕູ​ ເຂົ້າ

ສູ່​ຢູ​ໂຣບ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍ​າກ​ລຳ​ບາກດັ່ງ​

ກ່າວ​ແຕ່​ພຽງຜູ້​ດຽວ.”

ສາດ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ເມີ​ຊຸດ ກາ​ຊິນ ​ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​

ໄລເຢ​ດີ​ເຕ​ປີ (Yeditepe) ​ໃນອິ​ສ​ຕັນ​ບູ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເທີ​ກີ​ປະ​ກາດຕໍ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກວ່າ ວິ​ກິດ

​ການ​ໃນ​ແຂວງອິດລິບຕ້ອງ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນບັນ​ຫາ​ໃຫ້ແຕ່​ພຽງເທີ​ກີ.”

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ບັນ​ຫາດ້ານຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ສຳ​ລັບສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣ​ບ.

ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ? ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ໆ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຜ່າ​ນ​ຈາກ​ຊາຍ​ແດນເທີ​ກີ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ

ກ​ຣິ​ສ ແລະ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ໄປ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ແລະ​ຝຣັ່ງ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ແລ້ວ ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເ

ມືອງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ​ຈະແຈກ​ຢາຍ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is warning Europe to share the refugee burden or face a new wave of migrants, as Turkey fears a new influx of Syrian refugees. Erdogan's threat coincides with a surge of migrants entering Greece from Turkey.

"People are pouring in," said professor of political science Cengiz Aktar of the University of Athens. "On three of the biggest (Greek) islands, the refugee population has surged dramatically compared to the numbers of local people living there."

According to the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, 8,100 migrants arrived at the Greek islands in August.

"We don't know if the Turkish authorities are encouraging the refugees to go to Greece, but the potential is there," Aktar said. "Turkey is hosting around 4 million refugees. Add to that the pressure from (the Syrian province of) Idlib, it makes for an explosive cocktail for everybody."

Syria’s Idlib province is the last rebel enclave in that country's civil war and is under siege from Damascus' forces. Earlier this month, the Turkish Red Crescent said half a million refugees fled toward the Turkish border to escape the fighting.

"We will be forced to open the gates (to Europe)," said Erdogan last week. "We cannot be forced to handle the burden alone."

"Turkey is declaring all over the world the Idlib crisis must not only be the problem for Turkey," said international relations professor Mesut Casin of Istanbul's Yeditepe University.

"It's the security problem for the European Union. Why? We know a lot of people pass from the Turkey border to Greece and then to Germany and France. For Europe, a new mass migration will go to Europe."