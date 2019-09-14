ປະທານາທິບໍດີເທີກີ ທ່ານຣີເຊັບ ເຕຢິບ ເອີດວນ ເຕືອນຢູໂຣບ ໃຫ້ແບ່ງປັນການຮັບ
ເອົາອົບພະຍົບຫຼືບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ກໍຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຄື້ນຟອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໃໝ່ຫົວອີກ ໃນ
ຂະນະທີ່ເທີກີຢ້ານກົວວ່າຈະມີການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າປະເທດຂອງອົບພະຍົບຊາວຊີເຣຍ.
ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງທ່ານເອີດວນບັງເອີນມີຂຶ້ນພ້ອມກັນກັບການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າໄປກຣິສຂອງ
ພວກອົບພະຍົບຈາກເທີກີ.
ສາດສະດາຈານລັດຖະສາດການເມືອງ ເຊນກິສ ອັກຕາ (Cenqiz Aktar) ຈາກມະ
ຫາວິຍາໄລເອເທັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຜູ້ຄົນພວມພາກັນຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາ. ຢູ່ໃນສາມເກາະທີ່ໃຫຍ່
ສຸດຂອງກຣິສ ພວກອົບພະຍົບ ໄດ້ຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາ ເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່
ກັບພວກຜູ້ຄົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.”
ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ້າຫຼວງໃຫຍ່ອົບພະຍົບສະຫະປະຊາຊາດແລ້ວ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ 8,100
ຄົນ ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງເກາະຕ່າງໆຂອງກຣິສ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານອັກຕາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເທີກີຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ອົບພະຍົບພາ
ກັນເຂົ້າໄປໃນກຣິສຫຼືບໍ່ແຕ່ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ແມ່ນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ເທີກີໃຫ້ບ່ອນພັກພາແກ່
ອົບພະຍົບປະມານ 4 ລ້ານຄົນ ນອກເໜືອໄປຈາກຄວາມກົດດັນ ທີ່ມາຈາກແຂວງອິດ
ລິບຂອງຊີເຣຍແລ້ວ ມັນຈຶ່ງເປັນສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຼໍ່ແຫຼມສຳລັບທຸກໆຄົນ.”
ແຂວງອິດລິບຂອງຊີເຣຍເປັນທີ່ໝັ້ນແຫ່ງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງພວກກະບົດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່
ເກີດສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການປິດລ້ອມຂອງກຳລັງຝ່າຍລັດ
ຖະບານ. ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ສະພາກາແດງເທີກີ ກ່າວວ່າອົບພະຍົບ 5 ແສນ ຄົນໄດ້
ຫລົບໜີການສູ້ລົບ ໄປສູ່ຊາຍແດນເທີກີ.
ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ທ່ານເອີດວນກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະຖືກບັງຄັບ ໃຫ້ເປີດປະຕູ ເຂົ້າ
ສູ່ຢູໂຣບ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຮັບມືກັບບັນຫາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລຳບາກດັ່ງ
ກ່າວແຕ່ພຽງຜູ້ດຽວ.”
ສາດສະດາຈານຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ເມີຊຸດ ກາຊິນ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາ
ໄລເຢດີເຕປີ (Yeditepe) ໃນອິສຕັນບູລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເທີກີປະກາດຕໍ່ທົ່ວໂລກວ່າ ວິກິດ
ການໃນແຂວງອິດລິບຕ້ອງບໍ່ແມ່ນບັນຫາໃຫ້ແຕ່ພຽງເທີກີ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນບັນຫາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພສຳລັບສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ.
ເປັນຫຍັງ? ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍໆຄົນໄດ້ຜ່ານຈາກຊາຍແດນເທີກີ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນ
ກຣິສ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍໄປເຢຍຣະມັນ ແລະຝຣັ່ງ. ສຳລັບຢູໂຣບແລ້ວ ການເຂົ້າເ
ມືອງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ຈະແຈກຢາຍກັນໄປທົ່ວຢູໂຣບ.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is warning Europe to share the refugee burden or face a new wave of migrants, as Turkey fears a new influx of Syrian refugees. Erdogan's threat coincides with a surge of migrants entering Greece from Turkey.
"People are pouring in," said professor of political science Cengiz Aktar of the University of Athens. "On three of the biggest (Greek) islands, the refugee population has surged dramatically compared to the numbers of local people living there."
According to the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, 8,100 migrants arrived at the Greek islands in August.
"We don't know if the Turkish authorities are encouraging the refugees to go to Greece, but the potential is there," Aktar said. "Turkey is hosting around 4 million refugees. Add to that the pressure from (the Syrian province of) Idlib, it makes for an explosive cocktail for everybody."
Syria’s Idlib province is the last rebel enclave in that country's civil war and is under siege from Damascus' forces. Earlier this month, the Turkish Red Crescent said half a million refugees fled toward the Turkish border to escape the fighting.
"We will be forced to open the gates (to Europe)," said Erdogan last week. "We cannot be forced to handle the burden alone."
"Turkey is declaring all over the world the Idlib crisis must not only be the problem for Turkey," said international relations professor Mesut Casin of Istanbul's Yeditepe University.
"It's the security problem for the European Union. Why? We know a lot of people pass from the Turkey border to Greece and then to Germany and France. For Europe, a new mass migration will go to Europe."