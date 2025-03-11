ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ປະກາດວ່າ ຈະປາບປາມພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ປະກາດວ່າ ຈະດຳເນີນການ ປາບປາມຜູ້ປະທ້ວງທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາອີກຄັ້ງເມື່ອວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍລະບຸວ່າການກັກຂັງ​ທ້າວ ມາກມຸດ ຄາລີລ ຜູ້ນໍາການປະທ້ວງທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໂຄລໍາເບຍໃນ ນິວຢອກ “ ​ແມ່ນການຈັບກຸມທຳ​ອິດ​ຈາກຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ.”

“ເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າມີນັກສຶກສາຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໂຄລໍາເບຍ ແລະ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອື່ນໆທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນກິດຈະກຳທີ່ສະໜັບສະ ໜູນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ, ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢິວ, ຕໍ່ຕ້ານອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານ ທຣໍາ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ,” ຜູ້ນໍາສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອອນໄລນ໌ Truth Social ຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ້າວ ຄາລີລ ຖືກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງສະຫະລັດຈັບກຸມ ເມື່ອທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ລາວເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບຸກຄົນທີ່ໂດດເດັ່ນທີ່ສຸດໃນຊ່ວງ ການປະທ້ວງທີ່ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໂຄລຳເບຍ ແລະມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອື່ນໆເມື່ອມີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານສົງຄາມຂອງອິສຣາແອລໃນເຂດກາຊາ ຕໍ່ກຸ່ມ ຮາ​ມາ​ສ ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ແຕ່ການປະທ້ວງສ່ວນຫຼາຍກໍ່ສະຫງົບລົງ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ກັບມາເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກ ເມື່ອປີການສຶກສາໃໝ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນເມື່ອລະດູໃບໄມ້ຫຼົ່ນປີຜ່ານມາ.

ກະຊວງຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍ​ໃນກ່າວວ່າການຈັບກຸມທ້າວ ຄາລີລ ເກີດ ຂຶ້ນ “ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນດຳ​ລັດປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງ​ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ທີ່ຫ້າມການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢິວແລະປະສານງານກັບກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ.”

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານປະ​ຈຳ​ເຂດ​ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ເຈສຊີ ເຟີແມນ (Jesse Furman) ໄດ້ສັ່ງຫ້າມເນລະເທດທ້າວ ຄາລີລ ໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ກຳນົດວັນພິຈາລະນາຄະດີໃນວັນພຸດມື້ອື່ນ.

ທ້າວ ຄາລີລ ຊຶ່ງລະບຸໃນເອກະສານຄວບຄຸມຕົວວ່າເປັນຊາວ ຊີເຣຍ ຈົບການ ສຶກສາລະດັບປະລິນຍາໂທ ຈາກຄະນະກິດຈະການລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຂອງ ມາຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໂຄລຳເບຍ ເມື່ອພາກຮຽນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ລາວຖືບັດຂຽວ ສຳລັບອາໄສຢູ່ ສະຫະລັດ ຖາ​ວອນ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ຕາມຂໍ້ມູນ ຂອງກຳ​ມະ​ບານແຮງງານນັກສຶກສາໂຄລໍາເບຍແລະ ແຕ່ງງານກັບ ພົນລະ ເມືອງ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ກຳລັງຖືພາໄດ້ 8 ເດືອນ.

ລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທາງອາຍາໃດໆ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed a new crackdown Monday on pro-Palestinian protesters on American college campuses, saying the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a demonstration leader at Columbia University in New York, is "the first arrest of many to come."

"We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it," the U.S. leader said on his Truth Social platform.

Khalil was arrested by U.S. immigration officials over the weekend. He was one of the most prominent figures during the protest movement that erupted at Columbia and some other campuses a year ago in opposition to Israel's war in Gaza against the U.S.-designated terror group Hamas.

But for the most part, the protests died down and did not resume when the new school year opened last fall.

The Department of Homeland Security said Khalil’s arrest was taken "in support of President Trump's executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism, and in coordination with the Department of State."

U.S. District Court Judge Jesse Furman on Monday ordered Khalil not be deported for now and set a court hearing in the case for Wednesday.

Khalil, listed as a Syrian on his detention papers, earned a master’s degree from Columbia’s school of international affairs last semester. He held a permanent U.S. residency green card at the time of his arrest, according to the Student Workers of Columbia union, and is married to an American citizen who is eight months pregnant.

He has not been charged with any criminal offenses.