ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກວດ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຫຼາຍໂພດ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຄັ້ງໃໝ່ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການທີ່ປະເທດດຳເນີນການກວດ ສຳລັບການຕິດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫຼາຍໂພດ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນ ທວິດເຕີ ວ່າກໍລະນີທັງຫຼາຍແມ່ນກຳລັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຍ້ອນພວກເຮົາກວດໂຣກຫຼາຍກວ່າປະເທດອື່ນ ແລະ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ. ຖ້າມີການກວດໂຣກໜ້ອຍກວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນກໍລະນີໜ້ອຍລົງ.”

ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ນຳໜ້າໝູ່ໃນໂລກ ດ້ວຍກໍລະນີໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາທີ່ຖືກຢືນຢັນ ສອງລ້ານສາມແສນກໍລະນີ ແລະ ເສຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 120,000 ຄົນ. ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ມັກຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ນຶ່ງໃນກະແຈທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການຄວບຄຸມການລະບາດແມ່ນການກວດໂຣກຄົນໃຫ້ຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ຈະຫຼາຍໄດ້ ແລະ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຕິດ ໂຄວິດ-19, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນໂຣກທີ່ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກໄວຣັສ ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ໃຫ້ຕາມຫາຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ນຳ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄະນະນຳຫຼັງໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຕໍ່ອະດີດຮອງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ນັ້ນ, ປາກົດວ່າຈະອ່ອນໄຫວກັບຕົວເລກທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນກັບກໍລະນີໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ທຳນາຍໄວ້ວ່າ ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ບອກພວກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງທ່ານໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ,​ ໃນເມືອງ ທູລຊາ, ລັດ ໂອກລາໂຮມາ, ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຈັດການຊຸມນຸມທາງການເມືອງ ຂອງທ່ານໃນຮອບສາມເດືອນວ່າ “ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່ການກວດໂຣກແມ່ນດາບສອງຄົມ.”

ທ່ານອ້າງວ່າປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກວດໂຣກປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 25 ລ້ານ ຄົນ, ໂດຍກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພາກສ່ວນທີ່ບໍ່ດີກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ເວລາທີ່ເຈົ້າກວດໂຣກເຖິງຂະໜາດນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າກໍຈະພົບເຫັນຄົນຕິດໂຣກເພີ່ມເຕີມ. ເຈົ້າຈະພົບເຫັນກໍລະນີຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄົນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າ, ກະລຸນາກວດໂຣກຊ້າລົງແດ່.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເວົ້າຫຼິ້ນໃນການທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ກວດໂຣກໜ້ອຍລົງ.

ແຕ່ໃນການກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ລໍ້ຫຼິ້ນ” ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced new concerns Tuesday about the country conducting too many tests for coronavirus infections.

“Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding,” he said on Twitter. “With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!”

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1275381670561095682

The U.S. is leading the world with 2.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 120,000 deaths. American health experts have often said one key to controlling the outbreak is to test as many people as possible and if they are infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, to trace others they may have come in contact with.

But Trump, trailing in polls against former vice president Joe Biden ahead of the November national election, appears sensitive to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S., not a decline to nothing as he predicted would occur.

On Saturday, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at his first political rally in three months, he told supporters, "You know testing is a double-edged sword."

He claimed the U.S. has now tested about 25 million people, adding, "Here's the bad part ... when you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people; you're going to find more cases. So, I said to my people, slow the testing down please."

White House officials later claimed Trump was joking in saying he had called for fewer tests

But speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump said “I don’t kid” when asked about the matter.