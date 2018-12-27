ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປ ອີຣັກ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ປະ ກາດ ໃຫ້ຊາບລ່ວງໜ້າ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອຢ້ຽມຢາມທະຫານທີ່ປະຈຳການຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ກັບ ສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາງ ເມລາເນຍ ໄດ້ບິນໄປລົງຢູ່ຖານທັບອາກາດ ອາລ-ອາຊາດ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງອີຣັກ ເວລາ 7 ໂມງ 16 ນາທີ ຕອນ​ແລງ ຕາມ ເວລາທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ພວກເພິ່ນໄດ້ເດີນທາງອອກຈາກວໍຊິງຕັນໄປ ແບບບໍ່ໃຫ້ໃຜຮູ້ຈັກ “ໃນ ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນ ຄຣິສມັສ ເພື່ອຢ້ຽມຢາມທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາແລະ ພວກຜູ້ນຳອະວຸໂສ ທາງທະຫານ ເພື່ອຂອບໃຈ ໃນ ການຮັບໃຊ້ ຄວາມ ສຳເລັດ ແລະການເສຍສະຫຼະຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ພ້ອມທັງ ເພື່ອອວຍພອນ ວັນຄຣິສມັສ ໃຫ້ ພວກເພິ່ນ” ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ ທ່ານນາງ ແຊຣາ ແຊນເດີ ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ເວົ້າໄປ ໃນທວີດເຕີ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍ ວັນພຸດວານນີ້.

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມເທື່ອນີ້ ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດຂອງເພິ່ນ ໃນ ເຂດສົງຄາມ ໃນຖານະ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ການເດີນທາງດັ່ງກ່າວເກືອບ ວ່າເປັນເລື້ອງເລິກລັບ.

​

ໃນການໂອ້ລົມກັບພວກທະຫານນັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ກ່າວປ້ອງກັນການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງເພິ່ນ ໃນການຖອນທະຫານ ອອກຈາກ ຊີເຣຍ ໂດຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກລັດອິສລາມ“ເກືອບວ່າຈະ ປາໄຊໄປໝົດແລ້ວ” ​ແລະ ດິນ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ກໍໄດ້ສູນຫາຍໄປໝົດແລ້ວ.

ໂດຍການໃຊ້ຊື່ຫຍໍ້ຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນັ້ນ ທ່ານ ທຣຳເວົ້າ ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ ເວົ້າຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງແຕ່ຫົວທີວ່າ ພາລະກິດຂອງພວກ ເຮົາໃນຊີເຣຍ ແມ່ນເພື່ອປັດ​ເຂ່ຍ ພວກ ໄອຊິສ ອອກໄປຈາກທີ່ໝັ້ນ ຂອງພວກເຂົາ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ເມື່ອແປດປີກ່ອນ ພວກເຮົາໄປຫັ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ ສາມເດືອນ ແລ້ວກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ ກັບເມືອຈັກເທື່ອ” ແລະເວົ້າຕື່ມໃສ່ວ່າ “ການມີໜ້າ ຂອງທະຫານສະຫະລັດໃນຊີເຣຍບໍ່ ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ “ຈະບໍ່ມີວັນສິ້ນ ສຸດຈັກເທື່ອ.”

ທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ ເທີກີ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງວ່າຈະລົບລ້າງ “ເສດເຫຼືອ” ໃດໆ ກໍຕາມຂອງພວກ ໄອຊີສໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກປະເທດທັງຫຼາຍໃນຂົງເຂດນັ້ນຈະຕ້ອງເອົາ ບາດກ້າວເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອອະນາຄົດ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ” ແລະເວົ້າຕື່ມວ່າ ມັນຈະມີ “ການຖອນອອກຢ່າງ ເປັນລະບຽບ” ສຳລັບພວກທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ຈຳນວນ ປະມານ 2,000 ຄົນໃນ ຊີເຣຍ.

President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip to Iraq Wednesday to visit U.S. troops stationed there.



Trump and first lady Melania Trump landed at al-Asad air base in western Iraq at 7:16 p.m. local time.



They left Washington for the surprise trip "late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. (( https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1078007105339224064 ))



This is Trump's first visit to a conflict zone as president. The trip was undertaken in near secrecy.



In speaking to the troops, Trump defended his decision to withdraw from Syria, saying that Islamic State (IS) is "very nearly defeated" and the caliphate is gone.



"I made it clear from the beginning that our mission in Syria was to strip ISIS of its military strongholds,'' Trump said, using an acronym for the militant group.



"Eight years ago, we went there for three months and we never left," he said, adding the U.S presence in Syria was never meant to be "open-ended."



Trump said Turkey has agreed to eliminate any IS "remnants" in the region.



"The nations of the region must step up and take more responsibility for their future," Trump said, adding there would be an "orderly withdrawal" of the roughly 2,000 U.S. forces in Syria.



The president and first lady greeted troops in a dining hall, taking photos and signing autographs as part of the visit.They left three hours later.



On the return to Washington, Air Force One stopped briefly at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, where Trump met with several U.S. Air Force leaders, and he and the first lady took photos with U.S. servicemembers there.



Trump did not meet with any Iraqi officials during his short visit to the country, but he did speak on the phone with Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.



Trump's visit to Iraq came a day after he held a video conference from the Oval Office with military members around the globe. After the call, he was criticized by some media outlets that reported he is first president since 2002 to not visit U.S. troops at Christmastime.



Visiting U.S. troops in conflict zones is a tradition embraced my U.S. presidents, as it is seen as a morale-booster for troops.



President George W. Bush visited U.S. troops stationed overseas eight times during his presidency, including serving a Thanksgiving meal to soldiers in Baghdad in 2003. President Barak Obama visited troops in Baghdad in April 2009, four months after he took office. He also visited troops in Afghanistan and South Korea.



The Pentagon said there are approximately 5,200 U.S. forces in Iraq.



In Washington, a partial shutdown has closed a quarter of the U.S. government after Congress failed to fund Trump's proposed wall on the southern border with Mexico.



Last week, Trump made the controversial move of announcing plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. He also is considering withdrawing roughly half of the more than 14,000 American troops stationed in Afghanistan, beginning next month.



Trump's senior advisers and military officials have warned the move will plunge the region further into chaos.



Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter IS, Brett McGurk, have both resigned, at least in part, due to disagreement over policy in Syria and Afghanistan.