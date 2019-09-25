ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ໃນຂະນະ
ທີ່ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ໄດ້ຕ້ອງການ ຢາກໃຫ້ເກີດບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງກັບປະເທດໃດໆ ທ່ານກໍຈະບໍ່
ລັ່ງເລໃຈທີ່ຈະປ້ອງກັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.
ທ່ານກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງປະຊຸມ ທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກວ່າ “ຫຼັງຈາກສະຫະ
ລັດ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເງິນ 2 ພັນ 5 ຮ້ອຍຕື້ໂດລາ ນັບແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກ ເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່
ເພື່ອສ້າງສາກອງທັບທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຊຶ່ງມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຍັງເປັນປະເທດ
ມະຫາອຳນາດ ທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ. ຫວັງວ່າຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ກຳລັງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳວ່າ ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັບ
ປະເທດໃດໆ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາປາດຖະ
ໜາຢາກໃຫ້ມີສັນຕິພາບ ການຮ່ວມມື ແລະການຈະເລີນເຕີບໂຕຮ່ວມກັນກັບທຸກໆ
ປະເທດ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ເຄີຍລັງເລໃຈທີ່ຈະປ້ອງກັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃສ່ອີຣ່ານວ່າ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ໂລກ ໂດຍ
ກ່າວວ່າ ອີຣ່ານກົດຂີ່ຂົ່ມເຫັງປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສົ່ງເສີມ
ໃຫ້ເກີດບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຢູ່ນອກຊາຍແດນຂອງຕົນ. ທ່ານກ່າວ
ວ່າ ຕາບໃດທີ່ເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ ການລົງໂທດຂອງສະຫະລັດຈະບໍ່ຖືກ
ຍົກເລີກ ແລະຈະໜັກຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.
ແຕ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຍັງເປີດກວ້າງປະຕູທາງດ້ານການທູດ ໂດຍໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດ
ວ່າ ສັດຕູຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບາງປະເທດບັດນີ້ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເພື່ອນ ມິດທີ່ໃກ້
ຊິດກັນ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ເຄີຍເຊື່ອເລີຍໃນການເປັນສັດຕູທີ່ຖາວອນ. ພວກເຮົາ
ຕ້ອງການຄູ່ພາຄີ ບໍ່ແມ່ນການເປັນສັດຕູກັນ.”
ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີໃນວັນທີ 14 ກັນຍາ ໃສ່ສະຖານທີ່ຜະລິດນ້ຳມັນຂອງຊາອຸດີ
ອາຣາເບຍ ສອງແຫ່ງ ຊຶ່ງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຖີ້ມໂທດໃສ່ອີຣ່ານນັ້ນ ຄວາມຫວັງໃນການທີ່
ຈະພົບປະກັນ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີອີຣ່ານ ຢູ່ນອກ
ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກໍໄດ້ໝົດໄປ. ອີຣ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່
ການຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ແລະອິຣ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງຕົນ
ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນນັ້ນ ແຕ່ພວກນັກການທູດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຕ່າງກໍມີຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ
ການພົບປະກັນຂອງພວກທ່ານອາດມີຂຶ້ນໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ
ຄວາມເຕັ່ງຕຶງ.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that while the United States does not seek conflict with any other nation, he will not hesitate to defend America's interests.
"The United States after having spent $2.5 trillion since my re-election to rebuild our great military is also by far the world's most powerful nation," he told a room full of world leaders. "Hopefully it will never have to use this power."
Trump stressed that the U.S. does not seek conflict with any country.
"We desire peace, cooperation and mutual gain with all, but I will never fail to defend America's interests," he told the United Nations General Assembly.
Trump pointed to Iran as one of the greatest global threats, saying it oppresses its citizens at home while fueling conflicts and terrorism beyond its borders. He said as long as this continues, U.S. sanctions will not be lifted, they will be tightened.
But the U.S. president left open the door to diplomacy, noting that some of America's past enemies are now its closest friends.
"The United States has never believed in permanent enemies," he said. "We want partners, not adversaries."
After the Sept. 14 attacks on two Saudi oil installations, which the U.S. has blamed on Iran, hopes evaporated for a possible encounter between the U.S. and Iranian presidents on the sidelines of the General Assembly. Iran has denied responsibility for the attacks.
While U.S. and Iranian officials have said their leaders are not going to meet, some diplomats are holding out hope there could be an encounter to try to de-escalate tensions.