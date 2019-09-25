ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ​ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​

ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕ້ອງ​ການ ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັບປະ​ເທດ​ໃດໆ ທ່ານກໍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​

ລັ່​ງ​ເລ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ ​ທີ່​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງໂລກວ່າ “ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​

ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍເງິນ 2 ພັນ 5 ຮ້ອຍ​ຕື້ໂດ​ລາ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ຖືກ ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃໝ່

ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ສາ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ຊຶ່ງມ​າ​ເຖິງ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ຍັງເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ

ມະ​ຫາອຳ​ນາດ​ ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ທີ່ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ. ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັບ​

ປະ​ເທດ​ໃດໆ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ມັດ​ຊາ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ປາດ​ຖະ​

ໜາ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື ແລະ​ການຈະ​ເລີນ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຮ່ວ​ມ​ກັນ​ກັບທຸກໆ

​ປະ​ເທດ ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ລັງ​ເລ​ໃຈທີ່​ຈະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຊີ້​ໃສ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານວ່​າ ​ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ທີ່ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດຕໍ່​ໂລກ ໂດຍ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ຂົ່ມ​ເຫັງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ

​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ແລະການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ

​ວ່າ​ ຕາບ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ເລື້ອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ

​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ແລະ​ຈະ​ໜັກ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ.

ແຕ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຍັງ​ເປີດກວ້າງ​ປະ​ຕູທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ທູດ ໂດຍ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​

ວ່າ​ ສັດ​ຕູ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ບາງ​ປະ​ເທດບັດ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ກາຍເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ ມິດ​ທີ່ໃກ້

ຊິດ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ເຊື່ອເລີຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ເປັນສັດ​ຕູ​ທີ່​ຖາ​ວອນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​

ຕ້ອງ​ກາ​ນ​ຄູ່​ພາ​ຄີ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ກາ​ນ​ເປັນ​ສັດ​ຕູ​ກັນ.”

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 14 ກັນ​ຍາ ​ໃສ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນຂອງຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ

ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ສອງ​ແຫ່ງ ​ຊຶ່ງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ອີ​ຣ່າ​ນນັ້ນ ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ໃນການ​ທີ່​

ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແລະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ຢູ່ນອກ

ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ມັດ​ຊາ​ໃຫຍ່ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດກໍ​ໄດ້​ໝົດ​ໄປ​. ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່

​ການ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ອິ​ຣ່ານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ

ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ

​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​

ຄວາມ​ເຕັ່ງ​ຕຶງ.



U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that while the United States does not seek conflict with any other nation, he will not hesitate to defend America's interests.



"The United States after having spent $2.5 trillion since my re-election to rebuild our great military is also by far the world's most powerful nation," he told a room full of world leaders. "Hopefully it will never have to use this power."



Trump stressed that the U.S. does not seek conflict with any country.



"We desire peace, cooperation and mutual gain with all, but I will never fail to defend America's interests," he told the United Nations General Assembly.



Trump pointed to Iran as one of the greatest global threats, saying it oppresses its citizens at home while fueling conflicts and terrorism beyond its borders. He said as long as this continues, U.S. sanctions will not be lifted, they will be tightened.



But the U.S. president left open the door to diplomacy, noting that some of America's past enemies are now its closest friends.



"The United States has never believed in permanent enemies," he said. "We want partners, not adversaries."



After the Sept. 14 attacks on two Saudi oil installations, which the U.S. has blamed on Iran, hopes evaporated for a possible encounter between the U.S. and Iranian presidents on the sidelines of the General Assembly. Iran has denied responsibility for the attacks.



While U.S. and Iranian officials have said their leaders are not going to meet, some diplomats are holding out hope there could be an encounter to try to de-escalate tensions.

