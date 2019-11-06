ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ ໃນ​ນາມ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ປົກ​ຄອງ​

ລັດມີ​ສ​ຊິສ​ສິບ​ປີໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນສະ​ໜັບ

​ສະ​ໜູນ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ ອີກຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄະແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃກ້ຄຽງກັນ​ຫຼາຍ

ນັ້ນ ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ເຄນ​ຕັກ​ກີ​.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ທັງສອງ​ທ່ານ ​ຄື ທ່ານ​ເທດ ຣີຟ​ສ ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ລັດ​ລັດມີ​ສ​ຊິສ​ສິບ​ປີ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ແມັ​ຕ ເບີ​ວິນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ເຄນ​ຕັກ​ກີ ໂດຍຈັດ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ ​ໃນ

​ວັນ​ປິດ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ ແລະ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ທ່ານ ​ໄປ

ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ເພື່ອນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ​ຣີ​ຟ​ສ ​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄະ​ແນນປະ​ມານ 52 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​

ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ຈິມ ຮູດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບຄະ​ແນນ

ປະ​ມານ 47 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ຈາກການ​ນັບ​ບັດ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເກືອບ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດເຄນ​ຕັກ​ກີ ​ຜູ້ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ

​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ດີ ເບີ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນນຳ​ໜ້າ​ 49.2 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຕໍ່ 48.8 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ ລື່ນ​

ທ່ານ​ເບີ​ວິນ. ທ່ານ​ເບີ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່​າ​ນ​ເບີ​ວິນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ

ທີ່​ຈະຍອມ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການ​ເສຍ​ໄຊ.

ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳເອງ ກໍຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄືນໃໝ່​ອີກ ຕໍ່​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ

​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ພິ​ຈ​າ​ລະ​ນາ​ເທື່ອນັ້ນ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງຕົ​ນ​ເອງ ​ໃນ​

ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ​ ໄດ້​ຜົນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດທັງ​ສອງ. ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​

ເຄາະ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜົນຂອງ​ການແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ອ​າດ​ສະ​ເໜີ​

ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ວ່າ ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້​າ​ນີ້​ຈະ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຄນ​ຕັກ​ກີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາໄດ້ “ເປັນ​

ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່” ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດ​າ​

ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ອື່ນໆໄດ້​ເຮັດຜົ​ນສຳ​ເລັດ​ດີ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງວ່າ “ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ ​ມີ​

ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 15 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ແລະ​ອາດ​ເຖິງ 20 ເປີ​ເຊັນ” ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ ສຽງ​

ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ທັງ​ໝົດໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກທັງ​ສອງ​

ຄົນ ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ຄື​ເກົ່າ ຫຼື​ລື່ນ​ເກົ່ານ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ. ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ ຂອງ

ອົງ​ການ Targoz Market Research ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນເກືອບ

​ເທົ່າ​ກັບ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ຕ່າງ​ຈາກ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ.

ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ໃນ​ລັດມີ​ສ​ຊິສ​ສິບ​ປີ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ “ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ

​ດ້ວຍ​ດີເທດ” ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ແບ່ງ​ປັນການ​ສົ່ງ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ້​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຣອນ​ນາ

ແມັກ​ດາ​ນຽ​ລ ປະ​ທານ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ຊຶ່ງ

ກໍໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ ​ການ​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ແບບ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ “ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​

ສິບ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄປ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງສຽງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ກວ່ານັ້ນ ແລະ​

ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ທ່ານ​ຣີ​ຟ​ສ໌​ນຳ​ໜ້າ.



A Republican who campaigned as a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump won Tuesday's election for governor of the state of Mississippi, while another Republican backing Trump was in a race too close to call to lead the state of Kentucky.



Trump sought to boost the prospects of both Tate Reeves in Mississippi and Matt Bevin in Kentucky by holding rallies in the closing days of their campaign and urging his supporters to go to the polls in support of his fellow Republicans.



Reeves won Tuesday with about 52 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Jim Hood with about 47 percent.



With nearly all votes counted in Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear led with 49.2 percent to Bevin's 48.8 percent. Beshear claimed victory, while Bevin refused to concede the race.



One year before Trump himself is on the ballot for re-election against a Democratic opponent who has not yet been determined, the president promoted himself Tuesday as having an effect on both gubernatorial races. Political analysts say the outcomes of Tuesday's races could offer cues to how next year's national election could unfold.



Trump said his Monday rally in Kentucky had a "massive impact" on all of the races in the state, as Republicans running for other offices did very well.



"The increase in the governor's race was at least 15 points, and maybe 20!" he claimed, though most polling ahead of the election showed the two candidates running about even or one slightly ahead. An October Targoz Market Research poll had a margin roughly equal to what the president cited, but it was a clear outlier.



For the Mississippi race, Trump wrote, "Great going Tate!" as he shared a tweet from Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, which also claimed an unsubstantiated "double-digit" boost after the president held his rally even though polls showed a much closer contest and some even favored Reeves.

