ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ໃນນາມຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນຜູ້ປົກຄອງ
ລັດມີສຊິສສິບປີໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນສະໜັບ
ສະໜູນທ່ານທຣຳ ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ມີຄະແນນສຽງໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ
ນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ນຳຢູ່ໃນລັດເຄນຕັກກີ.
ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ໄປໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍທັງສອງທ່ານ ຄື ທ່ານເທດ ຣີຟສ ຢູ່ໃນ
ລັດລັດມີສຊິສສິບປີ ແລະທ່ານແມັຕ ເບີວິນ ຢູ່ໃນລັດເຄນຕັກກີ ໂດຍຈັດເຕົ້າໂຮມ ໃນ
ວັນປິດການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ໄປ
ປ່ອນບັດໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນເພື່ອນສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນຂອງທ່ານ.
ທ່ານຣີຟສ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນປະມານ 52 ເປີເຊັນຂອງ
ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ທ້າທາຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານຈິມ ຮູດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ
ປະມານ 47 ເປີເຊັນ.
ຈາກການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງເກືອບທັງໝົດ ຢູ່ໃນລັດເຄນຕັກກີ ຜູ້ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມ
ແຄຣັດ ທ່ານແອນດີ ເບີເຊຍ ໄດ້ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າ 49.2 ເປີເຊັນ ຕໍ່ 48.8 ເປີເຊັນ ລື່ນ
ທ່ານເບີວິນ. ທ່ານເບີເຊຍ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາໄຊຊະນະ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານເບີວິນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ
ທີ່ຈະຍອມຮັບເອົາການເສຍໄຊ.
ນຶ່ງປີກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ທ່ານທຣຳເອງ ກໍຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນໃໝ່ອີກ ຕໍ່ຄູ່ແຂ່ງພັກເດໂມ
ແຄຣັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາເທື່ອນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ສະແດງຕົນເອງ ໃນ
ວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ໄດ້ຜົນຕໍ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດທັງສອງ. ບັນດານັກວິ
ເຄາະການເມືອງກ່າວວ່າ ຜົນຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ອາດສະເໜີ
ໃຫ້ເຫັນຮ່ອງຮອຍວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດໃນປີໜ້ານີ້ຈະອອກມາຢ່າງໃດ.
ທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ ການເຕົ້າໂຮມຢູ່ໃນເຄນຕັກກີໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ “ເປັນ
ຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໃຫຍ່” ຕໍ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາ
ຜູ້ສະໝັກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ຊອກຫາຕຳແໜ່ງອື່ນໆໄດ້ເຮັດຜົນສຳເລັດດີ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າ “ຄະແນນສຽງໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສຳລັບການແຂ່ງຂັນຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ມີ
ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 15 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະອາດເຖິງ 20 ເປີເຊັນ” ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າການຢັ່ງຫາງ ສຽງ
ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ກ່ອນການປ່ອນບັດທັງໝົດໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຜູ້ສະໝັກທັງສອງ
ຄົນ ຍັງມີຄະແນນຄືເກົ່າ ຫຼືລື່ນເກົ່ານ້ອຍນຶ່ງ. ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ ຂອງ
ອົງການ Targoz Market Research ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມີຄະແນນເກືອບ
ເທົ່າກັບທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ແຕ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ ຕ່າງຈາກຄົນອື່ນ.
ສຳລັບການແຂ່ງຂັນໃນລັດມີສຊິສສິບປີ ທ່ານທຣຳຂຽນວ່າ “ກຳລັງດຳເນີນໄປ
ດ້ວຍດີເທດ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານແບ່ງປັນການສົ່ງທວີດເຕີ້ຈາກທ່ານນາງຣອນນາ
ແມັກດານຽລ ປະທານກຳມະການບໍລິຫານແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຊຶ່ງ
ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ການມີຄະແນນສຽງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແບບບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານຢືນຢັນ “ຫຼາຍກວ່າ
ສິບເປີເຊັນ ຫຼັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີໄປຮ່ວມການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ
ເຖິງແມ່ນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງສະແດງເຫັນວ່າ ມີຄະແນນສຽງໃກ້ຄຽງກວ່ານັ້ນ ແລະ
ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງແມ່ນທ່ານຣີຟສ໌ນຳໜ້າ.
A Republican who campaigned as a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump won Tuesday's election for governor of the state of Mississippi, while another Republican backing Trump was in a race too close to call to lead the state of Kentucky.
Trump sought to boost the prospects of both Tate Reeves in Mississippi and Matt Bevin in Kentucky by holding rallies in the closing days of their campaign and urging his supporters to go to the polls in support of his fellow Republicans.
Reeves won Tuesday with about 52 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Jim Hood with about 47 percent.
With nearly all votes counted in Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear led with 49.2 percent to Bevin's 48.8 percent. Beshear claimed victory, while Bevin refused to concede the race.
One year before Trump himself is on the ballot for re-election against a Democratic opponent who has not yet been determined, the president promoted himself Tuesday as having an effect on both gubernatorial races. Political analysts say the outcomes of Tuesday's races could offer cues to how next year's national election could unfold.
Trump said his Monday rally in Kentucky had a "massive impact" on all of the races in the state, as Republicans running for other offices did very well.
"The increase in the governor's race was at least 15 points, and maybe 20!" he claimed, though most polling ahead of the election showed the two candidates running about even or one slightly ahead. An October Targoz Market Research poll had a margin roughly equal to what the president cited, but it was a clear outlier.
For the Mississippi race, Trump wrote, "Great going Tate!" as he shared a tweet from Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, which also claimed an unsubstantiated "double-digit" boost after the president held his rally even though polls showed a much closer contest and some even favored Reeves.
