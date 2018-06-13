ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນລ ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ

ເກຣດາ ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ກັບຜູ້ນຳ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ

ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ​ ໃນສິງກະ​ໂປ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວ່າ​ ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ທັງ​ສອງໄດ້​ລົມກັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ໃດ​ ​

ແລະຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ເລື້ອງ​ຫຍັງອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ​ໃນ​ອານາ​ຄົດ ຊຶ່ງ​ວັນນະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດມາສະເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ເກຣດາ ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ໄດ້ຖາມ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳວ່າ: ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​

ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ປະຫຼາດ​ໃຈ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ?

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຕອບ​ວ່າ “​ແມ່ນ​ແທ້​ຕວົ໋ະ, ເພິ່ນເປັນຄົນມີບຸກຄະລິກລັກສະນະທີ່ດີເລີດ​.

ເພິ່ນ ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຕະລົກເຮຮາ ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ສະຫຼາດ​ຫຼາຍ, ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ເຈລະຈາທີ່​ເກັ່ງ. ເພິ່ນ​ຮັກ

ຫອມ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະຫຼາດໃຈ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນັ້ນ​ດອກ, ​

ແຕ່ເພິ່ນ​ຮັກ​ຫອມປະຊາຊົນ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ. ​ແລະ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້ມີການ​

ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນດ້ວຍການ​ຕົກລົງ​ທີ່​ວິ​ເສດ​ຫຼາຍ. “ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະ​ໄດ້ປົດອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ ​

ຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.” ມັນ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ ໃນ​ທັນທີ ​ແລະ​ມັນ ກໍ​ຈະມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິ່ງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​

ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມທັງ​ການ​ນຳ​ເອົາຊາກກະດູກ ຂອງພວກຊະເລີຍເສິກ ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ກໍຮູ້ຢູ່ແລ້ວຮູ້ວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພົວພັນໃນເລື້ອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ເກຣດາ

ເລື້ອງການ​ນຳ​ເອົາຊາກກະດູກຂອງພວກຊະເລີຍເສິກ ກັບ​ຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ

ຄັນຫຼາຍ​ ສຳ​ລັບຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ. ພວກ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຈົາ​ໄດ້​ໂທລະ​ສັບ​ຫາ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນເຖິງ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ, “ກະລຸນາ​ເທາະ ທ່ານຈະ​ສາມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ບໍ່?” ​ແລະ​ເພິ່ນ

​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຕົກລົງໄປແລ້ວ​ ວ່າຈະ​ເຮັດ​, ​ມີຜູ້ຄົນ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລົ້ມຕາຍ​ໄປ ​ໃນ​ປາງ​ສົງ

ຄາມ​ນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງເກຣດາ ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ໄດ້ຖາມ​ຕໍ່​ໄປວ່າ ແລ້ວ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ຍົກ​ເອົາ​ບັນຫາ​ເລື້ອງ​

ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາໂອ້ລົມ ​ໃນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ເພິ່ນໄດ້​ມີ​ປະຕິກິລິຍາ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ?

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຕອບ​ວ່າ “ດີ​ຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໝາ​ຍຄວາມ​ວ່າ, ພວກ​ເຮົາໄດ້​ລົມ​ກັນເລື້ອງ​

ປອດ​ອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ ​ປະມານ 90 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ເວລາ​ທັງໝົດ, ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ໄດ້

ເວົ້າ​ກັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ອື່ນໆ​ນຳ, ລວມທັງເລື້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດນຳ ເລື້ອງເອົາຊາກກະດູກ

ກັບຄືນມາແມ່ນເປັນເລື້ອງໃຫຽ່ ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ໄດ້​ຈົດ​ລົງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ບັນທຶກ​

ໄປ​ນຳ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາມາດ​ເອົາໄດ້ໃນເອກ​ກະສາ​ນ​, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາມາ​ດທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ຫຼາຍ​

ຢ່າງໄດ້​ໃນ​ເອກ​ກະສາ​ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ມັນ​ແມ່ນໄດ້ຫຼາຍ​ເກີນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ໃດຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ຄາດ​ຄິດກັນ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ຖາມ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ອະທິບາຍ​ເຖິງ​ເຫດການ​ຢູ່ທາງ

ຫຼັງ​ສາກເບິ່ງ ວ່າທ່ານ​ໄດ້ຍື່ນ​ຄຳ​ຂາດ​ໃຫ້​ເພິ່ນ​ ​ເບາະ ເພິ່ນໄດ້​ຍື່ນຄຳ​ຂາດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານບໍ່

ແມ່ນຫຽັງ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ກັບ​ໄປ ກັບ​ມາ​ແດ່?

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຕອບ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່, ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄຳ​ຂາດໃດໆ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ໄດ້​ເຈລະຈາ​ຕົກລົງ​ກັນມາ​ໄດ້

3 ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ ​ແທ້ຕ໊ວະ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ຜ່ານຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ ​

ຮວມທັງ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ພອມພຽວ, ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າງວິ​ເສດ​ແທ້​ໆ.

ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ຈຶ່ງສາມາດ​ເຈລະຈາ ໃນໄລຍະ​ເວລາທີ່​ດີ ​ແລະ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​

ພົບ​ພໍ້​ກັນມື້​ນີ້, ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ແມ່ນ​ເຂົ້າກັນ​ໄດ້​ດີ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຕອນ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນເລີຍ. ທ່ານ​ຊາບ

​ດີ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ນີ້ ​ເປັນ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ທີ 25 ແລ້ວສຳລັບ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຫຼັບ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້

ນອນ ມາ​ໄດ້ 25 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ແລ້ວ, ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ທີ່​ຍືດ​ເຍື້ອຍາວ​ນານ ​ແລະ​ຂ້າ

ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມພາກພູມ​ໃຈ​ຫຼາຍ. ມັນໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ.

ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຮູ້​ດີ ວ່າມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະມວ້ນທ້າຍລົງ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ສົງຄາມ​ກັນ ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້,

ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຈົບ​ລົງ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ - ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຊາບ​ດີ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ ມີປະຊາກອນ 28 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ, ຊຶ່ງ​ມັນ​ສາມາດ​ຈົບ​ລົງ​

ດ້ວຍການ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ລົ້ມ​ຕາຍ, ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ໄດ້ຈົບ​ລົງ​ດ້ວ​ຍການ​ຕົກລົງກັນ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ຖາມ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ ກອງທັບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເດ້? ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

ຍັງ​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ໃນ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ຕໍ່ໄປເບາະ?

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຕອບ​ວ່າ “​ແມ່ນ​ແລ້ວ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່ໄປ. ພວກ​ເຮົາບໍ່​ໄດ້ລົມ​ກັນ

ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ເລີຍ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຢຸດເຊົາ​ເກ​ມສົງຄາມ ທີ່ສິ້ນ​ເປືອງ​ເງິນ​ຢ່າ​ງມະຫາສານ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ຊາບ​ດີ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ --​ແນ່ນອນ ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ສິ່ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ,

ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເກາະ​ຜິດ. ແລະ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ດີ​ໃຈ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​

ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນການ​ເກາະ​ຜິດ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ສິ້ນ​ເປືອງ​ຢ່າງ​ມະຫາ

ສານ. ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ກໍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ມັນ ຕາບ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາຍັງ​ເຈລະຈາ ຕົກລົງ​ກັນ

ຢ່າງ​ມີ​ສັດທາ​ທີ່​ດີ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ຖາມ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ກິມ​ເຂົ້າມາ​ຮ່ວມ​ໂຕະ​ເຈລະຈາ ຫຼັງຈາກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ?



ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຕອບ​ວ່າ “ຄື​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້າພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ການ​ຝືນ,

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້, ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ມີນິ​ໄສ​ແບບວ່າ ​ມິດ​ງຽບ,

ປິດ​ປາກ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ເຈົ້າ ກໍ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້.

ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ໂວຫານ​ອັນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳຄັນ​ຫຼາຍ. ​ຕົງໆ​ແລ້ວ,

ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ກຽດ​ຊັງ​ໃນ​ການ​ກະທຳ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ທັງຫຼາຍ ພາກັນ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ

ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກະທຳ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຜິດ. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ສິ່ງ​ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ ກໍ​ບໍ່

​ສາມາດ​ມາ​ຮອດ​ຈຸດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ດອກ. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ເພິ່ນແມ່ນ​ຕ້ອງການ ຢາກຈະ​ເຮັດ

​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ, ເພິ່ນ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ຖາມ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ ຈຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນ?

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຕອບ​ວ່າ “​ເພາະວ່າ ເພິ່ນ​ຊາບດີ ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອົາ​ຈິງ​ເອົາ​ຈັງ. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ

ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ເພິ່ນໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶ​ກ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນ​ແທ້ ​ໃນ​ອະດີດ. ໃນ​ອະດີດນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າຄິດ ​

ເບິ່ງ​ແມ໋ະ ຄົນ​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ຄື​ກັນ, ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້, ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເພິ່ນ​ຊາບ​ດີ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງການ

ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ແທ້ທຳ​ຈິງ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ກໍ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ແທ້. ​

ແລະ​ຕອນ​ນີ້​ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ເຮັດ​ມັນ​ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ເວລາ​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຊາບ​ດີ ​

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາມາດ​ເວົ້າ​ໄດ້​ ຈາກ​ມື້​ທຳອິດ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ເວົ້າ​ເລື້ອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​

ໃນທາງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ນາມ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ມື້​ນີ້

ຊຶ່ງ​ມັນໄດ້ໄປ​ໄກ ​ໄກ​ເກີນ​ໄປ ​ແລະ​ສະ​ລັບ​ສັບ​ຊ້ອນ​ກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຄິດ​ໄວ້. ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃດ

​ຄິດ​ດອກ​ວ່າ ນີ້​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ຖາມ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຄິດ​ແນວໃດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ແຍກ​ກັນ​ແລ້ວ?

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຕອບ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ເພິ່ນກໍຄິດຄືຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ. ​ແລະ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​

ໃຈເລື້ອງ​ໃນ​ອະດີດ ​ແລະ​ເພິ່ນ​ກໍ​ຊາບ​ດີ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ບອກ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເລີຍ​ວ່າ ເພິ່ນເປັນ

​ຄົນ​ແຂງກະດ້າງ. ທ່ານ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ເປັນ​ຄົນແຂງ​ກະດ້າງ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​

ກ້າວ​ລ້າວ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າກັນ​ໄດ້​ດີ. ທ່ານເປັນ​ຄົນ​ສະຫຼາດ, ຮັກ​ປະຊາຊົນ

​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ, ​ຮັກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ. ​ຕ້ອງການ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ດີໆ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ​ແລະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ

ເພິ່ນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ກະທຳ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ນີ້.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ຖາມ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເພິ່ນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ພວກ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ອຶດຫິວ. ເພິ່ນ​ແມ່ນ​ອຳມະຫິດ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ເພິ່ນ​ ​ແມ່ນຍັງຮັກ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ​ຢູ່​ບໍ່?

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຕອບ​ວ່າ “​ເບິ່ງ​ແມ໋ະ, ເພິ່ນໄດ້​ກະທຳ ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ ເພິ່ນ​ເຄີຍ​ເຮັດ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ

ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ມອງ​ເບິ່ງ​ມັນ. ​ແຕ່​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ວ່າ ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ຕາມ​ມື້​ນີ້, ມື້ວານ ​

ແລະ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ສັບປະດາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ ​ເລື້ອງ​ທັງໝົດນີ້​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ.

ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ວ່າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ປາກກ້າ ​ໃຈ​ນັກເລງ ​ແລະ​ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​

ອື່ນໆ ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ​ຫຼາຍ ​ແລະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ຈະຄົງມີ​ຢູ່ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ

​ວ່າ​ເວລາ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາເຫັນ​ໄດ້, ເພິ່ນ​ກໍ​ຊາບ​ດີ ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ກໍ​ສາມາດ​

ເຫັນ​ໄດ້​ແລ້​ວແລະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງຄັບ​ໃຊ້ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​

ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ປົດ​ອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ຖາມ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ ​ເພາະວ່າ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມັນ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​

ໃນ​ທົ່ວເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ໂດຍ​ປະຊາຊົນ ຊາວ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ. ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ກ່າວ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ ກັບ

ປະຊາຊົນ​ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ​ບໍ່?

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຕອບ​ວ່າ “ຄື​ວ່າ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມີ​ພວກ​ຜູ້ຄົນບາງ​ກຸ່ມ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​

ທີ່​ດີ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ທ່ານ​ກິມ​ ແມ່ນ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ກະທຳ​ໃນ​ສິ່​ງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ

ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ກໍ​ເຂົ້າກັນ​ໄດ້​ດີ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ເຄມີ​ຕົງ​ກັນ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​

ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງເລື້ອງເຄມີ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​

ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ, ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າຮູ້​ດີທີ່​ວ່າ​ ສຳລັບ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ແລ້ວ ຖ້າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຄມີ​ເຂົ້າກັນ​ແລ້ວ​ ມັນຈະ​

ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດຫຍັງ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ກໍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ບັນລຸ​ຜົນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ເຄມີ​ຕົງ​ກັນ

ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຕອນ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ, ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ເລື້ອງ​ນັ້ນ ​ແລະ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ເຖິງ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ໆ

ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ດີ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ທ່ານ. ຕະຫຼອດ​

ທາງ​ກັບ​ເມືອວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ​.

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຕອບ​ວ່າ “​ແມ່ນ​ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ​ເນາະ. ຈຸດ​ໃດ ຈຸດ​ນຶ່ງ​

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ສາມາດ​ຫຼັບ​ຕາ​ລົງ​ໄດ້, ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້ ຄືວ່າ ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​

ໝາຍ​ເຖິງການໄດ້​ພັກຜ່ອນ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແວນ ຊັສ​ເຕີ​ເຣັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນແທ້. ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ເດີນທາງ​ດ້ວ​ຍຄວາມ​ສະຫວັດດີ​

ພາບ ກັບ​ຄືນ​ເມືອ​ເຮືອນ.

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳຕອບ​ວ່າ: “ຂອບ​ໃຈເກຣດາ, ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຖື​ເປັນກຽດ​ຢ່າງສູງ.”