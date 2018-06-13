ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ
ເກຣດາ ແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຂອງທ່ານ ກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ
ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໃນສິງກະໂປ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ພວກທ່ານທັງສອງໄດ້ລົມກັນເລື້ອງໃດ
ແລະຄາດວ່າຈະມີເລື້ອງຫຍັງອີກຕໍ່ໄປ ໃນອານາຄົດ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເກຣດາ ແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ໄດ້ຖາມທ່ານທຣຳວ່າ: ແມ່ນຫຍັງໄດ້ເຮັດ
ໃຫ້ທ່ານປະຫຼາດໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ?
ທ່ານທຣຳຕອບວ່າ “ແມ່ນແທ້ຕວົ໋ະ, ເພິ່ນເປັນຄົນມີບຸກຄະລິກລັກສະນະທີ່ດີເລີດ.
ເພິ່ນ ເປັນຄົນຕະລົກເຮຮາ ເປັນຄົນສະຫຼາດຫຼາຍ, ເປັນນັກເຈລະຈາທີ່ເກັ່ງ. ເພິ່ນຮັກ
ຫອມປະຊາຊົນຂອງເພິ່ນ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຫຼາດໃຈກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນັ້ນດອກ,
ແຕ່ເພິ່ນຮັກຫອມປະຊາຊົນຂອງເພິ່ນ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມີການ
ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍການຕົກລົງທີ່ວິເສດຫຼາຍ. “ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ
ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.” ມັນຈະເລີ້ມ ໃນທັນທີ ແລະມັນ ກໍຈະມີຫຼາຍສິ່ງຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ທີ່ຈະ
ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງການນຳເອົາຊາກກະດູກ ຂອງພວກຊະເລີຍເສິກ ກັບຄືນມາ.
ທ່ານກໍຮູ້ຢູ່ແລ້ວຮູ້ວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພົວພັນໃນເລື້ອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແຕ່ວ່າ ເກຣດາ
ເລື້ອງການນຳເອົາຊາກກະດູກຂອງພວກຊະເລີຍເສິກ ກັບຄືນປະເທດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສຳ
ຄັນຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບຫຼາຍໆຄົນ. ພວກເຂົ້າເຈົາໄດ້ໂທລະສັບຫາຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ພວກເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂຽນເຖິງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, “ກະລຸນາເທາະ ທ່ານຈະສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ບໍ່?” ແລະເພິ່ນ
ກໍໄດ້ຕົກລົງໄປແລ້ວ ວ່າຈະເຮັດ, ມີຜູ້ຄົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ລົ້ມຕາຍໄປ ໃນປາງສົງ
ຄາມນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນເລື້ອງໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ.”
ທ່ານນາງເກຣດາ ແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ໄດ້ຖາມຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ ແລ້ວທ່ານໄດ້ຍົກເອົາບັນຫາເລື້ອງ
ສິດທິມະນຸດຂຶ້ນມາໂອ້ລົມ ໃນມື້ນີ້ ແລະເພິ່ນໄດ້ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາຢ່າງໃດ?
ທ່ານທຣຳຕອບວ່າ “ດີຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລົມກັນເລື້ອງ
ປອດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ປະມານ 90 ເປີເຊັນຂອງເວລາທັງໝົດ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້
ເວົ້າກັນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງອື່ນໆນຳ, ລວມທັງເລື້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດນຳ ເລື້ອງເອົາຊາກກະດູກ
ກັບຄືນມາແມ່ນເປັນເລື້ອງໃຫຽ່ ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ຈົດລົງເປັນການບັນທຶກ
ໄປນຳ, ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເອົາໄດ້ໃນເອກກະສານ, ພວກເຮົາສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດຫຼາຍ
ຢ່າງໄດ້ໃນເອກກະສານ ຊຶ່ງມັນແມ່ນໄດ້ຫຼາຍເກີນສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງຄາດຄິດກັນ.”
ທ່ານນາງແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ຖາມຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ ໃຫ້ທ່ານອະທິບາຍເຖິງເຫດການຢູ່ທາງ
ຫຼັງສາກເບິ່ງ ວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ຍື່ນຄຳຂາດໃຫ້ເພິ່ນ ເບາະ ເພິ່ນໄດ້ຍື່ນຄຳຂາດໃຫ້ທ່ານບໍ່
ແມ່ນຫຽັງເປັນເລື້ອງກັບໄປ ກັບມາແດ່?
ທ່ານທຣຳຕອບວ່າ “ບໍ່, ບໍ່ມີຄຳຂາດໃດໆ. ພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ເຈລະຈາຕົກລົງກັນມາໄດ້
3 ເດືອນແລ້ວ ແທ້ຕ໊ວະ ແລະພວກເຮົາ ກໍໄດ້ເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຜ່ານຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຫຼາຍໆຄົນ
ຮວມທັງ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດພອມພຽວ, ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງວິເສດແທ້ໆ.
ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາ ຈຶ່ງສາມາດເຈລະຈາ ໃນໄລຍະເວລາທີ່ດີ ແລະຕອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາ
ພົບພໍ້ກັນມື້ນີ້, ພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນເຂົ້າກັນໄດ້ດີ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນເລີຍ. ທ່ານຊາບ
ດີແລ້ວວ່າ ນີ້ ເປັນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ 25 ແລ້ວສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຫຼັບບໍ່ໄດ້
ນອນ ມາໄດ້ 25 ຊົ່ວໂມງແລ້ວ, ມັນແມ່ນການເຈລະຈາທີ່ຍືດເຍື້ອຍາວນານ ແລະຂ້າ
ພະເຈົ້າກໍມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈຫຼາຍ. ມັນໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂັ້ນຕອນການປະຕິບັດງານ.
ທ່ານກໍຮູ້ດີ ວ່າມັນອາດຈະມວ້ນທ້າຍລົງ ດ້ວຍການເຮັດສົງຄາມກັນ ກໍເປັນໄດ້,
ມັນອາດຈະຈົບລົງດ້ວຍການທີ່ມີຜູ້ຄົນ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ - ທ່ານກໍຊາບດີ ກ່ຽວກັບ
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ ມີປະຊາກອນ 28 ລ້ານຄົນ, ຊຶ່ງມັນສາມາດຈົບລົງ
ດ້ວຍການມີຜູ້ຄົນລົ້ມຕາຍ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ຈົບລົງດ້ວຍການຕົກລົງກັນ.”
ທ່ານນາງແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ຖາມຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ ກອງທັບຂອງພວກເຮົາເດ້? ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ຍັງຈະຢູ່ທີ່ໃນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ຕໍ່ໄປເບາະ?
ທ່ານທຣຳຕອບວ່າ “ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງຈະຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ລົມກັນ
ເລື້ອງນີ້ເລີຍ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຢຸດເຊົາເກມສົງຄາມ ທີ່ສິ້ນເປືອງເງິນຢ່າງມະຫາສານນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານຊາບດີແລ້ວວ່າ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາ --ແນ່ນອນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ສິ່ງທຳອິດ,
ມັນແມ່ນເປັນການເກາະຜິດ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າດີໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ
ເລື້ອງນີ້ ເພາະວ່າ ມັນເປັນການເກາະຜິດຢ່າງແຮງ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນສິ້ນເປືອງຢ່າງມະຫາ
ສານ. ແລະພວກເຮົາ ກໍຈະບໍ່ເຮັດມັນ ຕາບໃດທີ່ພວກເຮົາຍັງເຈລະຈາ ຕົກລົງກັນ
ຢ່າງມີສັດທາທີ່ດີຕໍ່ກັນ.”
ທ່ານນາງແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ຖາມຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານກິມເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມໂຕະເຈລະຈາ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ແລະບໍ່ຍອມ ມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ?
ທ່ານທຣຳຕອບວ່າ “ຄືວ່າ ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ມັນມີການຝືນ,
ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນມີນິໄສແບບວ່າ ມິດງຽບ,
ປິດປາກ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກເວົ້າເຖິງເລື້ອງນີ້ ແລະເຈົ້າ ກໍບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້.
ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ການກ່າວຄຳໂວຫານອັນທຳອິດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ. ຕົງໆແລ້ວ,
ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນກຽດຊັງໃນການກະທຳເຊັ່ນນີ້ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆ ທັງຫຼາຍ ພາກັນຄິດວ່າ
ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກະທຳໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຜິດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ປາດສະຈາກສິ່ງນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາ ກໍບໍ່
ສາມາດມາຮອດຈຸດນີ້ໄດ້ດອກ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເພິ່ນແມ່ນຕ້ອງການ ຢາກຈະເຮັດ
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ, ເພິ່ນຢາກຈະເຮັດສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ.”
ທ່ານນາງແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ຖາມຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງ ຈຶ່ງເປັນແບບນັ້ນ?
ທ່ານທຣຳຕອບວ່າ “ເພາະວ່າ ເພິ່ນຊາບດີ ວ່າພວກເຮົາເອົາຈິງເອົາຈັງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ເພິ່ນໄດ້ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກແບບນັ້ນແທ້ ໃນອະດີດ. ໃນອະດີດນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດ
ເບິ່ງແມ໋ະ ຄົນມັນບໍ່ຄືກັນ, ມັນເຮັດບໍ່ໄດ້, ແຕ່ວ່າເພິ່ນຊາບດີວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການ
ທີ່ຈະເຮັດແທ້ທຳຈິງ, ພວກເຮົາຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະເຮັດ ແລະພວກເຮົາ ກໍຈະເຮັດແທ້.
ແລະຕອນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາກໍເຮັດມັນແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນເວລາບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ເຈົ້າກໍຊາບດີ
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າເຈົ້າສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ ຈາກມື້ທຳອິດ, ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນເວົ້າເລື້ອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ
ໃນທາງຮຸນແຮງ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງມື້ນີ້
ຊຶ່ງມັນໄດ້ໄປໄກ ໄກເກີນໄປ ແລະສະລັບສັບຊ້ອນກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນຄິດໄວ້. ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດ
ຄິດດອກວ່າ ນີ້ຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້.”
ທ່ານນາງແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ຖາມຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ ທ່ານຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານກິມ ຄິດແນວໃດກ່ຽວກັບທ່ານ
ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ແຍກກັນແລ້ວ?
ທ່ານທຣຳຕອບວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເພິ່ນກໍຄິດຄືຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຂົ້າ
ໃຈເລື້ອງໃນອະດີດ ແລະເພິ່ນກໍຊາບດີ ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດບອກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເລີຍວ່າ ເພິ່ນເປັນ
ຄົນແຂງກະດ້າງ. ທ່ານຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງເປັນຄົນແຂງກະດ້າງ ຫຼືບໍ່ ທ່ານກໍເຄີຍເປັນຄົນ
ກ້າວລ້າວ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າກັນໄດ້ດີ. ທ່ານເປັນຄົນສະຫຼາດ, ຮັກປະຊາຊົນ
ຂອງເພິ່ນ, ຮັກປະເທດຊາດຂອງເພິ່ນ. ຕ້ອງການສິ່ງທີ່ດີໆທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະສະນັ້ນ
ເພິ່ນຈຶ່ງກະທຳໃນສິ່ງນີ້.”
ທ່ານນາງແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ຖາມຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ ແຕ່ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງເພິ່ນຈຶ່ງປ່ອຍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າອຶດຫິວ. ເພິ່ນແມ່ນອຳມະຫິດຕໍ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເພິ່ນ ແມ່ນຍັງຮັກປະຊາຊົນຂອງເພິ່ນຢູ່ບໍ່?
ທ່ານທຣຳຕອບວ່າ “ເບິ່ງແມ໋ະ, ເພິ່ນໄດ້ກະທຳ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນ ເພິ່ນເຄີຍເຮັດມາແລ້ວ
ຖ້າຫາກມອງເບິ່ງມັນ. ແຕ່ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະເຮັດຕາມມື້ນີ້, ມື້ວານ
ແລະໃນສອງສາມສັບປະດາຜ່ານມາ ແລະນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ ເລື້ອງທັງໝົດນີ້ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ.
ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າບໍ່ມີຄວາມປາກກ້າ ໃຈນັກເລງ ແລະປາດສະຈາກການລົງໂທດ
ອື່ນໆ ການລົງໂທດ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ແລະການລົງໂທດ ກໍຍັງຈະຄົງມີຢູ່ ຈົນກວ່າ
ວ່າເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຫັນໄດ້, ເພິ່ນກໍຊາບດີ ມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນແລະພວກເຮົາ ກໍສາມາດ
ເຫັນໄດ້ແລ້ວແລະການລົງໂທດ ກໍຍັງຈະສືບຕໍ່ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ພວກເຮົາ
ໄດ້ເລີ້ມປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ.”
ທ່ານນາງແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ຖາມຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ ເພາະວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນວີໂອເອ ມັນຈະໄດ້ຍິນ
ໃນທົ່ວເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໂດຍປະຊາຊົນ ຊາວເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ທ່ານຈະກ່າວໂດຍກົງ ກັບ
ປະຊາຊົນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອບໍ່?
ທ່ານທຣຳຕອບວ່າ “ຄືວ່າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມີພວກຜູ້ຄົນບາງກຸ່ມ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ
ທີ່ດີສຳລັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ທ່ານກິມ ແມ່ນຢາກຈະກະທຳໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມ
ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແລະພວກເຮົາ ກໍເຂົ້າກັນໄດ້ດີ. ພວກເຮົາມີເຄມີຕົງກັນ ທ່ານກໍເຂົ້າໃຈ
ຢູ່ແລ້ວ ໃນອັນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເວົ້າເຖິງເລື້ອງເຄມີ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ໝາຍເຖິງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ດີທີ່ວ່າ ສຳລັບຜູ້ຄົນແລ້ວ ຖ້າບໍ່ມີເຄມີເຂົ້າກັນແລ້ວ ມັນຈະ
ແມ່ນວ່າ ເຈົ້າເຮັດຫຍັງກໍຕາມ ກໍຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸຜົນ. ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນມີເຄມີຕົງກັນ
ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເວົ້າເຖິງເລື້ອງນັ້ນ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດເຖິງ ສິ່ງທີ່ດີໆ
ທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.”
ທ່ານນາງແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ດີໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ພົບທ່ານ. ຕະຫຼອດ
ທາງກັບເມືອວໍຊີງຕັນ.
ທ່ານທຣຳຕອບວ່າ “ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ມັນເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວເນາະ. ຈຸດໃດ ຈຸດນຶ່ງ
ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຈະສາມາດຫຼັບຕາລົງໄດ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເຈົ້າຮູ້ ຄືວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ໝາຍເຖິງການໄດ້ພັກຜ່ອນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ.”
ທ່ານນາງແວນ ຊັສເຕີເຣັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ແມ່ນແທ້. ຂໍໃຫ້ເດີນທາງດ້ວຍຄວາມສະຫວັດດີ
ພາບ ກັບຄືນເມືອເຮືອນ.
ທ່ານທຣຳຕອບວ່າ: “ຂອບໃຈເກຣດາ, ດ້ວຍຄວາມຖືເປັນກຽດຢ່າງສູງ.”
President Donald Trump spoke with VOA contributor Greta Van Susteren after his summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore about what the two discussed and what to expect next.
Van Susteren: What surprised you about Kim Jong Un?
Trump: "Really, he's got a great personality. He's a funny guy, he's a very smart, he's a great negotiator. He loves his people, not that I'm surprised by that, but he loves his people. And I think that we have the start of an amazing deal. We're going to denuke North Korea. It's going to start immediately and a lot of other things are happening, including the getting the remains back. You know that's been -- know you've been so involved in North Korea, but getting the remains back Greta is so important to so many people. They've called me, they wrote me letters, "Please can you do it?" and he's agreed to do that, thousands of people so who died in the war so that's a big deal."
Van Susteren: So you put the human rights issue on the table today and he reacted how?
Trump: "Very well. I mean, we obviously were talking about the denuclearization 90 percent of the time, but we put a lot of other things, including human rights were mentioned, getting the remains back were a big factor, in fact we put it in the document, we were able to get that in the document, we got a lot of good things in that document, that was far beyond what anyone thought was going to happen."
Van Susteren: Give me some behind the scenes, did you issue an ultimatum to him, did he issue an ultimatum to you? What was back and forth?
Trump: "No, not an ultimatum. We've been dealing for three months really and we've been dealing through our various representatives including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who's done a really fantastic job. So we've been dealing for a pretty good period of time and when we met today, we got along right from the beginning. You know for me this is hour number 25. I haven't been sleeping for 25 hours, it's been a big long negotiation and I'm very proud of it. It starts a process. You know that could have ended in a war, that could have ended with many millions of people - you know North Korea very well, Seoul has 28 million people, that could have ended up with millions of people dead but we're gonna end up with a deal."
Van Susteren: What about our troops? Are they staying in South Korea?
Trump: "yeah they are going to stay. We didn't even discuss that, that wasn't discussed. We are going to get out of the war games that cost so much money. You know where we -- cause I think number one, it's very provocative, and I want to do it, and I think they're very happy about it because it is so provocative. But it cost a fortune to do it. And we won't do that as long as we are negotiating in good faith."
Van Susteren: What brought Kim to the table this time after saber-rattling over decades?
Trump: "Well actually I don't think there's been too much sable-rattling, prior to me I don't think, they basically had a silencio attitude, silence, they didn't want to talk about it and you can't do that. And I think the initial rhetoric was very important. Frankly, as much as I hated to do it and as much as some people thought I was doing the wrong thing. I think without that, we wouldn't be here. I also think he really wants to make a deal, he wants to do something. "
Van Susteren: But why?
Trump: "Because he knows that we mean business. I don't think he felt that in the past. I think in the past, look it was different people, it didn't work out. But he knows that we want to do business, we have to do business and we will do business. And now we do have it's been you know not a long time although you could say from day one, we've been talking about North Korea in a tough manner. But I think we signed a document today which was far, far greater and more comprehensive than people thought. Nobody thought this was possible."
Van Susteren: What do you think he thought of you after he left?
Trump: "I think he liked me and I like him. And I understand the past and, you know, nobody has to tell me, he's a rough guy. He has to be a rough guy or he has been a rough person. But we got along very well. He's smart, loves his people, he loves his country. He wants a lot of good things and that's why he's doing this."
Van Susteren: "But he's starved them. He's been brutal to them. He still loves his people?"
Trump: "Look, he's doing what he's seen done, if you look at it. But, I really have to go by today and by yesterday and by a couple of weeks ago because that's really when this whole thing started. Again, without the rhetoric and without the sanctions—the sanctions were very important—the sanctions are going to remain on until such time as we see, you know, this is going to happen. And we pretty much see that now but the sanctions will remain on until we really start dismantling or dismantle the nuclear weapons."
Van Susteren: "Because this is Voice of America it will be heard in North Korea by the citizens of DPRK of North Korea. What do you want to say directly to the citizens of North Korea?"
Trump: "Well, I think you have somebody that has a great feeling for them. He wants to do right by them and we got along really well. We had a great chemistry—you understand how I feel about chemistry. It's very important. I mean, I know people where there is no chemistry no matter what you do you just don't have it. We had it right from the beginning, I talked about that and I think great things are going to happen for North Korea."
Van Susteren: "Mr. President, nice to see you. All the way from Washington."
Trump: "That's true. It's been a long time. At some point I'll be able to go to sleep, I think. You know, get a little rest."
Van Susteren: "Indeed. Have a safe trip back."
Trump: "Thank you Greta, a great honor."
