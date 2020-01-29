ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າສະບັບໃໝ່ກັບເມັກຊິໂກແລະການາດາ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍໄດ້ແກ້ໄຂເລື້ອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຖະແຫຼງໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາທ່ານເຂົ້າມາກຳອຳນາດເມື່ອສາມປີກ່ອນ.
ພິທີຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວຈະບໍ່ຮວມບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດທີ່ສຳຄັນໆຈາກສະພາຕ່ຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ກົດໝາຍສະບັບນີ້ໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດຢູ່ໃນສະພາ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ເມັກຊິໂກ ການາດາ ຈະໃຊ້ແທນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າເສລີ ໃນອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ເມື່ອ 26 ປີກ່ອນ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ ນັຟຕາ (NAFTA). ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຕຳນິ NAFTA ຊ້ຳແລ້ວໍຊ້ຳອີກ ຮວມຢູ່ການໂຮມຊຸມໃນວັນອັງຄານ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ “ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າທີ່ຂີ້ຮ້າຍສຸດແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນໃນປະຫວັດສາດ.”
ກົດໝາຍສະບັບນີ້ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງບັນດາກົດລະບຽບ ທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດສຳລັບອຸດສາຫະກຳລົດຍົນ ການຄ້າຂາຍທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ແລະກົດລະບຽບແຮງງານ ແຕ່ໄດ້ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງການຄ້າທີ່ຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາລະຫວ່າງບັນດາປະເທດໃນອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າເຖິງ 1 ພັນ 2 ຕື້ໂດລານັ້ນ ບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຈະບໍ່ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ຈົນກວ່າໄດ້ຮັບສັດຕະຍາບັນຈາກການາດາ. ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໃຫ້ສັດຕະຍາບັນ ໄດ້ຖືກສະເໜີຢູ່ໃນສະພາໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຈັສຕິນ ທຣູໂດແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ອະນຸມັດຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ. ເມັກຊິໂກໄດ້ເສັດສິ້ນການໃຫ້ສັດຕະຍາບັນຂອງຕົນໃນປີກາຍນີ້.
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada on Wednesday, addressing a topic he made a major campaign issue in the election that brought him to power three years ago.
The White House ceremony will not include key Democrats from the House of Representatives who helped get bipartisan approval of the measure in Congress.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement replaces the 26-year-old North American Free Trade agreement, known as NAFTA. Trump repeatedly criticized NAFTA, including at a rally Tuesday where he called it “one of the worst trade deals ever in history.”
The legislation includes more stringent rules on auto manufacturing, e-commerce and labor provisions, but leaves largely unchanged the trade flows between the North American countries valued at $1.2 trillion.
The deal will not be fully implemented until it is ratified by Canada. A ratification bill was introduced in the House of Commons on Monday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other officials urging swift approval.
Mexico completed its ratification last year.