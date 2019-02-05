ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຄັ້ງ​ຫ​ລ້າ​ສຸດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ຈີນໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີການ​ຕົກ​ລົງນຳ​ກັນ​ ທີ່​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ ນອກ​ເໜື​ອ​ໄປ​ຈາກຄວາມ​ມຸ້ງ​ໝັ້ນ ໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັນໄປ​ອີກ. ໄນ​ກີ ຈິງ (Nike Ching) ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັນ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມະ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທາງດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຫາ​ຈຸດ​ທີ່ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ພາ​ສີ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ໜ້າ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ທ໌ຕ່າງໆ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ​ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ມີ​ລາ​ຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້.

ໂຮງ​ງານ​ພິມ​ເງິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກຳ​ລັງ​ປ່ອຍ “ເງິນ​ໂຊກ​ດີ” ສຳ​ລັບ​ປີ 2019 ອອກ​ມາ​ “ໃນ​ປີໝູ” ຂອງຈີນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ມັ້ງ​ຄັ້ງ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ໂຊກ​ດີ. ແລ້ວສຳ​ລັບ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດນີ້​ເດ່ ​ຈະ​ເດີນໄປ​ຕາມ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ ຄື​ກັນ​ຫລືບໍ່? ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຟັງ​ນ້ຳ​ສຽງແລ້ວ ​ຄື​ວ່າມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ແງ່​ດີຢູ່.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

"ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ ທີ່​ດີ​ຫລາຍ​ມື້​ວານນີ້ ກັບ​ຮອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ. ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ສູງ, ໄດ້​ຮັບຄວາມ​ນັບ​ຖື​ສູງຈາກ​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ ສີ ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ — ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຄ້າ, ສ່ວນ​ຫລາຍ​ແລ້ວ ​ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຄ້າ, ທີ່​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ​ກໍ​ເວົ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງຢາເສບ​ຕິດ ເຟນ​ຕາ​ນີ​ລ (fentanyl) ນຳ​ເຊັ່​ນ​ກັນ. ຈີນ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ຢາ​ເຟນ​ຕາ​ນີ​ລເປັນ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົ​ດໝາຍ. ສິ່ງນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫລວງຕໍ່ຢາເຟນ​ຕາ​ນີ​ລ (fentanyl) ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດນີ້.”

ຊາວ​ນາ ຊາວ​ສວນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ກໍ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ດີ​ໃຈ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຊັ່​ນ​ກັນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ Adam Nielsen, ຜູ້ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ຂອງ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ອິ​ລລີ​ນອຍ. ​ທ່ານໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ "ພວກ​ເຮົາໄດ້​ສູນເສຍ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ຂາຍ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ. ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ຍິ່ງ​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ໄປ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ ມັນ​ກໍ​ຍິ່ງ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ມີຂອດ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ໃໝ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ. ສິ່ງນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ຕາ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ຫລາຍ."

ນັກ​ຂຽນແລະ​ຜູ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ໂປ​ກົງ ເຈນ (Pokong Chen), ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕອບ​ຮັບ ​ໃນ​ທາງບວກ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ເນື່ອງ​ມາ​ຈາກການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຄິດ​ໄລ່ໂດຍ​ຈີນ ເພື່ອ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງໃສ່ທໍ​າການຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ.

ທ່ານ ໂປ​ກົງ ເຈນ (Pokong Chen), ​ຜູ້​ຂຽນ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ ຂຽນປຶ້ມ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຫົວ ລວມ​ທັງ If the US and China Were To Go to War, ແລະ Trump vs. Xi: Duel or Deal ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ

"​ທ່ານລີວ ເຮ (Liu He) ສົ່ງຂອງ​ຂວັນປີ​ໃໝ່​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ໃນເທື່ອ​ນີ້. ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າດອກ ແຕ່​ມັນແມ່ນ​ແນ​ໃສ່​ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ​ ອີກ. ສິ່ງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດສຳ​ລັບ​ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ໜ້າ​ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງໄວ້, ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ເພື່ອໄປ​ອວດ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ເບິ່ງໄດ້."



ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນນີ້, ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້ສັນ​ລະ​ເສີນຈີນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊື້ິ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ທາງ ກະ​ສິ​ກຳຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຍັງ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ. ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນເລື້ອງການ​ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍ​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ມາ​ໂກ ຣູ​ບີ​ໂອ (Marco Rubio) ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣີ​ດາ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

"ຈີນ​ເປັນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທີ່ດີ​ເລີດ ແລະ​ກໍຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ດີ​ເລີດ. ມັນ​ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ຈະ​ຢັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ຈີນໄວ້ ແຕ່​ມັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ພົບ​ກັນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ສາຍພົວພັນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ແລະ​ມັນ​ກໍບໍ່​ແມ່ນສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ ​ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜີ້ ແຕ່ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ກີດກັ້ນທຸກ​ສິ່ງ ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກເຮັດ. ແລະ​ກໍບໍ່ເປັນ​ແບບ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຈະ​ຂະ​ໂມຍເອົາ​ສິ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ປະ​ດິດ​ອອກ​ມາ ແລະ​ໃຊ້​ສິ່ງ​ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ມາ​ພັກ​ດັນໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ທຸລະ​ກິດໄດ້ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​."

ມີຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັນຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ດ້ານກ​ານ​ຄ້າຢູ່​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ບໍ່ມີການ​ອອກປາກ ອອກສຽງ​ຫຍັງຕໍ່​ ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຢູ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ພົບປະ​ກັນ​ຮອບ​ໜ້າ​ ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ ຢູ່​ຈີນ.

The most recent round of trade talks between the United States and China concluded in Washington this week with no firm deal other than a commitment to keep talking. Nike Ching reports on the status of the talks between the world's leading economies, as they try to find common ground before more America tariffs come online in early March.]]



The U.S. mint is releasing "lucky money" for 2019, the Chinese "Year of the Pig," a sign of prosperity and good fortune.



As for whether the two countries are also on a path of prosperity? U.S.President Donald Trump sounds optimistic. Donald Trump, U.S. President said

"We had an incredible meeting yesterday with the Vice Premier of China. A very powerful man, highly respected, very strong, very respected also by the president—President Xi—and we had an amazing meeting on trade, mostly on trade, actually also on fentanyl. China has agreed to criminalize fentanyl. That's going to have a huge impact on fentanyl coming into the country.



American farmers are also upbeat, says Adam Nielsen, Director of National Legislation for the Illinois Farm Bureau.



Adam Nielsen, Director of National Legislation, Illinois Farm Bureau said

"We have lost sales. And I think the longer it goes, the more likely it is for these countries to come up with new supply chains. Thats the fear."



Author and political commentator Pokong Chen, said the positive reception is the result of a calculated decision by China to focus on appealing directly to President Trump.



Pokong Chen, political commentator, author of numerous books including If the US and China Were To Go to War, and Trump vs. Xi: Duel or Deal said

"Liu He sent Xi Jinping a New Year's gift this time. The focus of this negotiation was not on the trade agreement, but on getting Trump to meet with Xi Jinping again. The most important thing for China is to save face for Xi Jinping, and let him have something to show domestically."



In Washington, the U.S. praised China's purchase of more U.S. agricultural products, but said more work needs to be done. One of the biggestconcerns is technology theft.



Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican said

"China is a great power and is going to continue to be a great nation. It's not about containing China but there needs to be equilibrium in our relationship. And it cannot be that they can do anything they want here, but they restrict everything we want to do. And it cannot be that they steal the things we innovate and then use that to put our companies out of business."



Tough words from U.S. lawmakers, while the negotiating teams continue to meet. The Washington talks had a muted reaction in Beijing, where officials said the next round of dialogue will continue next month in China.