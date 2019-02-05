ການເຈລະຈາການຄ້າຄັ້ງຫລ້າສຸດ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບຈີນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີການຕົກລົງນຳກັນ ທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນ ນອກເໜືອໄປຈາກຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນ ໃນການສືບຕໍ່ໂອ້ລົມເຈລະຈາກັນໄປອີກ. ໄນກີ ຈິງ (Nike Ching) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບການ ເຈລະຈາກັນ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດມະຫາອຳນາດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດເຫລົ່ານີ້ ໃນຂະນະ ທີ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ພະຍາຍາມຫາຈຸດທີ່ຈະສາມາດຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ ກ່ອນໜ້າພາສີຂອງສະຫະລັດຈະອອກໄປສູ່ໜ້າເວັບໄຊທ໌ຕ່າງໆ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນມີນາຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ບົວສະຫວັນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປນີ້.
ໂຮງງານພິມເງິນສະຫະລັດກຳລັງປ່ອຍ “ເງິນໂຊກດີ” ສຳລັບປີ 2019 ອອກມາ “ໃນປີໝູ” ຂອງຈີນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງຄວາມມັ້ງຄັ້ງ ແລະຄວາມໂຊກດີ. ແລ້ວສຳລັບສອງປະເທດນີ້ເດ່ ຈະເດີນໄປຕາມເສັ້ນທາງແຫ່ງຄວາມຈະເລີນຮັ່ງມີ ຄືກັນຫລືບໍ່? ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຟັງນ້ຳສຽງແລ້ວ ຄືວ່າມີຄວາມຫວັງໄປໃນແງ່ດີຢູ່.
ທ່ານກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກຜ່ານມາດັ່ງນີ້:
"ພວກເຮົາມີການພົບປະກັນ ທີ່ດີຫລາຍມື້ວານນີ້ ກັບຮອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງຈີນ. ຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນສູງ, ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນັບຖືສູງຈາກປະທານປະເທດ ສີ ຂອງຈີນ — ແລະພວກເຮົາມີການພົບປະກັນ ເລື້ອງການຄ້າ, ສ່ວນຫລາຍແລ້ວ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງການຄ້າ, ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວ ກໍເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຢາເສບຕິດ ເຟນຕານີລ (fentanyl) ນຳເຊັ່ນກັນ. ຈີນຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະປະກາດວ່າ ຢາເຟນຕານີລເປັນຢາເສບຕິດທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ. ສິ່ງນັ້ນຈະມີຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫລວງຕໍ່ຢາເຟນຕານີລ (fentanyl) ເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດນີ້.”
ຊາວນາ ຊາວສວນອາເມຣິກັນ ກໍຮູ້ສຶກດີໃຈຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ, ອີງຕາມທ່ານ Adam Nielsen, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງຫ້ອງການຕຸລາການແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງລັດອິລລີນອຍ. ທ່ານໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນວ່າ "ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສູນເສຍໂອກາດຂາຍສິນຄ້າ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຍິ່ງແກ່ຍາວໄປເທົ່າໃດ ມັນກໍຍິ່ງອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນວ່າ ບັນດາປະເທດເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຈະໄດ້ມີຂອດສະໜອງສິນຄ້າໃໝ່ຂຶ້ນມາ. ສິ່ງນັ້ນເປັນຕາຢ້ານກົວຫລາຍ."
ນັກຂຽນແລະຜູ້ອອກຄຳເຫັນທາງການເມືອງ ໂປກົງ ເຈນ (Pokong Chen), ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຕອບຮັບ ໃນທາງບວກ ແມ່ນເປັນຜົນເນື່ອງມາຈາກການຕັດສິນໃຈ ທີ່ມີການຄິດໄລ່ໂດຍຈີນ ເພື່ອເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ທໍາການຮ້ອງຂໍໂດຍກົງ ຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ.
ທ່ານ ໂປກົງ ເຈນ (Pokong Chen), ຜູ້ຂຽນຄຳເຫັນທາງການເມືອງ ແລະ ຂຽນປຶ້ມຫລາຍໆຫົວ ລວມທັງ If the US and China Were To Go to War, ແລະ Trump vs. Xi: Duel or Deal ເວົ້າວ່າ
"ທ່ານລີວ ເຮ (Liu He) ສົ່ງຂອງຂວັນປີໃໝ່ໄປໃຫ້ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ໃນເທື່ອນີ້. ຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງ ບໍ່ແມ່ນສັນຍາທາງການຄ້າດອກ ແຕ່ມັນແມ່ນແນໃສ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ອີກ. ສິ່ງສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບຈີນ ແມ່ນເພື່ອເອົາໜ້າທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງໄວ້, ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານມີສິ່ງໃດ ສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອໄປອວດໃຫ້ຄົນຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດເບິ່ງໄດ້."
ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນນີ້, ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສັນລະເສີນຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຊື້ິສິນຄ້າທາງ ກະສິກຳຂອງສະຫະລັດຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ກໍເວົ້າວ່າ ຍັງຕ້ອງມີຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກ. ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດອັນນຶ່ງ ກໍແມ່ນເລື້ອງການລັກຂະໂມຍດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ມາໂກ ຣູບີໂອ (Marco Rubio) ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ຈາກລັດຟລໍຣີດາກ່າວວ່າ
"ຈີນເປັນມະຫາອຳນາດທີ່ດີເລີດ ແລະກໍຈະສືບຕໍ່ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ດີເລີດ. ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ຈະຢັບຢັ້ງຈີນໄວ້ ແຕ່ມັນຕ້ອງມີຈຸດພົບກັນຢູ່ໃນສາຍພົວພັນຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ແລະມັນກໍບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ ຢາກເຮັດຫຍັງກໍຈະເຮັດໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນໜີ້ ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ ພວກເຂົາກີດກັ້ນທຸກສິ່ງ ທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢາກເຮັດ. ແລະກໍບໍ່ເປັນແບບທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະຂະໂມຍເອົາສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາປະດິດອອກມາ ແລະໃຊ້ສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ມາພັກດັນໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດທຸລະກິດໄດ້ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ."
ມີຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ຮຸນແຮງອອກມາຈາກພວກສະມາຊິກສະພາໃນຂະນະທີ່ການເຈລະຈາກັນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມີຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ການພົບປະເຈລະຈາດ້ານການຄ້າຢູ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ບໍ່ມີການອອກປາກ ອອກສຽງຫຍັງຕໍ່ ກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຢູ່ປັກກິ່ງ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ການພົບປະກັນຮອບໜ້າ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ມີຂຶ້ນ ໃນເດືອນໜ້ານີ້ ຢູ່ຈີນ.
The most recent round of trade talks between the United States and China concluded in Washington this week with no firm deal other than a commitment to keep talking. Nike Ching reports on the status of the talks between the world's leading economies, as they try to find common ground before more America tariffs come online in early March.]]
The U.S. mint is releasing "lucky money" for 2019, the Chinese "Year of the Pig," a sign of prosperity and good fortune.
As for whether the two countries are also on a path of prosperity? U.S.President Donald Trump sounds optimistic. Donald Trump, U.S. President said
"We had an incredible meeting yesterday with the Vice Premier of China. A very powerful man, highly respected, very strong, very respected also by the president—President Xi—and we had an amazing meeting on trade, mostly on trade, actually also on fentanyl. China has agreed to criminalize fentanyl. That's going to have a huge impact on fentanyl coming into the country.
American farmers are also upbeat, says Adam Nielsen, Director of National Legislation for the Illinois Farm Bureau.
Adam Nielsen, Director of National Legislation, Illinois Farm Bureau said
"We have lost sales. And I think the longer it goes, the more likely it is for these countries to come up with new supply chains. Thats the fear."
Author and political commentator Pokong Chen, said the positive reception is the result of a calculated decision by China to focus on appealing directly to President Trump.
Pokong Chen, political commentator, author of numerous books including If the US and China Were To Go to War, and Trump vs. Xi: Duel or Deal said
"Liu He sent Xi Jinping a New Year's gift this time. The focus of this negotiation was not on the trade agreement, but on getting Trump to meet with Xi Jinping again. The most important thing for China is to save face for Xi Jinping, and let him have something to show domestically."
In Washington, the U.S. praised China's purchase of more U.S. agricultural products, but said more work needs to be done. One of the biggestconcerns is technology theft.
Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican said
"China is a great power and is going to continue to be a great nation. It's not about containing China but there needs to be equilibrium in our relationship. And it cannot be that they can do anything they want here, but they restrict everything we want to do. And it cannot be that they steal the things we innovate and then use that to put our companies out of business."
Tough words from U.S. lawmakers, while the negotiating teams continue to meet. The Washington talks had a muted reaction in Beijing, where officials said the next round of dialogue will continue next month in China.
