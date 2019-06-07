ປ. ທຣຳ ຈະຕັດສິນໃຈ ເກັບພາສີໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຂາເຂົ້າ ຂອງຈີນ ຫຼັງຈາກ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ກຸ່ມ G20

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຕັດສິນໃຈ ວາງມາດ

ຕະການເກັບພາສີໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ຈີນ ຫຼືບໍ່ ຫຼັງຈາກ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກຸ່ມ G20 ຢູ່ທີ່ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ

ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈະເກັບພາສີໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຫຼາຍຢ່າງຂອງຈີນອີກ ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ 300

ຕື້ໂດລາ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ນັກຂ່າວຄົນນຶ່ງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ພາກເໜືອຂອງ

ຝຣັ່ງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະຕັດສິນໃຈ ພາຍ ໃນເວລາສອງສັບ

ປະດາຂ້າງໜ້າ ບາງທີ ຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມກຸ່ມ G20” ຊຶ່ງເປັນກອງປະຊຸມປຶກສາ

ຫາລື ຂອງ 19 ປະເທດ ແລະສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະພົບປະກັບ ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ຢູ່ທີ່

ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ແລະ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະເຫັນວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງ ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການເກັບພາສີໃນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຂາເຂົ້າຂອງ ຈີນ

ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຕັດ ການຂາດດຸນການຄ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດລົງ

ແລະເພື່ອກົດດັນຈີນ ໃຫ້ປະຕິຮູບໃນດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.

ທ່ານກ່າວຫາຈີນວ່າ ພະຍາຍາມຄອບງຳພາກສ່ວນເສດຖະກິດຕ່າງໆຂອງໂລກ ດ້ວຍ

ການໃຫ້ເງິນອຸດໜຸນທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທຳ ແລະດ້ວຍການລັກຂະໂມຍເອົາ ຫຼືບັງຄັບໃຫ້ໂອນ

ເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການວາງມະຕະການເກັບພາສີ ເທື່ອທຳອິດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທັງສອງປະເທດ

ກໍໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ການຕອບໂຕ້ດ້ວຍການເກັບພາສີຕໍ່ກັນແລະກັນ ທີ່ມີມູນຄາຫຼາຍ

ຮ້ອຍຕື້ໂດລາສະຫະລັດ.

ສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ໄດ້ທະວີ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍມາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ການເຈລະຈາ

ລະຫວ່າງ ສອງເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ໄດ້ພັງທະລາຍລົງ ໃນ ຕົ້ນເດືອນ

ພຶດສະພາ ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາ ກັບປັກກິ່ງ ແມ່ນຍັງດຳ​

ເນີນຕໍ່ໄປຢູ່ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ບໍ່ມີກອງປະຊຸມແບບຊ້ອງໜ້າ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນ

ທີ 10 ພຶດສະພາ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ເມື່ອທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ເພີ້ມການເກັບພາສີຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 25 ເປີເຊັນ

​ໃນມູນຄ່າ 200 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຕ່າງໆຂອງຈີນ.

ຈີນ ກໍໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນ ໃນເດືອນນີ້ ດ້ວຍການເກັບພາສີຈາກ 5 ເປີເຊັນ ເປັນ 25 ເປີເຊັນ

ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ 60 ຕື້ໂດລາ.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will decide whether to impose new tariffs on China after the G-20 summit in Japan later this month.



Trump has threatened new tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. He told a reporter during a visit to northern France Thursday, "I will make that decision over the next two weeks, probably right after the G-20," a forum of 19 countries and the European Union.



Trump said he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit and added, "we'll see what happens."



Trump first imposed tariffs on Chinese imports last year in an effort to cut the U.S. trade deficit and to pressure China to make economic reforms.



He accuses China of trying to dominate sectors of the global economy with unfair subsidies and by stealing or forcing transfers of U.S. technology.



Since the imposition of the first U.S. tariffs, the two countries have implemented retaliatory tariffs valued at hundreds of billions of dollars.



The trade war has intensified since talks between the world's two largest economies collapsed in early May.



Trump said Thursday that talks with Beijing are continuing, although no face-to-face meetings have occurred since May 10, when Trump boosted tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods by 25%.



China retaliated this month with tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods ranging from 5% to 25%.