ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າຈະຂຶ້ນພາສີ 200 ເປີເຊັນຕໍ່ເຫຼົ້າໄວນ໌, ແຊມເປນ ແລະ ເຫຼົ້າອື່ນໆທີ່ຜະລິດໃນກຸ່ມ 27 ປະເທດນັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ຮຽກເກັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າເປັນ “ພາສີ 50 ເປີເຊັນທີ່ເປັນຕາຂີ້ດຽດ” ຕໍ່ວິສກີຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ.
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ Truth Social ຂອງທ່ານເອງວ່າ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ແມ່ນ “ນຶ່ງໃນອຳນາການປົກຄອງທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະ ລະເມີດການເກັບພາສີ ແລະ ເກັບພາສີທີ່ຮຸນແຮງທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ” ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ຖືກກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 1993 “ເພື່ອຈຸດປະສົງດຽວໃນການເອົາປຽບສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ” ທາງເສດຖະກິດ.
ຕໍ່ມານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວຖາມວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຍອມຫຼຸດລະດັບການຂູ່ຂຶ້ນພາສີກັບພັນທະມິດທາງພູມສາການເມືອງຂອງອາເມຣິກາຫຼືບໍ່, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຕອບວ່າ “ເຮົາຖືກສໍ້ໂກງມາຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ ແລະ ເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຖືກໂກງອີກຕໍ່ໄປ, ບໍ່, ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນເລີຍ, ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນອາລູມີນຽມ ຫຼື ເຫຼັກ ຫຼື ລົດກໍຕາມ.”
ໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເປີດສາກຕໍ່ສູ້ເລື່ອງພາສີຕອບໂຕ້ກັນກັບພັນທະມິດທາງການຄ້າລາຍໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ແກ່ ເມັກຊິໂກ, ການາດາ, ຈີນ ແລະ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໂດຍທ່ານກ່າວວ່າເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຢຸດຢັ້ງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງຢາເສບຕິດ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢາເຟັນຕານິລຈາກ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ການາດາ ເຂົ້າສູ່ ສະຫະລັດ ລວມເຖິງພະຍາຍາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຜູ້ຜະລິດໃຫ້ປິດການດຳເນີນງານໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະ ຍ້າຍພວກເຂົາມາ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອສ້າງງານໃຫ້ກັບຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮຽກເກັບພາສີ 25 ເປີເຊັນສຳລັບການສົ່ງອອກເຫຼັກ ແລະ ອາລູມີນຽມມາຍັງ ສະຫະລັດ ຈາກ 35 ປະເທດ ລວມເຖິງກຸ່ມສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ.
ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວດ້ວຍການເກັບພາສີນຳເຂົ້າສິນຄ້າຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ມູນຄ່າ 28,000 ໂດລາໄປຍັງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳພັນໃກ້ຊິດກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ມາດົນນານ, ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ການາດາ ກໍໄດ້ເກັບພາສີນຳເຂົ້າສິນຄ້າຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ມູນຄ່າ 20,700 ລ້ານໂດລາໄປຍັງເພື່ອນບ້ານຕອນເໜືອຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ການາດາ ຍັງໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ອົງການການຄ້າໂລກ ຫາລືກໍລະນີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເກັບພາສີນຳເຂົ້າຜະລິດຕະພັນເຫຼັກ ແລະ ອາລູມີນຽມບາງລາຍຈາກ ການາດາ, ອົງການການຄ້ານັ້ນກ່າວເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened the European Union with 200% tariffs on wine, champagne and other spirits produced in the 27-nation bloc after the EU levied what he said was "a nasty 50% tariff" on American-distilled whiskey.
Trump contended in a post on his Truth Social media platform that the EU is "one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World." He said it was formed in 1993 "for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States" economically.
Later, asked by a reporter at the White House whether he might back off his heightened tariff threats against America's geopolitical allies, Trump said, "We've been ripped off for years, and we're not going to be ripped off anymore. No, I'm not going to bend at all — aluminum or steel or cars."
In the past month, Trump has been waging a tit-for-tat tariff fight with the United States' biggest trading partners — Mexico, Canada, China and the EU — in what he says is an effort to stanch the flow of drugs, especially fentanyl, into the U.S. from Mexico and Canada, and to persuade manufacturers to close their operations overseas and move them to the U.S. to create more American jobs.
On Wednesday, Trump levied 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. from 35 countries, including the EU bloc.
Europe quickly retaliated with its own tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. exports to countries that have long had close relations with the U.S., while Canada imposed new tariffs on $20.7 billion worth of U.S. exports to its northern neighbor.
Canada also requested World Trade Organization dispute consultations with the U.S. over its imposition of import duties on certain steel and aluminum products from Canada, the trade body said on Thursday.
