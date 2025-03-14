ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີ​ 200 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຕໍ່​ເຫຼົ້າ​ໄວ​ນ໌, ແຊມ​ເປນ ແລະ ເຫຼົ້າ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ 27 ປະ​ເທດ​ນັ້ນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຮຽກ​ເກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ “ພາ​ສີ 50 ເປີ​ເຊັ​ນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຕາ​ຂີ້​ດຽດ” ຕໍ່​ວິ​ສ​ກີ​ຂອງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ Truth Social ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເອງວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແມ່ນ “ນຶ່ງ​ໃນອຳ​ນາ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ທີ່​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ ແລະ ລະ​ເມີດ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ ແລະ ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ” ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຖືກກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ 1993 “ເພື່ອ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ດຽວ​ໃນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ປຽບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ” ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ.

ຕໍ່​ມາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາ​ວ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຍອມຫຼຸດ​ລະ​ດັບ​ການ​ຂູ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີ​ກັບ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທາງ​ພູມ​ສາ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາຫຼືບໍ່​, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຕອບ​ວ່າ “ເຮົາ​ຖືກ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ມາຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ໂກງ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​, ບໍ່, ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ເລີຍ, ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ລູ​ມີ​ນຽມ ຫຼື ເຫຼັກ ຫຼື ລົດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.”

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ເປີດ​ສາກ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເລື່ອງ​ພາ​ສີ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ກັນ​ກັບ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ລາຍ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ແກ່ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ, ກາ​ນາ​ດາ, ຈີນ ແລະ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໂດຍ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ຢັ້ງ​ການ​ໄຫຼວຽນ​ຂອງ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຢາເຟັນ​ຕານິ​ລ​ຈາກ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ແລະ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລວມ​ເຖິງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຜູ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ໃຫ້​ປິດ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ໃນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ຍ້າຍ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ມາ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ງານ​ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ຮຽກ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ເຫຼັກ ແລະ ອາ​ລູ​ມີ​ນຽມ​ມາ​ຍັງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈາກ 35 ປະ​ເທດ ລວມ​ເຖິງ​ກຸ່ມ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໄ​ດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມູນ​ຄ່າ 28,000 ໂດ​ລາ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມາ​ດົນ​ນານ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມູນ​ຄ່າ 20,700 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເພື່ອ​ນ​ບ້ານ​ຕອນ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ອົງ​ການ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໂລກ ຫາ​ລືກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ເຫຼັກ ແລະ ອາ​ລູ​ມີ​ນຽມ​ບາງ​ລາຍ​ຈາກ ການ​າ​ດາ, ອົງ​ການ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ນັ້ນ​ກ່າວ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າ​ວ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened the European Union with 200% tariffs on wine, champagne and other spirits produced in the 27-nation bloc after the EU levied what he said was "a nasty 50% tariff" on American-distilled whiskey.

Trump contended in a post on his Truth Social media platform that the EU is "one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World." He said it was formed in 1993 "for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States" economically.

Later, asked by a reporter at the White House whether he might back off his heightened tariff threats against America's geopolitical allies, Trump said, "We've been ripped off for years, and we're not going to be ripped off anymore. No, I'm not going to bend at all — aluminum or steel or cars."

In the past month, Trump has been waging a tit-for-tat tariff fight with the United States' biggest trading partners — Mexico, Canada, China and the EU — in what he says is an effort to stanch the flow of drugs, especially fentanyl, into the U.S. from Mexico and Canada, and to persuade manufacturers to close their operations overseas and move them to the U.S. to create more American jobs.

On Wednesday, Trump levied 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. from 35 countries, including the EU bloc.

Europe quickly retaliated with its own tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. exports to countries that have long had close relations with the U.S., while Canada imposed new tariffs on $20.7 billion worth of U.S. exports to its northern neighbor.

Canada also requested World Trade Organization dispute consultations with the U.S. over its imposition of import duties on certain steel and aluminum products from Canada, the trade body said on Thursday.