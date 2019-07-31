ໃນການຕອບສະໜອງຕໍ່ຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໃຫ້ທຳການ

ລົງໂທດໜັກກວ່າເກົ່າ ຕໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳຕ່າງໆທີ່ຮຸນແຮງນັ້ນກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດ

ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກຂໍ້ຫ້າມຊົ່ວຄາວການລົງ ໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດໄວ້. Brian

Padden ນັກຂ່າວ ວີໂອເອ ລາຍງານມາ ກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໂຕ້

ແຍ້ງກັນນີ້ ​ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກປະນາມໂດຍ ພວກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ວ່າຜິດສິນທຳ ແລະຂາດມະນຸດ

ສະທຳ ແຕ່ພວກເຫັນດີກ່າວວ່າ ການລົງໂທດໜັກທີ່ສຸດ ຕໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່

ສຸດແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກ ຕ້ອງທີ່ຈະກະທຳ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເຫັນດີຈາກຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ

ສ່ວນຫລາຍ ດັ່ງສາລີ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານວິນລຽມ ບາ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ໃນສັບປະດານີ້ໄດ້ປະກາດ ວ່າ ລັດຖະ

ບານກາງຈະນຳໃຊ້ຄືນ ການປະຫານຊີວິດ ພວກນັກໂທດ ທີ່ຖືກຕັດ ສິນປະຫານຊີວິດ

ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ໂທດຫ້າຄົນ.

ພວກເຫັນດີນຳການລົງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດກ່າວວ່າ ພວກນັກໂທດທີ່ລໍຖ້າການປະ ຫານ

ຊີວິດ ໄດ້ສ້າງໂທດກຳ ດ້ານອາຊະຍາກຳທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ ອັນມີລວມທັງ ການກະທຳ

ຊຳເລົາ ແລະການສັງຫານພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ. ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວ ວ່າ ພວກຄອບຄົວ

ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະສົມຄວນຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳຊຶ່ງທ່ານ ຄັນລີ ສຕິມຊັນ ຈາກມູນ

ນິທິ Heritage ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນີ້ເປັນເລື້ອງຮ້າຍກາດ ຂອງເລື້ອງທີ່ຂີ້ຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ. ແລະຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ພວກ ເຂົາ ຈະ

ຖືກລົງໂທດເຖິງສຸດຂີດ ລຸນຫລັງການອຸທອນມາໄດ້ຫລາຍທົດສະວັດ ແລ້ວ ແລະກໍ

ເຫັນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດແລ້ວມີຄວາມຜິດອີກມັນຈຶ່ງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການສະແດງອອກເຖິງ

ຄວາມປະສົງຂອງມະຫາຊົນ.”

ການຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຕ່າວປີ້ນການໂຈະມາຊົ່ວຄາວເປັນເວລາ 16 ປີຂອງ ການ

ລົງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ. ການລົງໂທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກ ໂຈະໄວ້

ໃນກໍລະນີຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ຍ້ອນຄວາມກັງວົນ ກ່ຽວກັບການສ່ຽງຕໍ່ ການປະຫານ

ຊີວິດ ຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດຫຍັງ ບໍ່ວ່າມັນຈະເປັນຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍ ແລະການປະຕິບັດ

ແບບໄຮ້ມະນຸດສະທຳແລະ ເພາະວ່າມັນຈະກະທົບກະເທືອນ ທີ່ບໍ່ສົມສ່ວນ ໃນບັນດາ

ພວກຄົນທຸກແລະພວກຊົນຊາດກຸ່ມນ້ອຍກໍຕາມ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ ຣໍເບີດ ດັນແຮມ ປະຈຳສູນ

ກາງຂໍ້ມູນໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໄດ້ມີການກ່າວກັນວ່າ ການລົງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ ເອີ້ນວ່າ capital punish-ment

ກໍຍ້ອນວ່າ ຖ້າເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີ capital ຫລືທຶນຫລືເງິນ ເຈົ້າກໍຈະໄດ້ຮັບໂທດ ທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ. ແລະ

ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນທີ່ມາຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຈະຕົກໄປຢູ່ໃນຖັນແຖວຂອງການ ຕາຍ ຊຶ່ງເກືອບວ່າໝົດ

ທຸກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຕົກໄປຢູ່ໃນຖັນແຖວຂອງການຕາຍຈະແມ່ນ ຄົນທຸກ.”

ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເກີນກວ່າ 50% ເລັກນ້ອຍ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນການລົງ ໂທດ

ປະຫານຊີວິດ ຫລຸດລົງມາຈາກ 80% ໃນຊຸມປີ 1990.

ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ capital punishment ກໍແມ່ນມີການແບ່ງແຍກກັນ ຕາມ ເສັ້ນ

ສາຍຂອງພັກການເມືອງ ຄືພວກຣິພັບບລິກັນເປັນພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນແລະ ພວກເດ

ໂມແຄຣັດເປັນພວກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ.

ພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດທີ່ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຈຳນວນຫລາຍ ຢາກລົບ ລ້າງ

ການລົງໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ.

ກົດລະບຽບຂອງລັດຖະບານທຣຳພຽງແຕ່ກະທົບກະເທືອນພວກນັກໂທດ 62 ຄົນ ໃນຈຳນວນຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນ ຖັນແຖວການຕາຍ. ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບຂອງລັດແລ້ວ ແມ່ນມີນັກໂທດ

2,500 ຄົນທີ່ລໍຖ້າການປະຫານຊີວິດຢູ່ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນ 21 ລັດ ການລົງໂທດປະຫານ

ຊີວິດແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກລົບລ້າງໄປແລ້ວ.

In response to President Donald Trump's call for tougher penalties on violent crimes, the U.S. Justice Department this week lifted a federal moratorium on the death penalty. VOA's Brian Padden reports this controversial decision has been denounced by opponents as immoral and inhumane, but advocates say imposing the ultimate punishment for the ultimate crime is the right thing to do, and is supported by a majority of Americans.