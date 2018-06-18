ຜູ້ໂຕນໜີ ຈາກເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່າວວ່າ ປ. ທຣໍາ ເອົາມີດແທງ ຫົວໃຈ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ ກອງປະຊຸມ ສຸດຍອດ

ພວກທີ່ໂຕນ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອຈຳນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ພາກັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ວ່າ ​ຖືກ​ຫັກຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ທີ່​ຍ້​ອງຍໍ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ

ອຶນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ ຢູ່ທີ່ສິງກະໂປ ​ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊັກຖາມ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການລະເມີດ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ ຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງ ​ໂດຍ​ລັດຖະບານທີ່​ກົດຂີ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

​ຢູ່ພຽງ​ຢາງ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ບຣາຍອັນ ​ແພດ​ດັນມີລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊ​ລ

ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງ​ສະ​ວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ.

ຢູ່​ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ສະຫະລັດແລະ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ​ທຣໍາ ໄດ້

​ສະແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຍ້ອງຍໍ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້ນຳ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນໂດຍຮ້ອງ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ “​ເປັນຄົນ

​ດີ​ຫຼາຍ” ​ແລະ “​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່” ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວຕໍ່ ນັກຂ່າວ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ເກຣຕາ ​ແວນ

ຊັສ​ເຕີເຣັນວ່າ ທ່ານກິມມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນຢູ່ປະຊາຊົນ​ຂອງ

​ທ່ານ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ກິມຮັກ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ໄດ້

ແປກໃຈຫຍັງ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ກິມຮັກ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາຮັບເອົາທ່າທີຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ​ໃນ​ການ​ທີ່ຈະ​ປົດອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ ​ໄດ້​

ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊາ​ວເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ທີ່​ໂຕນ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ມາ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ສິດມະນຸດ ເຊັ່ນ​ທ່ານ

ຈຸ​ງ ກວງ​ອິລ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ຖືກ​ປະຖີ້ມ.

ທ່ານ​ຈຸ​ງ ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້ນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ໂຕນ​ໜີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ທຳນຽບ

ຂາວ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານຮ້ອງ​ລັດຖະບານ​ຂອງ​

ທ່ານ​ກິ​ມວ່າ "ໄຮ້ສິນທຳ" ​ແລະ "​ໂຫດຮ້າຍ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ." ທ່ານ​ ຈຸງກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ພາໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຂອງທ່ານ ​ຫຼົງ​ເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະຊັກຖາມຜູ້​ນຳຂອງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ ກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ບັດ​ນີ້ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​

ຮູ້ສຶກ​ວ່າ ​ຜິດ​ຫວັງ.

ທ່ານ​ຈຸ​ງ ກວງອິລກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຜິດ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີີ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນ

ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່ ຄື ສະຫະລັດ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກ່ຽວກັບ

​ບັນຫາສີ​ດທິມະນຸດ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ນຳ​ກັນ​ ມາ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ເທົ້າ​ປັດຈຸບັນ ​ແຕ່​ມາ​ບັດ​ນີ້ ຂ້າພະ​

ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະສາມາດ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກນຳ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ຫລືບໍ່ ​ໃນ​ອະນາຄົດ.”

ຢູ່ໃນ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຄວາມທຸກ​ຈົນ​ແມ່ນມີຢູ່ຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງ ການ​ເດີນທາງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ

​ເທດ ແມ່ນມີການ​ຈຳກັດ ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຈາກ​ພາຍ​ນອກໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ນຳ​ນັ້ນ

ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.

ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ຮວາ ຜູ້​ໂຕນ​ໜີ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ກະ​ແສ​ນໍ້າ​ທະ​ເລ ​ສົ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ

​ໄປ​ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນໃນເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອທີ່ທຸກຍາກນັ້ນຍັງ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ແມ່ນມີຄວາມ

ໝັ້ນໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິການ​ປົກຄອງ​ທີ່ກົດຂີ່ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ໃນກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ

​ຍອດທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ​ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການຮັກສາອຳນາດຂອງທ່ານ

ກິມ ເອົາໄວ້ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ຮວາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ນຳ​ຂອງໂລກ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ

ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ​ເປັນ​ຄົນສະຫຼຽວ​ສະຫຼາດ ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ພອນ​ສະຫວັນນັ້ນ ຄື​ກັນ

​ກັບ​ເອົາມີດ​ແທງເຂົ້າໄປຫົວ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.”

ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ໂຕນ​ໜີ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ພາກັນ​ຫັນ​ໜ້າ​ມາຫາ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງກໍເພາະ

ວ່າ ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ການ​ພົວພັນກັບເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າພວກ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ພາກັນ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາການສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ

​ໃນເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທີ່​ອາດ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ໃນ​ການຮ່ວມ​ມືທີ່​ກຳລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ.

ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ປະທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ​ກັບ

​ທ່າ​ນກິມ ແຕ່ກຸ່່ມ​ປົກປ້ອງສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ​ Human Rights Watch ໄດ້​ຕິຕຽນ​ປະທານາທິ

ບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ທີ່​ໄດ້ເອົາເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຂົ້າໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການຮ່ວມຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ​ແລະ​ກ່າວ

​ວ່າປະຊາຊົນ​ເກົາຫຼີີ​ເໜືອ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ໄຊ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດຢູ່​ທີ່​ສິງກະໂປ.



Some North Korea defectors are feeling betrayed by U.S. President

Donald Trump for praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during

their meeting in Singapore, rather than confront him about widespread

human rights violations committed by his repressive government in Pyongyang. VOA's Brian Padden in Seoul reports.



At the U.S.-North Korea summit President Trump was effusive in his

praise of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling him a "terrific

person" and "a great leader" and telling VOA contributor Greta Van

Susteren that he cares greatly about the welfare of the people.



"He loves his people, not that I'm surprised by that, but he loves his

people."



Trump's embrace of Kim in pursuit of denuclearization, has left North

Korean defectors and human rights advocates like Jung Gwang-il

feeling abandoned.



Jung was among a group of defectors that met with the president in

the White House after his State of the Union address where he called

the Kim government a "depraved" and "cruel dictatorship." Jung said

Trump led the group to believe that he would confront the leadership

in Pyongyang about the widespread abuses in the country. Now he

feels let down.



"I was really disappointed. We trusted this big country, the United

States, and we have been working on North Korean human rights

issue together until now, but now I am not sure if we can work

together in the future."



In North Korea poverty is widespread, travel within the country

restricted, outside information prohibited, and any dissent is brutally suppressed.



Kim Yong-hwa, a defector, who is part of a group that uses the ocean

current to send rice to the impoverished North, had also come to

believe that Trump was committed to end Kim's repressive rule. But

at the summit, he said, Trump strengthened Kim's hold on power.



"Trump, the leader of the whole world, acknowledging that Kim Jong

Un is a smart and talented guy, is like stabbing the heart of the North

Korean residents.



These defectors turned to Trump in part because South Korea had

already embraced an engagement strategy with North Korea. They

say officials in Seoul are pressuring them to stop sending banned

information into the North that could hamper cooperation efforts

underway.



While Trump said he did talk about human rights with Kim, Human

Rights Watch criticized the president for leaving it out of the final

declaration, and saying that the North Korean people were the big

losers from the Singapore Summit.