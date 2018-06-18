ຜູ້ໂຕນໜີ ຈາກເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່າວວ່າ ປ. ທຣໍາ ເອົາມີດແທງ ຫົວໃຈ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ ກອງປະຊຸມ ສຸດຍອດ

ພວກທີ່ໂຕນໜີຈາກເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ພາກັນມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ຖືກຫັກຫຼັງໂດຍ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ທີ່ຍ້ອງຍໍຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ
ອຶນ ລະຫວ່າງການພົບປະຂອງພວກທ່ານ ຢູ່ທີ່ສິງກະໂປ ແທນທີ່ຈະຊັກຖາມທ່ານກິມ
ກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງ ໂດຍລັດຖະບານທີ່ກົດຂີ່ຂອງທ່ານ
ຢູ່ພຽງຢາງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ບຣາຍອັນ ແພດດັນມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ
ຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງສະວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.
ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດສະຫະລັດແລະເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້
ສະແດງຄວາມຍ້ອງຍໍຕໍ່ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນໂດຍຮ້ອງທ່ານວ່າ “ເປັນຄົນ
ດີຫຼາຍ” ແລະ “ເປັນຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່” ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ນັກຂ່າວ ວີໂອເອ ເກຣຕາ ແວນ
ຊັສເຕີເຣັນວ່າ ທ່ານກິມມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນຢູ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງ
ທ່ານ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານກິມຮັກປະຊາຊົນຂອງທ່ານ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້
ແປກໃຈຫຍັງໃນເລື້ອງນີ້ ແຕ່ວ່າທ່ານກິມຮັກປະຊາຊົນຂອງທ່ານ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາຮັບເອົາທ່າທີຂອງທ່ານກິມໃນການທີ່ຈະປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ໄດ້
ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວເກົາຫຼີເໜືອທີ່ໂຕນໜີອອກມາ ແລະຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນສິດມະນຸດ ເຊັ່ນທ່ານ
ຈຸງ ກວງອິລ ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຖືກປະຖີ້ມ.
ທ່ານຈຸງ ແມ່ນຜູ້ນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມຂອງຜູ້ໂຕນໜີ ທີ່ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບ
ຂາວ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງລັດຖະບານຂອງ
ທ່ານກິມວ່າ "ໄຮ້ສິນທຳ" ແລະ "ໂຫດຮ້າຍຜະເດັດການ." ທ່ານ ຈຸງກ່າວວ່າ ປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຂອງທ່ານ ຫຼົງເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຊັກຖາມຜູ້ນຳຂອງພຽງຢາງ ກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງຢູ່ໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ບັດນີ້ທ່ານມີຄວາມ
ຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ຜິດຫວັງ.
ທ່ານຈຸງ ກວງອິລກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຜິດຫວັງທີ່ສຸດ. ພວກເຮົາມີີຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນ
ໃນປະເທດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ຄື ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບ
ບັນຫາສີດທິມະນຸດເກົາຫຼີເໜືອນຳກັນ ມາຈົນເຖິງເທົ້າປັດຈຸບັນ ແຕ່ມາບັດນີ້ ຂ້າພະ
ເຈົ້າບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດເຮັດວຽກນຳກັນໄດ້ຫລືບໍ່ ໃນອະນາຄົດ.”
ຢູ່ໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຄວາມທຸກຈົນແມ່ນມີຢູ່ຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງ ການເດີນທາງພາຍໃນປະ
ເທດ ແມ່ນມີການຈຳກັດ ຂໍ້ມູນຈາກພາຍນອກໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມ ແລະຜູ້ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມນຳນັ້ນ
ໄດ້ຖືກກົດຂີ່ຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ.
ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ຮວາ ຜູ້ໂຕນໜີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງກຸ່ມ ທີ່ໃຊ້ກະແສນໍ້າທະເລ ສົ່ງເຂົ້າ
ໄປໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອທີ່ທຸກຍາກນັ້ນຍັງເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນມີຄວາມ
ໝັ້ນໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິການປົກຄອງທີ່ກົດຂີ່ຂອງທ່ານກິມ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດ
ຍອດທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຮັກສາອຳນາດຂອງທ່ານ
ກິມ ເອົາໄວ້ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ.
ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ຮວາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ
ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ເປັນຄົນສະຫຼຽວສະຫຼາດ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ມີພອນສະຫວັນນັ້ນ ຄືກັນ
ກັບເອົາມີດແທງເຂົ້າໄປຫົວໃຈຂອງປະຊາຊົນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.”
ບັນດາຜູ້ໂຕນໜີເຫລົ່ານີ້ໄດ້ພາກັນຫັນໜ້າມາຫາປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງກໍເພາະ
ວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາຍຸດທະສາດ ການພົວພັນກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າພວກ
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ພາກັນກົດດັນເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ຢຸດເຊົາການສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມເຂົ້າໄປ
ໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ອາດທັບມ້າງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການຮ່ວມມືທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດກັບ
ທ່ານກິມ ແຕ່ກຸ່່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ໄດ້ຕິຕຽນປະທານາທິ
ບໍດີທຣໍາ ທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຂົ້າໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການຮ່ວມຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ແລະກ່າວ
ວ່າປະຊາຊົນເກົາຫຼີີເໜືອ ເປັນຜູ້ເສຍໄຊຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຢູ່ທີ່ສິງກະໂປ.
Some North Korea defectors are feeling betrayed by U.S. President
Donald Trump for praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during
their meeting in Singapore, rather than confront him about widespread
human rights violations committed by his repressive government in Pyongyang. VOA's Brian Padden in Seoul reports.
At the U.S.-North Korea summit President Trump was effusive in his
praise of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling him a "terrific
person" and "a great leader" and telling VOA contributor Greta Van
Susteren that he cares greatly about the welfare of the people.
"He loves his people, not that I'm surprised by that, but he loves his
people."
Trump's embrace of Kim in pursuit of denuclearization, has left North
Korean defectors and human rights advocates like Jung Gwang-il
feeling abandoned.
Jung was among a group of defectors that met with the president in
the White House after his State of the Union address where he called
the Kim government a "depraved" and "cruel dictatorship." Jung said
Trump led the group to believe that he would confront the leadership
in Pyongyang about the widespread abuses in the country. Now he
feels let down.
"I was really disappointed. We trusted this big country, the United
States, and we have been working on North Korean human rights
issue together until now, but now I am not sure if we can work
together in the future."
In North Korea poverty is widespread, travel within the country
restricted, outside information prohibited, and any dissent is brutally suppressed.
Kim Yong-hwa, a defector, who is part of a group that uses the ocean
current to send rice to the impoverished North, had also come to
believe that Trump was committed to end Kim's repressive rule. But
at the summit, he said, Trump strengthened Kim's hold on power.
"Trump, the leader of the whole world, acknowledging that Kim Jong
Un is a smart and talented guy, is like stabbing the heart of the North
Korean residents.
These defectors turned to Trump in part because South Korea had
already embraced an engagement strategy with North Korea. They
say officials in Seoul are pressuring them to stop sending banned
information into the North that could hamper cooperation efforts
underway.
While Trump said he did talk about human rights with Kim, Human
Rights Watch criticized the president for leaving it out of the final
declaration, and saying that the North Korean people were the big
losers from the Singapore Summit.
