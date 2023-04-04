ທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາທາງອາຍາ ໃນນິວຢອກ ໃນກໍລະນີການຈ່າຍເງິນປິດປາກ

ຄາດກັນວ່າ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈະມອບຕົວໃນວັນອັງ​ຄານມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການກ່າວຫາທາງອາຍາ ໃນສານລັດນິວຢອກ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດທີ່ມີການຍື່ນຟ້ອງຜູ້ນຳຄົນ ປັດຈຸບັນ ຫຼືອະດີດຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ຍອມຮັບຜິດ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການຈ່າຍເງິນຈຳນວນ 130,000 ໂດລາ ໃຫ້ກັບດາວ​ໂປ້, ກ່ອນໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີປີ 2016 ຂອງທ່ານ, ເພື່ອປິດປາກນາງ ກ່ຽວກັບການທີ່ນາງອ້າງວ່າ ໄດ້ນັດພົບກັບທ່ານເມື່ອ 10 ປີກ່ອນ. ທ່ານ ທຣໍາໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການອ້າງດັ່ງກ່າວມາເປັນເວລາດົນແລ້ວ.

ອະດີດ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ໄດ້​ເດີນທາງ​ຈາກເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ​ໄປນະຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ນີ້.

ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ກ້ອງ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງພິຈາລະນາຄະດີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້​ນີ້. ໃນຈົດໝາຍທີ່ສົ່ງເຖິງສານໃນວັນຈັນ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າການດຳເນີນການດັ່ງກ່າວຈະ "ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນຍາກາດທີ່ເກືອບຄ້າຍຄືກັບໂຮງລະຄອນສັດ ຂອງຄະດີນີ້ ຍິ່ງຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນອີກ."

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທີ່ຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບການກ່າວຟ້ອງກ່າວວ່າ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຄະນະຕຸລາການໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາຍຸ 76 ປີ ດ້ວຍຂໍ້ຫາຜິດທາງອາຍາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30 ກະ​ທົງ. ​ສຳ​ນວນຟ້ອງ​ຍັງ​ຄົງຖືກປີດໄວ້, ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ແນ່​ນອນ, ແລະ​ ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ສະ​ຫນັບ​ສະ​ຫນູນອາດເປັນຄວາມລັບ​ຈົນ​ກ່​ວາ​ສຳ​ນວນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຕໍ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໄຕ່​ສວນ​ຂອງ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້ນີ້ ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ ຮວນ ມານູເອລ ເມີຊານ (Juan Manuel Merchan) ໃນ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດຂອງ​ລັດນິວຢອກ.

ເມື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໂຕ, ທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ອາດຈະຖືກພິມລາຍນິ້ວມື ຄືກັບຈຳເລີຍໃນຄະດີອາຍາຄົນອື່ນໆ ແລະ ຖ່າຍຮູບຂອງເພິ່ນ. ແຕ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເພື່ອເປັນການໃຫ້ກຽດແກ່ທ່ານ ໃນຖານະເປັນອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ທ່ານບໍ່ໜ້າຈະຖືກໃສ່ກັບມື ຫຼື ຍ່າງແຫ່ກ່ອນຖ່າຍຮູບ ໃນອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ "ການຍ່າງວົນໄປເລື້ອຍໆ."

ຕຳຫຼວດຫຼາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໃກ້ໆກັບຕຶກ Trump Tower ແລະສຳນັກງານສານ, ໃນຂະນະ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອາ​ລັກ​ຂາຂອງທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້ກຳນົດເສັ້ນທາງໃນການເດີນທາງເຂົ້າໄປສານຂອງທ່ານ ແລະຍ່າງໄປທີ່ຫ້ອງພິຈາລະນາຄະດີ ເມີຊັນ (Merchan). ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການກຽມການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ແຕ່ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານແມ່ນ "ກຽມພ້ອມສະເໝີ" ສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂື້ນ.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in Tuesday to face a criminal indictment in a New York state court, the first ever filed against a current or former U.S. leader.

Trump's lawyers say he will plead not guilty to charges linked to his $130,000 hush money payment to a porn actor, just ahead of his 2016 presidential election victory, to silence her about her claim of an alleged tryst with him a decade earlier. Trump has long denied the claim.

The former president traveled Monday from his home in Florida to New York City.

Lawyers for Trump argued against allowing cameras in the courtroom Tuesday. In a letter to the court Monday, they said such coverage would "exacerbate an already almost circus-like atmosphere around this case."

Officials familiar with the indictment say a grand jury last week charged the 76-year-old former president with more than 30 counts of criminal wrongdoing. The indictment remains sealed, and the exact charges, and possibly supporting evidence, could remain secret until the indictment is publicly disclosed at Trump's arraignment Tuesday before Judge Juan Manuel Merchan in New York State Supreme Court.

When he is booked, Trump is likely to be fingerprinted like any criminal defendant and his mugshot taken. But authorities say as a deference to his standing as a former president, he is unlikely to be handcuffed or paraded before photographers in a so-called "perp walk."

Dozens of police have assembled near Trump Tower and the courthouse, while Trump's Secret Service detail has mapped out his passage into the courthouse and walk to Merchan's courtroom. The White House declined to discuss security arrangements but said the government is "always prepared" for whatever might unfold.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned that "rabble-rousers" coming to the city to protest had better behave. "Our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," he said.

When asked if he thought there would be unrest in the city, U.S. President Joe Biden, who was touring a factory in Minnesota, replied, "No, I have faith in the New York Police Department."

Barricades have been erected to restrict traffic near the courthouse, but Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump ally, and the New York Young Republican Club, say they are planning a "peaceful protest" against Bragg across the street from the courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

Trump has criticized Bragg on social media for what he says is a political "witch hunt" against him. Trump has contended the judge "hates me" after Merchan, in a separate case earlier this year, fined subsidiaries of The Trump Organization $1.6 million in a tax fraud scheme.

After the proceeding, Trump, who is trying to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and reclaim the White House, is planning to fly back to Florida, where he will deliver remarks Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago estate and gather with his supporters.

Since his indictment last Thursday, Trump's campaign said it has raised $5 million and logged more than 16,000 volunteer sign-ups, which campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said were "key indicators that Americans from all backgrounds are sick and tired of the weaponization of the justice system against President Trump and his supporters."

Before the indictment, Trump led national polls in surveys taken of Republican voters on their choice for the party's presidential nomination.

The former president is also facing other criminal investigations. They include federal probes of his efforts to upend his 2020 reelection loss to Biden, including Trump's role in encouraging supporters to try to block Congress from certifying Biden's victory on January 6, 2021, and his retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. He was required to turn over the material to the National Archives when he left office.

Meanwhile, in a narrower case, a prosecutor in the southern state of Georgia is probing Trump's efforts there to reverse Biden's win when Trump asked election officials to "find" him enough votes to claim victory.

While the details of the New York hush money case remain undisclosed, the outcome of any trial could hinge on the intent behind the payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. Michael Cohen, Trump's long-time former lawyer and political fixer, used his own money to make the payment to her just ahead of the November 2016 election and was later reimbursed by Trump in installments, with Trump listing the payments on his corporate ledger as a business expense for Cohen's legal fees.

On Sunday, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina told CNN the payment to Daniels was a "personal expenditure, not a campaign expenditure." The Wall Street Journal first reported the payment in early 2018.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.