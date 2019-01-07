ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິ ພວກນາຍພົນ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເອົາຊະນະພວກກະບົດຕາລີບານ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ຫຼັງຈາກສະຫະລັດໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປພົວພັນເປັນເວລາ 19 ປີ. ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມຄະນະລັດຖະບານໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາພວກນາຍພົນ ໄດ້ຮັບເງິນ “ໃນຈຳນວນ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການທັງໝົດ”ແລະ “ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ດີປານໃດ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.” ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນວ່າ ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນຫຼືບໍ່ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ຫ່າງໄກຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍພັນໄມລ໌. ຊລາຕິກາ ໂຮກ (Zlatica Hoke) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະ ນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ມີລາຍງານ ເມື່ອມໍ່ມານີ້ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດວາງແຜນ ຈະຕັດກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງຕົນ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານລົງ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ້ານວ່າການຖອນທະຫານດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການຕໍ່ລອງຂອງລັດຖະບານກາບູລ ໃນການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ອ່ອນແອລົງ. ເມື່ອມີການຖາມກ່ຽວກັບອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບການພົວພັນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນຫຍັງຣັດເຊຍຈຶ່ງບໍ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ? ເປັນຫຍັງອິນເດຍຈຶ່ງບໍ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ? ເປັນຫຍັງປາກິສຖານ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ? ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຮົາ ຈຶ່ງໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກຈາກທີ່ນັ້ນ 6,000 ໄມລ໌.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ສົງຄາມເປັນເວລາ 9 ປີທີ່ສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດ ສູ້ລົບຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1980 ແມ່ນສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ ຍ້ອນພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຈາກປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປດິນແດນໂຊຫວຽດ ແລະພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ຂະນະດຽວກັນ ທ່ານກໍກ່າວວ່າ ສົງຄາມນີ້ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ອະດີດສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດລົ້ມລະລາຍ ແລະໃນທີ່ສຸດ ກໍຫລົ້ມສະຫລາຍ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບຈຸດປະສົງໃນການທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ເງິນເພີ້ມຕື່ມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “(ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ) ນາຍພົນແມັດຕິສ ໄດ້ຂອບອົກຂອບໃຈຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນການໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດເງິນ 700 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ. ລາວບໍ່ເຊື່ອເລີຍ. ນາຍພົນແມັດຕິສ ຂອບໃຈຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າໃນປີຕໍ່ມາ ເວລາຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ອະນຸມັດເງິນໃຫ້ລາວ 716 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ. ລາວບໍ່ເຊື່ອເລີຍ. ແຕ່ມີຫຍັງແດ່ ທີ່ລາວເຮັດສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ? ລາວໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງແດ່ ຢູ່ອັຟການິສຖານ? ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍດີປານໃດ.”
ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິ ຍຸດທະສາດບາງຢ່າງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີຂົງເຂດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍົກຂຶ້ນມາ ໂອ້ລົມກັບພວກນາຍພົນຂອງເຮົາ ເມື່ອສີ່ຫຼືຫ້າອາທິດກ່ອນ ທີ່ພວກຕາລີບານ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະພວກເຂົາໄດ້ສູ້ລົບກັນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງພວກທ່ານ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ເຂົາສູ້ລົບກັນ? ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ທາງກາງ? ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ເຂົາສູ້ລົບກັນ. ພວກເຂົາທັງສອງກຸ່ມ ຕ່າງກໍເປັນສັດຕູ ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ເຂົາສູ້ລົບກັນ. ທ່ານ ພວກເຮົາຢາກເຮັດຈັ່ງຊັ້ນ ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍເຂົ້າໄປ ແລະໃນທີ່ສຸດ ກໍໄປສູ້ລົບກັບທັງສອງກຸ່ມ. ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບ້າທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຄີຍພົບເຫັນມາ.”
ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ແຜນການທາງທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ຄວນເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນຮູ້ ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນພວກສັດຕູ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ອາຣັບ ເອເມີເຣສ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອຈັດແຈງການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ລະຫວ່າງພັກຝ່າຍ ທີ່ພວມເຮັດສົງຄາມຢູ່. ໂຄສົກຂອງກຳ ລັງສະຫະລັດແລະອົງການເນໂຕ້ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີໂອກາດອັນດີທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິການສູ້ລົບ ທີ່ດຳເນີນມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານພາຍໃນປີນີ້.”
ພັກເອກເດວິດ ບັດເລີ (David Butler) ກ່າວວ່າ “ປີ 2019 ແມ່ນເປັນໂອກາດອັນດີ ແລະພິເສດ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ເຫັນ ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ໃນການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ແລະອັຟການິສຖານກັບພວກຕາລີບານມີໂອກາດອັນແທ້ຈິງຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ນັ້ນກໍຄືໂອກາດແຫ່ງສັນຕິພາບ.”
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບ ຈະຍຸຕິສົງຄາມ ທີ່ດຳເນີນມາໄດ້ 40 ປີແລິ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.
U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized U.S. generals for not defeating the Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan after 19 years of involvement. Speaking to reporters at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump said the generals were given "all the money they wanted" and "didn't do such a great job in Afghanistan."The president questioned justification for the expense in a country thousands of miles away from the United States. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.
Recent reports that the United States is planning to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan have raised concerns that U.S. plans for a withdrawal could weaken Kabul's hand in the peace talks. Asked about Afghanistan Wednesday, Trump questioned U.S. involvement in that conflict.
Donald Trump, US President.
"Why isn't Russia there? Why isn't India there? Why isn't Pakistan there? Why are we there? We are 6,000 miles away."
Trump said the nine-year war the Soviet Union fought in Afghanistan in the 1980s was justified because the terrorists from that country were entering the Soviet territory and causing unrest.But he said the war has bankrupted the former Soviet Union and caused its collapse. He questioned the purpose of further U.S. spending on Afghanistan.
Donald Trump, US President.
"((Former U.S. defense secretary)) General Mattis thanked me profusely for getting him $700 billion. He could not believe it. General Mattis thanked me even more the following year when I got him$716 billion. He couldn't believe it. But what's he done for me? How has he done in Afghanistan? Not too good."
Trump also criticized some of the U.S. military strategy in Afghanistan.
Donald Trump, US President.
"We have an area that I brought up with our generals four or five weeks ago where (the) Taliban is here, ISIS (Islamic State) is here, and they are fighting each other. I said, 'Why don't you let them fight? Why are we getting in the middle of it?' I said, 'Let them fight. They are both our enemies, let them fight.'(response) 'Sir, we want to do it.'And they go in and they end up fighting both of them.It's the craziest thing that I have ever seen."
Trump said U.S. military plans should not be made public and available to the enemy.
U.S. officials met with Taliban representatives last month in the United Arab Emirates in an effort to arrange peace talks between the warring sides. A spokesman for U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan said there is a good chance of ending decades of fighting in Afghanistan this year.
Col. David Butler, Spokesman for the U.S. and NATO Forces in Afghanistan.
"2019 brings a special and unique opportunity in Afghanistan. I think we have all seen the progress of peace talks, and the Afghans and the Taliban have a real serious opportunity ahead of them, an opportunity for peace."
A peace agreement would effectively end 40 years of warring in Afghanistan.
