ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ ພວກ​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ພົວ​ພັນເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 19 ປີ. ໃນ​ການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ລະຫວ່າງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນດາ​ພວກ​ນາຍ​ພົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເງິນ “ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທັງ​ໝົດ”ແລະ “​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ດີ​ປານ​ໃດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.” ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໄດ້​ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ສົມ​ເຫດ​ສົມ​ຜົນ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ຫ່າງ​ໄກ​ຈາກ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ໄມ​ລ໌. ຊ​ລາ​ຕິ​ກາ ໂຮກ (Zlatica Hoke) ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄພ​ສານ ຈະ ນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ ​ເມື່ອ​ມໍ່​ມານີ້​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ວາງ​ແຜນ ​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ລົງ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ້ານ​ວ່າການ​ຖອນ​ທະຫານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຕໍ່​ລອງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ໃນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ​ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ລົງ. ເມື່ອ​ມີ​ການ​ຖາມກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ແລ້ວ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ? ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ? ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ? ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໄປ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາຢູ່​ຫ່າງ​ໄກ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ 6,000 ໄມ​ລ໌.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສົງ​ຄາມ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 9 ປີ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ ສູ້​ລົບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1980 ແມ່ນ​ສົມ​ເຫດ​ສົມ​ຜົນ ຍ້ອນ​ພວກ​ກໍ່ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ ແລະ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ແຕ່​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສົງ​ຄາມ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້ອະ​ດີດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ​ລົ້ມ​ລະ​ລາຍ ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ກໍ​ຫລົ້ມ​ສະ​ຫລາຍ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ໃນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເງິນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖ​ານ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “(ອະ​ດີດລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ) ນາຍ​ພົນແມັດ​ຕິ​ສ ໄດ້​ຂອບ​ອົກ​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າເປັນ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸມັດ​ເງິນ 700 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ. ລາວ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ເລີຍ. ນາຍ​ພົນ​ແມັດ​ຕິ​ສ ​ຂອບ​ໃຈຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ໃນ​ປີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ເວ​ລາ​ຂ້າ​ພະເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ເງິນ​ໃຫ້​ລ​າວ 716 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ. ລາວ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ເລີຍ. ແຕ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ແດ່ ທີ່​ລາວ​ເຮັດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​? ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ແດ່ ​ຢູ່​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ? ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ດີ​ປານ​ໃດ.”

ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຕ້ອງຕິ ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ ເມື່ອ​ສີ່​ຫຼື​ຫ້າ​ອາ​ທິດ​ກ່ອນ ທີ່​ພວກ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້ ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ ​ຈຶ່​ງ​ບໍ່​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ? ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຢູ່ທາງ​ກາງ? ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ກຸ່ມ ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ສັດ​ຕູ ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ. ທ່ານ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ຈັ່ງ​ຊັ້ນ ແຕ່ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ ແລະ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ກໍ​ໄປ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັບ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ກຸ່ມ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ບ້າ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ທີ່ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຄີຍ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ມາ.”

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແຜນ​ການ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຮູ້ ແລະ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແມ່ນ​ພວກ​ສັດ​ຕູ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ອາ​ຣັບ ເອ​ເມີ​ເຣ​ສ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈັດ​ແຈງ​ການ​ເຈລະ​ຈ​າ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຢູ່. ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງກຳ ລັງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແລະ​ອົງ​ການ​ເນ​ໂຕ້ ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ອັນ​ດີ​ທີ່ຈະ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟກ​າ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານພາຍ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້.”

ພັກ​ເອກ​ເດ​ວິດ ບັດ​ເລີ (David Butler) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປີ 2019 ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ອັນ​ດີ ແລະ​ພິ​ເສດ ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ່າງກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ ໃນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ແລະ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ກັບພວກ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ອັນ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຄື​ໂອ​ກາດ​ແຫ່ງສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ.”

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ຈະ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ມາ​ໄດ້ 40 ປີ​ແລິ້ວ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ການິ​ສ​ຖານ.

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized U.S. generals for not defeating the Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan after 19 years of involvement. Speaking to reporters at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump said the generals were given "all the money they wanted" and "didn't do such a great job in Afghanistan."The president questioned justification for the expense in a country thousands of miles away from the United States. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.



Recent reports that the United States is planning to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan have raised concerns that U.S. plans for a withdrawal could weaken Kabul's hand in the peace talks. Asked about Afghanistan Wednesday, Trump questioned U.S. involvement in that conflict.



Donald Trump, US President.

"Why isn't Russia there? Why isn't India there? Why isn't Pakistan there? Why are we there? We are 6,000 miles away."



Trump said the nine-year war the Soviet Union fought in Afghanistan in the 1980s was justified because the terrorists from that country were entering the Soviet territory and causing unrest.But he said the war has bankrupted the former Soviet Union and caused its collapse. He questioned the purpose of further U.S. spending on Afghanistan.



Donald Trump, US President.

"((Former U.S. defense secretary)) General Mattis thanked me profusely for getting him $700 billion. He could not believe it. General Mattis thanked me even more the following year when I got him$716 billion. He couldn't believe it. But what's he done for me? How has he done in Afghanistan? Not too good."



Trump also criticized some of the U.S. military strategy in Afghanistan.



Donald Trump, US President.

"We have an area that I brought up with our generals four or five weeks ago where (the) Taliban is here, ISIS (Islamic State) is here, and they are fighting each other. I said, 'Why don't you let them fight? Why are we getting in the middle of it?' I said, 'Let them fight. They are both our enemies, let them fight.'(response) 'Sir, we want to do it.'And they go in and they end up fighting both of them.It's the craziest thing that I have ever seen."



Trump said U.S. military plans should not be made public and available to the enemy.



U.S. officials met with Taliban representatives last month in the United Arab Emirates in an effort to arrange peace talks between the warring sides. A spokesman for U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan said there is a good chance of ending decades of fighting in Afghanistan this year.



Col. David Butler, Spokesman for the U.S. and NATO Forces in Afghanistan.

"2019 brings a special and unique opportunity in Afghanistan. I think we have all seen the progress of peace talks, and the Afghans and the Taliban have a real serious opportunity ahead of them, an opportunity for peace."



A peace agreement would effectively end 40 years of warring in Afghanistan.