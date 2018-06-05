ປະທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້ປະກາດ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ວ່າ

“ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ສິດ​ອຳນາດຢ່າງສົມບູນ” ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ໄພ​ໂທດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ເອງ ​ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ ຍັງໄດ້

ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີວ່າ ການ​ສືບສວນ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ ​ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມສຳພັນ​

ລະຫວ່າງຄະນະ​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງເລືອກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໃນປີ 2016 ​ແລະຣັດ​ເຊຍນັ້ນແມ່ນ

“ຜິດ​ລັດຖະທຳ​ມາ​ນູນຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.”

​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ເມີນ​ເສີຍ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍ​ໆ ຕໍ່​ລະບຽບການທີ່ມີການສ້າງຕັ້ງ

​ແບບ​ປົກກະຕິ ແລະ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ ກ່ຽວກັບອຳນາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່

ມີຢູ່ຢ່າງຈຳກັດນັ້ນ, ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ອັນ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ

ນັກ​ປາດ​ດ້ານ​ກົດໝາຍວ່າ ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ​ແລະ ເປັນການ​ທົດ​ສອບ​ຕໍ່ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​

ລັດຖະທຳ​ມາ​ນູນ.

“ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຕື່ນຕົກ​ໃຈ” ຈາກ​ຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ,” ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​

ນາງ​ຊູ​ແຊນ ບລອດ​ຈ໌ ອາ​ຈານ​ສອນ​ກົດໝາຍ ທີ່​ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລຈອຣ໌ຈທາວ​ນ໌

​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

“ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ ທັນ​ມີ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນ​ໃດ ​ໄດ້​ພະຍາຍາມ​ແບບ​ນີ້​ເທື່ອ,” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ

​ທ່ານນາງ ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ບໍ່ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ສາມາດຈະສາມາດ ໃຫ້​ອະ​ໄພ​ຍະ​ໂທດ​ແກ່​ທ່ານ​ເອງ​ໄດ້. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ສານ

ຕ້ອງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບໍ່” ແລະ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານໃຫ້ອະ​ໄພ​ຍະ​ໂທດ​ແກ່​ທ່ານ​ເອງ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ,

“ພວກ​ສະມາຊິກ​ລັດຖະສະພາ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ກໍ​ຈະ​ຟ້ອງທ່ານ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ ບລອດ​ຈ໌ ​ຍັງ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ຍອມຮັບ​ການໃຫ້​ອະ​ໄພ​ຍະ​

ໂທດ“ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ກະທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ,” ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ດີ ສຳລັບ

​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ໃນການ​ເອົາ​ບາດກ້າວ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້.

ອາຈານ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການຕໍ່ສະພາສູງ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສາມາດ​

ທີ່ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ​ແລະດຳເນີນຄະດີໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່ ໃນຂະນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ດຳລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງຢູ່ນັ້ນ,

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ​ແມ່ນມີ “ສິດອຳນາດຢ່າງເດັດຂາດຕາມ​ລັດຖະທຳ​ມະນູ​ນ.”



ນັກ​ປາດອີກ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ ທ່ານ​ຄິດ​ທ໌ ​ໄວ​ທິງ​ທັນ (Keith Whittington) ​ທີ່​ມະຫາ​ວະ​ຍາ​ໄລ

ປຣິນສຕັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ສຳຄັນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ແມ່ນ​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ກັນ ​ໂດຍພວກ

ນັກ​ປາດ, ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍາກ​ຫຼາຍ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລັດຖະທຳ

ມະນູນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄຳ​ຕອບ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ສານ.”

“ທ່າທີຂອງ​ທ່ານທຣໍາ ​ໃນ​ການ​ອະ​ໄພ​ໂທດ ​ແມ່ນ​ສອດຄ່ອງກັບກົດໝາຍລັດຖະທຳ

​ມະນູນ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ ບໍ່ສອດຄ່ອງ​ກັບ ໂຄງສ້າງທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງ​ມັນ,” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ ທ່ານ

​ແອນ​ດຣູ ຄອບ​ໂປ​ແມນ ອາຈານ​ສອນ​ສອນກົດໝາຍທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ​ນອຕ໌​ແວ​ສ​ເທີນ

​ບອກ​ກັບ ອົງການ​ຂ່າວວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ໄວ້ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍ​ດີ ໄດ້ກະທຳຜິດ​ຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງທາງດ້ານການເງິນ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ຄະດີ​ອາຍາ​

ອື່ນໆຕໍ່​ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ ​ແລະ​ຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍ​ສາມາດ​ທີ່​ອະ​ໄພຍະ​ໂທດ​ແກ່​ທ່ານ​ເອງ.”

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ່ມຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday declared he has an "absolute right" to pardon himself and then also tweeted his assertion that the federal government's investigation into ties between his 2016 election campaign and Russia is "totally unconstitutional." Details from VOA's White House bureau chief, Steve Herman.



Since his arrival at the White House 500 days ago, President Trump has frequently ignored established norms and challenged the understood limits of presidential powers. But his latest comments, especially on pardoning himself, are eliciting surprise and intense debate in legal circles.



"I think it's unlikely that the president can pardon himself. I think the court would say no. But I also think that if the president pardons himself, most Congresses would impeach him."



Trump's legal team, however, now appears to be pursuing an aggressive legal view that presidential authority is so sweeping he has the power to end the special probe of his campaign or just give himself a pardon more akin to a king than a democratically elected president.



And that prompted pointed questions on Monday to the White House press secretary.



"Does the president believe that he is above the law?"



"Uh, certainly not. The president hasn't done anything wrong "



"The question isn't if he has done anything wrong. I guess the question is does the president believe the framers (of the Constitution) envisioned a system where the president can pardon himself -- where the president could be above the law?



"Certainly, the Constitution very clearly lays out the law. And once again the president hasn't done anything wrong and we feel very comfortable on that front."



Trump's lawyers, in a long letter in January to the special counsel that has emerged in recent days, contended the president cannot be compelled to testify through a subpoena and argued he could not have obstructed justice by firing the FBI director, who was leading the Russia probe, because the president has unlimited power to terminate the investigation.



Trump continues to term the yearlong investigation a "never ending Witch Hunt."