ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເປັນເວລາຍາວນານຖືກຕັດສິນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດທັງໝົດ 7 ກະທົງຢູ່ໃນຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ມີຕໍ່ທ່ານໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ ລວມທັງການຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ການສືບສວນຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳຂອງສະຫະລັດເພື່ອກວດເບິ່ງວ່າ ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳມີການປະສານງານກັບຣັດເຊຍ ຫລືບໍ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2016 ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ ໂຣເຈີ ສະໂຕນ (Roger Stone) ຍັງຖືກຕັດສິນອີກວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດໃນຖານເວົ້າເທັດຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາ ແລະພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະໄປລົບກວນພະຍານຜູ້ນຶ່ງ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນການກ່າວຫາທີ່ຍົກຂຶ້ນມາເວົ້າໃນຕອນຕົ້ນໆປີນີ້ ໂດຍໄອຍະການພິເສດ ໂຣເບີດ ມອລເລີ (Robert Mueller) ໃນຕອນນັ້ນ ໂດຍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການ ສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບຣັດເຊຍ.
ສະໂຕນສາມາດທີ່ຈະປະເຊີນກັບການຖືກຂັງຄຸກເປັນເວລານານເຖິງ 20 ປິ ໃນຕອນທີ່ທ່ານຖືກຕັດສິນໂທດໃນເດືອນກຸມພາຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຫລື ທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງທ່ານທຣຳຄົນທີ 6 ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ຍົກຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍ ການສືບສວນຂອງທ່ານ ມອລເລີ.
ທ່ານ ທຣຳໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເຕີ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດໄດ້ປະກາດ ອອກມາ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດດັ່ງກ່າວ “ເປັນການໃຊ້ສອງມາດຕະຖານ ແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນຈັກເທື່ອໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງປະເທດເຮົາ."
ທ່ານໄດ້ໄລ່ຊື່ຜູ້ສຳຄັນໃນວົງການການເມືອງຢູ່ໃນການຂຽນທວີດເຕີນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງລວມມີ ອະດີດຜູ້ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ຕາງໜ້າແກ່ພັກເດໂມເຄຣັດເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິ ບໍດີຮີລລາຣີ ຄລິນຕັນ (Hillary Clinton), ອະດີດຫົວໜ້າ FBI, ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ໂຄມີ (James Comey) ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ "ແມ່ນແຕ່ ມອລເລີເອງ "ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າຕົວະບໍ່?"
ທ່ານ ສະໂຕນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າຕົນເອງບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງຜິດ ແລະໄດ້ເອີ້ນຄະດີທີ່ມີຕໍ່ທ່ານວ່າເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງການເມືອງ. ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ສະໂຕນບໍ່ໄດ້ ເອີ້ນພະຍານຄົນໃດໃນການກ່າວປ້ອງກັນທ່ານ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຍ່າງອອກຈາກຫ້ອງການສານລັດຖະບານກາງຢູ່ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນໄປໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ທ່ານສະໂຕນຖືກຖາມວ່າ ທ່ານມີຄຳເຫັນໃດບໍ່ ແລະທ່ານຕອບວ່າ: "ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງໝົດ."
ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນການໄຕ່ສວນນັ້ນ ພວກໄອຍະການໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທ່ານ ສະໂຕນ ຕົວຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາ ກ່ຽວກັບການທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ຫາ WikiLeaks, ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວັບໄຊທ໌ ທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາອີເມລຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ລັກເຈາະເອົາມານັ້ນໄປເຜີຍແຜ່ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ 2016.
ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
A longtime aide to U.S. President Donald Trump was convicted Friday of all seven counts against him, including obstructing the U.S. House of Representatives' investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia during the the 2016 election.
Roger Stone was also convicted of lying to Congress and tampering with a witness, charges brought earlier this year by then-special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation.
Stone could face up to 20 years behind bars when he is sentenced in February.
He is the sixth Trump aid or adviser who has been convicted of charges brought by Mueller's investigation.
Trump tweeted shortly after the verdict was announced, saying the conviction was "a double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country."
He listed many political figures, including former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and "even Mueller himself," tweeting, "Didn't they lie?"
Stone has denied any wrongdoing and has called the case against him politically motivated. Stone's lawyers did not call any witnesses in his defense.
When leaving the federal courtroom in Washington Friday, Stone was asked if he had any comment and replied: "none whatsoever."
During the trial, prosecutors alleged that Stone lied to lawmakers about his outreach to WikiLeaks, the website that disclosed hacked Democratic emails ahead of the 2016 election.
Stone's trial is likely to be the last one associated with the Mueller investigation, which concluded in April.
In his final report to the attorney general, Mueller concluded that while there wasn't enough evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, he couldn't determine whether Trump had criminally obstructed his 22-month-long investigation.