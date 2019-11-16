ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຍາວ​ນານຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 7 ກະ​ທົງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາທີ່​ມີ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ ລວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເພື່ອກວດ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ຄະ​ນະ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳມີ​ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຫລືບໍ່​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2016 ນັ້ນ.



ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ເຈີ ສະ​ໂຕນ (Roger Stone) ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນອີກວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ໃນ​ຖານ​ເວົ້າ​ເທັດ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ແລະ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາ​ມທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ພະ​ຍານ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຍົກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ເວົ້າໃນ​ຕອນ​ຕົ້ນໆ​ປີນີ້ ໂດຍ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ໂຣ​ເບີດ ມອ​ລ​ເລີ (Robert Mueller) ໃນ​ຕອນນັ້ນ ໂດຍ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ການ ສືບ​ສວນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.



ສະ​ໂຕນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ຄຸກ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນານ​ເຖິງ 20 ປິ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍ​ຫລື ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາຂອງ​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ​ຄົນ​ທີ 6 ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຍົກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໂດຍ ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ມອ​ລ​ເລີ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນລົງ​ໂທດໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ ອອກ​ມາ ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງໂທດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ “ເປັນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ສອງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ຖານ ແບບບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ເຫັນ​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຮົາ."



ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໄລ່​ຊື່​ຜູ້​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ວົງ​ການ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນການ​ຂຽນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ລວມ​ມີ ອະ​ດີ​ດ​ຜູ້​ຖືກ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ແກ່​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ເຄ​ຣັດ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ ບໍ​ດີຮີ​ລ​ລາ​ຣີ ຄ​ລິນ​ຕັນ (Hillary Clinton), ອະ​ດີດ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ FBI, ທ່ານ ເຈມ​ສ໌ ໂຄ​ມີ (James Comey) ແ​ລະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ "ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່ ມອ​ລ​ເລີເອງ "ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ຕົວ​ະບໍ່?"



ທ່ານ ສະ​ໂຕນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າ​ຕົນ​ເອ​ງບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ຜິດ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ວ່າເພື່ອ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ. ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ສະ​ໂຕນບໍ່​ໄດ້ ເອີ້ນ​ພະ​ຍານ​ຄົນ​ໃດ​ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທ່ານ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຍ່າງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນໄປ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານນີ້ ທ່ານ​ສະ​ໂຕນ​ຖືກ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ໃດ​ບໍ່ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ຕອບ​ວ່າ: "ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ໝົດ."



ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໄຕ່​ສວນນັ້ນ ພວກ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ສະ​ໂຕນ ຕົວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ຫາ WikiLeaks, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ທ໌ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ອີ​ເມ​ລ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລັກ​ເຈາະ​ເອົາ​ມານັ້ນ​ໄປ​ເຜີຍແຜ່ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ 2016.

A longtime aide to U.S. President Donald Trump was convicted Friday of all seven counts against him, including obstructing the U.S. House of Representatives' investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia during the the 2016 election.



Roger Stone was also convicted of lying to Congress and tampering with a witness, charges brought earlier this year by then-special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation.



Stone could face up to 20 years behind bars when he is sentenced in February.



He is the sixth Trump aid or adviser who has been convicted of charges brought by Mueller's investigation.



Trump tweeted shortly after the verdict was announced, saying the conviction was "a double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country."



He listed many political figures, including former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and "even Mueller himself," tweeting, "Didn't they lie?"



Stone has denied any wrongdoing and has called the case against him politically motivated. Stone's lawyers did not call any witnesses in his defense.



When leaving the federal courtroom in Washington Friday, Stone was asked if he had any comment and replied: "none whatsoever."



During the trial, prosecutors alleged that Stone lied to lawmakers about his outreach to WikiLeaks, the website that disclosed hacked Democratic emails ahead of the 2016 election.



Stone's trial is likely to be the last one associated with the Mueller investigation, which concluded in April.



In his final report to the attorney general, Mueller concluded that while there wasn't enough evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, he couldn't determine whether Trump had criminally obstructed his 22-month-long investigation.