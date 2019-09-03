ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້ອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ກົດ

ໝາຍໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ບ່ອນທີ່ 7 ຄົນຖືກຂ້າຕາຍເມື່ອມືປືນຄົນ

ນຶ່ງໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງປືນໃສ່ຄົນ ຫຼັງຈາກຫຼົບໜີການຖືກຕຳຫຼວດກັກລົດ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ

ໄດ້ເອີ້ນການຍິງກັນໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ເປັນສະຖານະການທີ່ໂສກເສົ້າຫຼາຍ.”

ແຕ່ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມວ່າ ຈະມີການອອກກົດໝາຍຫຍັງຫຼັງຈາກເຫດການຍິງກັນນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ

ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຄຳຕອບທີ່ແນ່ນອນ. ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການຍິງຍັງຫານໝູ່ເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນໃນ ສະຫະ

ລັດ ກໍຕາມ, ນັກການເມືອງຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຕັມໃຈ ທີ່ຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີກົດໝາຍ

ການຄວບຄຸມປືນທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດຂຶ້ນ ກວ່າເກົ່າ ຍ້ອນຢ້ານວ່າຈະສູນເສຍຄະແນນສຽງ ຂອງ

ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນສິດທິໃນການໃຊ້ປືນ ແລະ ການປະກອບສ່ວນໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາ

ສຽງ ທີ່ມາຈາກການກຸ່ມສະໜັບສະໜູນປືນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ສລາຕິກາ ໂຮກ ມີລາຍ

ງານ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຕຳຫຼວດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມື​ປືນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ໄດ້​ຈີ້​ເອົາ​ລົດ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ສະ​ນີ ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ໄປ​ສະ​ນີ ສະ

ຫະລັດ ແລະ ໄດ້ຂັບມັນໄປລະຫວ່າງເມືອງ ໂອເດັສຊາ ແລະ ເມືອງ ມິດແລນ ໃນພາກ

ຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງລັດເທັກຊັສ ແລ້ວຍິງປືນໃສ່ຄົນຢ່າງບໍ່ເລືອກໜ້າ. ໃນທີ່ສຸດຕຳຫຼວດກໍ

ຕາມລາວທັນໃນເດີ່ນຈອດລົດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິງລາວຕາຍ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້ອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ສຳ​

ລັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ເປັນວຽກທີ່ໜ້າເຫຼືອເຊື່ອ ພາຍໃຕ້ສະຖານະການຕ່າງໆ.”

ແຕ່​ເມື່ອ​ຖືກ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ອອກ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ຄວບ

ຄຸມປືນບໍ່, ທ່ານຍັງຄົງບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄຳຕອບທີ່ແນ່ນອນ.

ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເບິ່ງ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ, ແນວ​ຄິດ

ແລະ ຂໍ້ຄິດເຫັນຫຼາຍຢ່າງແຕກຕ່າງກັນ. ມັນໄດ້ດຳເນີນມາດົນແລ້ວສຳລັບການກວດ

ກາປະຫວັດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເວົ້າວ່າ, ສຳລັບຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນ, ມັນໜ້າເສົ້າ, ຖ້າເຈົ້າເບິ່ງ

ຢ້ອນກັບຄືນໄປສີ່, ຫຼື ຫ້າ, ກັບຄືນໄປແມ່ນກະທັ້ງ 5, ຫຼື 6 ຫຼື 7 ປີ, ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ, ບໍ່ວ່າເຈົ້າ

ຈະກວດກາປະຫວັດຫຼາຍຊ່ຳໃດ, ມັນກໍຈະບໍ່ຢຸດເຫດການຍິງກັນໃດໆດອກ. ສະນັ້ນ

ມັນເປັນບັນຫາທີ່ໃຫຍ່. ມັນແມ່ນບັນຫາທາງຈິດ. ມັນເປັນບັນຫາໃຫຍ່.”

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ຈາກ​ລັດ ເພັນ​ຊິ​ລ​ເວ​ເນຍ ທ່ານ

ແພັດ ທູມີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການສຳພາດກັບໂທລະພາບ ABC ທີ່ອອກອາກາດໃນວັນອາທິດ

ແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດບາງສິ່ງທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານ ແພັດ ທູ​ມີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເພາະ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ. ຂ້າ​

ພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນຈະໄວເກີນໄປ. ແຕ່ທ່ານ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ມີການສົນທະນາທີ່ກຳ

ລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ມີຄວາມສົນ

ໃຈ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການສົນທະນານັ້ນ. ແລະ ພະນັກງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ລວມທັງພະ

ນັກງານທຳນຽບຂາວ, ແມ່ນກຳລັງຕິດຕາມເລື່ອງນີ້ຢ່າງຈິງຈັງຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານ ທູ​ມີ ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ກາ​ນກວດ​ກາ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ທີ​ຈະ​ລວມ​

ມີການຊື້ປືນທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ແລະ ຢູ່ງານວາງສະແດງປືນ. ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍອມຮັບວ່າ

ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດຮັບປະກັນຜົນທີ່ອອກມາ.

ທ່ານ ແພັດ ທູ​ມີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ວ່າ​ເລື່ອງນີ້​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຈົບ​ຢູ່​ໃສ. ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈຫຼາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງຄົງສົນໃຈໃນມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆ

ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຍາກຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຄວນມີປືນໄປຊື້ປືນນັ້ນ. ແລະ

ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່, ພວກເຮົາຈະຈັດການມັນຢ່າງຈິງຈັງຫຼາຍ.”

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການກວດ​ກາ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢຸດ

ການເຂັ່ນຂ້າກັນ ເພາະວ່າມືປືນສັງຫານໝູ່ບາງຄົນໄດ້ປືນຂອງພວກເຂົາມາຢ່າງຜິດ

ກົດໝາຍ. ແຕ່ການຫ້າມປືນຍາວ ແລະ ປືນທີ່ບັນຈຸລູກໄດ້ຈຳນວນ ຫຼາຍ ທີ່ບາງຄົນ

ຢາກໄດ້ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບການຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຈາກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ

ສິດທິໃນການໃຊ້ປືນ ແລະ ພວກຜູ້ແທນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນລັດຖະສະພາ.

ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 330 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ຍິງ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​

ເດືອນ ມັງກອນ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ເຊິ່ງ 50 ຄົນໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້.

U.S. President Donald Trump is praising law enforcement in West Texas where seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire on people after fleeing a traffic stop. Trump on Sunday called the shooting rampage "a very sad situation." But when asked what legislation might result from the shooting, he did not have a definitive answer. Despite the rising toll from mass shooting in the United States, many politicians are reluctant to call for tougher gun control laws for fear of losing the votes of gun rights supporters and campaign contributions from the gun lobby. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.



Police say the suspected gunman hijacked a U.S. Postal Service mail vehicle and drove between Odessa and Midland in West Texas randomly firing at people. The police finally caught with him in a parking lot where they shot him dead.



President Trump on Sunday praised the law enforcement for what he called "an incredible job under the circumstances."



But asked if the latest shooting would lead to a gun control legislation, he remained non-committal.



"We're looking at a lot of different bills, ideas, concepts - it's been going on for a long while - background checks. I will say that, for the most part, sadly, if you look at the last four or five, going back even five or six or seven years, for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it. So it's a big problem. It's a mental problem, it's a big problem."



U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, said in an ABC TV interview aired Sunday that the president is interested in doing something meaningful.



"He hasn't endorsed a specific bill. I think that would be premature. But he and I have an ongoing conversation about this. I know other interested senators are participating in that conversation. And our staffs, including the White House staff, are very seriously pursuing this."



Toomey has sponsored a bill on background checks that would include gun purchases online and at gun shows. But he admitted that he cannot guarantee the outcome.



"I'm not sure where this all ends. But the president is very interested, I remain very interested in measures that would make it harder for people who shouldn't have guns to get guns. And, you know, we're going to -- we're going to take a very serious run at it."



Many Americans say background checks are not enough to stop the killing because some of the mass shooters have obtained their guns legally. But bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, that some want, are facing fierce opposition from gun rights supporters and their representatives in Congress.



At least 330 people have been killed in U.S. mass shootings since January, 50 of them in the past month.