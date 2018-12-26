ການ​ປິດ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ວັນ​ທີ 5 ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ

ມື້ນີ້, ພ້ອມກັບບໍ່ມີຮ່ອງຮອຍຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຈະມີການແກ້ໄຂບັນ

ຫາເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນໄວໆນີ້ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປິດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄາ​ນ

ວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ກ່າວຄຳອວຍພອນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາພວກທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດບອກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​

ຈະເປີດອີກມື້ໃດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດບອກທ່ານໄດ້ວ່າ ມັນຈະບໍ່ເປີດຈົນກວ່າພວກ

ເຮົາໄດ້ກຳແພງ ຫຼື ຮົ້ວ. ແມ່ນຫຍັງກໍຕາມ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກເອີ້ນມັນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເອີ້ນ

ມັນຕາມທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກເອີ້ນ ແຕ່ທັງໝົດມັນນັ້ນແມ່ນອັນດຽວກັນ. ມັນແມ່ນສິ່ງກີດກັ້ນ

ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄົນຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາໃນບໍລິສັດຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ,

ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຢາເສບຕິດເຂົ້າມາ.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ອ້າງວ່າ ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັ່ງ

ພັກວຽກຊົ່ວຄາວ ຍ້ອນການປິດລັດຖະບານນັ້ນ ກໍຢາກໄດ້ກຳແພງເຊັ່ນກັນ, ແມ່ນກະ

ທັ້ງທີ່ບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານມາສະໜັບສະໜູນ ການຢືນຢັນດັ່ງກ່າວກໍຕາມ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ ​ພັກ ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ “ຕ້ອງ​ຢຸດ” ການ

ຖ່ວງດຶງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ທ່ານ

ທຣຳ ສຳລັບ “ການເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດວຸ້ນວາຍ.”

ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ທີ່ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ

ໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງສາທາລະນະ ຍັງຄົງເປີດຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ຫ້ອງການ

ອື່ນໆແມ່ນໄດ້ປິດ ແລະ ພະນັກງານລັດຖະບານກາງ 800,000 ຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ພັກວຽກ

ຊົ່ວຄາວ. ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນພະນັກງານທີ່ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ໄປລາຍ

ງານຕົວເຮັດວຽກ, ແຕ່ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄ່າຈ້າງສຳລັບວຽກດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈົນກວ່າການປິດລັດ

ຖະບານ ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.

The partial shutdown of the U.S. government is entering its fifth day Wednesday, with no public indication a resolution is imminent.



President Donald Trump spoke about the shutdown Tuesday after extendng a holiday greetingS to U.S troops.



"Can't tell you when the government's going to be open. I can tell you it's not going to be open until we have a wall, or fence - whatever they'd like to call it. I'll call it whatever they want but it's all the same thing. It's a barrier from people pouring into our company...into our country, from drugs."((:16))



Trump claimed the hundreds of thousands of federal workers who are furloughed due to the shutdown also want the wall, despite a lack of evidence supporting the contention.



On Monday, Trump asserted Democrats "must end" the standoff while Democratic leaders in Congress blamed Trump for "plunging the country into chaos."



While government agencies dealing with national security and public safety remain open, other offices are closed and 800,000 federal workers are on furlough. Those who are considered to be essential employees are reporting for duty, but will not get a paycheck for that work until the shutdown is over.