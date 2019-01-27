ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ ຜູ້ນຳພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານເວເນຊູເອລາ ທ່ານຮວານ ກວາອີໂດ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຊົ່ວຄາວຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງໃນມື້ວັນພຸດແລ້ວ ຫຼັງຈາກສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດເວເນຊູເອລາໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານນິໂກລາສ ມາດູໂຣ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ແລະທ່ານກວາຍໂດ ໄດ້ປະກາດໂຕ ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງປະເທດ. Zlatica Hoke ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍໆພັນຄົນໄດ້ໂຮມຊຸມນຸມປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງກາຣາກາສ ປະເທດເວເນຊູເອລາໃນມື້ວັນພຸດແລ້ວ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງມາດູໂຣລາອອກ. ພວກປະທ້ວງບາງຄົນ ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນການປະທະກັນກັບຕຳຫຼວດເມື່ອຄືນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານຮວານ ກວາອີໂດ ຜູ້ນຳພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ ພ້ອມທັງເປັນປະທານສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ປະກາດຕົນເອງ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຊົ່ວຄາວ ຂອງປະເທດ ໃນມື້ວັນພຸດແລ້ວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ:
“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ສາບານໂຕ ເຂົ້າຮັບທຸກອຳນາດໃນການບໍລິຫານແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນນາມປະທານາທິບໍດີຊົ່ວຄາວຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ ເພື່ອຄ້ຳປະກັນ ໃຫ້ການຍຶດອຳນາດ ແລະລັດຖະບານຂາຍຊາດ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ແລະຈັດໃຫ້ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ເສລີຂຶ້ນ.”
ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານມາດູໂຣກໍໄດ້ພາກັນອອກມາໂຮມຊຸມນຸມເດີນຂະບວນ ຊຶ່ງນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນທ້າວອິສມາແອລ ເຊເດ ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາມາເດີນຂະບວນ ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງກາຣາກາສໃນມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ ການປະຕິວັດຂອງໂບລີວາ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ ສະຫາຍນິໂກລາສ ມາດູໂຣ.”
ສານສູງສຸດຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກທີ່ຍັງຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ທຳການສືບສວນທາງອາຍາ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ຈະປົດທ່ານມາດູໂຣ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຮັບຮູ້ທ່ານກວາຍໂດ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຊົ່ວຄາວຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ ແລະເຕືອນອຳນາດການປົກຄອງມາດູໂຣ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ປາບປາມປະຊາຊົນ ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ພວມຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. ເມື່ອພວກນັກຂ່າວຖາມວ່າ ທ່ານຈະພິຈາລະນາເອົາທາງເລືອກດ້ານທະຫານຫຼືບໍ່ ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາຫຍັງເລີຍ ແຕ່ທາງເລືອກທຸກຢ່າງ ແມ່ນຢູ່ເທິງໂຕະ.”
ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ ທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ໄດ້ຕັດຄວາມສຳພັນທາງການທູດກັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະສັ່ງໃຫ້ພວກນັກການທູດອາເມຣິກັນ ອອກຈາກປະເທດ ພາຍໃນເວລາ 72 ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈ ຕັດຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານການທູດ ແລະຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ກັບລັດຖະບານຈັກກະພັດ ສະຫະລັດ.”
ພວກຜູ້ນຳໃນຂົງເຂດຫຼາຍໆທ່ານ ກໍໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມການນຳພາຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີບຣາຊີລ ແລະໂຄລອມເບຍ ຕ່າງກໍໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານ ກວາອີໂດຈາກກອງປະຊຸມສະພາເສດຖະກິດໂລກ ທີ່ປະເທດສະວິດເຊີແລນ ຊຶ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຄລອມເບຍ ທ່ານອີວານ ດຸກເກ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ໂຄລອມເບຍ ຮັບຮູ້ທ່ານຮວານ ກວາຍໂດ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ແລະສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂັ້ນຕອນໃນໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານ ໄປສູ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຊາວເວເນຊູເອລາສາມາດປົດປ່ອຍໂຕເອງອອກຈາກລະບອບຜະເດັດການ.”
ທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຊ້າຍທ່ານຮູໂກ ຊາເວສ ແລະອ້າງເອົາໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີກາຍ ຊຶ່ງພວກນັກສັງເກດການອິດສະຫຼະປະກາດວ່າ ມີການສໍ້ໂກງຄະແນນສຽງ. ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບກ່ຽວກັບວິກິດການເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ພວມຊຸດໂຊມລົງນັບມື້ ຫລັງຈາກການພັງທະລາຍລົງຂອງເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ອາໄສນ້ຳມັນເປັນຫຼັກຂອງປະເທດເວເນຊູເອລາ. ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ປະຊາຊົນພາກັນຫລົບໜີໄປຕ່າງປະເທດຫຼາຍກວ່າສອງລ້ານຄົນຍ້ອນມີການຂາດແຄນສິນຄ້າພື້ນຖານທີ່ຈຳເປັນຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າອາຫານແລະຢາປົວພະຍາດ.
U.S. President Donald Trump has officially recognized Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's interim president.Trump issued a statement Wednesday after Venezuela's national assembly declared the presidency of Nicolas Maduro as illegitimate and Guaido declared himself interim president. VOA'S Zlatica Hoke has more.]]
Thousands of protesters descended on Venezuela's capital Caracas Wednesday to demand an end to Maduro's regime. Some protesters have been reported killed in overnight clashes with the police.
Venezuelan opposition leader and president of the national assembly, Juan Guaido, declared himself interim president on Wednesday.
Juan Guaido, Venezuelan Opposition Leader:
"I swear to assume all the powers of the national executive as the interim president of Venezuela to secure an end of the usurpation and a treasonous government and to have free elections."
Maduro's supporters also came out.
Ismael Ceder, Student:
"We are today in the streets of Caracas defending the Bolivarian revolution that is led by comrade Nicolas Maduro."
Venezuela's Supreme Court, which is dominated by Maduro loyalists, ordered a criminal investigation of the assembly's move to oust Maduro.
Trump officially recognized Guaido as interim president and warned the Maduro regime against harming the Venezuelans calling for change. Asked by reporters if he is considering a military option, he told reporters:
Donald Trump, US President:
"We're not considering anything, but all options are on the table."
In response, Maduro cut diplomatic relations with the United States and ordered American diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours.
Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela:
"I decide to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist government of the United States."
Several regional leaders followed Trump's lead. The presidents of Brazil and Colombia endorsed Guaido from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Ivan Duque, Colombian President:
"Colombia recognizes Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela and supports this transition process towards democracy, so the Venezuelan people can free itself from dictatorship."
Maduro took over after the death of leftist leader Hugo Chavez and claimed victory in last year's re-election, which independent observers declared as fraudulent. He has presided over a deepening economic crisis following the collapse of the country's oil-based economy. More than two million people have left the country in the past few years amid shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicine.
