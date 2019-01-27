ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ທ່ານ​ຮວ​ານ ກວາ​ອີໂດ ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວຢ່າງເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​. ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ມື້​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ແລ້ວ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ການ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນິ​ໂກ​ລາ​ສ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ກວາຍ​ໂດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໂຕ​ ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ຂອງປະ​ເທດ. Zlatica Hoke ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄພ​ສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ຣາ​ກາ​ສ ປະ​ເທດ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາໃນ​ມື້​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ແລ້ວ ເພື່ອ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການປົກ​ຄອງ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣລາ​ອອກ. ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ບາງ​ຄົນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນກັບ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເມື່ອ​ຄືນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

​ທ່ານ​ຮ​ວານ ກວາ​ອີໂດ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ຂອງເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ​ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ມື້​ວັນ​ພຸດແລ້ວ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສ​າ​ບານ​ໂຕ ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ທຸກ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ນາມ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ຂອງ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ເພື່ອ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ ໃຫ້​ການ​ຍຶດ​ອຳນາດ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂາຍ​ຊາດ ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ແລະ​ຈັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທີ່​ເສລີ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣກໍ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ອອກ​ມາໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ ຊຶ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ທ້າວ​ອິ​ສ​ມາ​ແອ​ລ ເຊ​ເດ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ຢູ່ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ຣາ​ກາ​ສ​ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ​ຂອງ​ໂບ​ລີ​ວາ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ ​ສະ​ຫາຍ​ນິ​ໂກ​ລາ​ສ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ.”

ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົດ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ທ່ານກວາຍ​ໂດ ເປັນ​ປ​ະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຊົ່ວຄາວຂອງ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ແລະ​ເຕືອນ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ມາດູ​ໂຣ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ປາບ​ປາມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່​ງ​ກ່າວ ທີ່​ພວມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການປ່ຽນ​ແປງ. ເມື່ອ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ເອົາທາງ​ເລືອກ​ດ້ານທະ​ຫານ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ ແຕ່​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ໂຕະ.”

ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດອ​າ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ພາຍ​ໃນເວ​ລາ 72 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ. ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ ຕັດ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ ກັ​ບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈັກ​ກະ​ພັດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.”

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ທ່ານ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີບ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ລ ແລະ​ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບຍ ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນທ່ານ ກວາອີ​ໂດຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ພາ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ວິດ​ເຊີ​ແລນ ຊຶ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບຍ ທ່ານອີວານ ດຸກ​ເກ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບຍ ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ທ່ານ​ຮ​ວານ ກວາຍ​ໂດ ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ແລະ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຂ້າມ​ຜ່ານ​ ໄປ​ສູ່​ປ​ະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາສາ​ມາດ​ປົດ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ເອງອອກຈາກ​ລະ​ບອບ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ.”

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຝ່າຍ​ຊ້າຍ​ທ່ານຮູ​ໂກ ຊາ​ເວ​ສ ແລະ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ​ກາຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກນັກ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ມີ​ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ. ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ທີ່​ພວມ​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ລົງ​ນັບ​ມື້ ຫ​ລັງ​ຈາກການ​ພັງ​ທະ​ລາຍ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຫຼັກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ. ໃນປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຫຼາຍກວ່າສອງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຍ້ອນມີ​ການ​ຂາດ​ແຄນ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເ​ປັນ​ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ​ອາ​ຫານແລະ​ຢາ​ປົວພະ​ຍາດ​.

U.S. President Donald Trump has officially recognized Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's interim president.Trump issued a statement Wednesday after Venezuela's national assembly declared the presidency of Nicolas Maduro as illegitimate and Guaido declared himself interim president. VOA'S Zlatica Hoke has more.]]



Thousands of protesters descended on Venezuela's capital Caracas Wednesday to demand an end to Maduro's regime. Some protesters have been reported killed in overnight clashes with the police.



Venezuelan opposition leader and president of the national assembly, Juan Guaido, declared himself interim president on Wednesday.



Juan Guaido, Venezuelan Opposition Leader:

"I swear to assume all the powers of the national executive as the interim president of Venezuela to secure an end of the usurpation and a treasonous government and to have free elections."



Maduro's supporters also came out.



Ismael Ceder, Student:

"We are today in the streets of Caracas defending the Bolivarian revolution that is led by comrade Nicolas Maduro."



Venezuela's Supreme Court, which is dominated by Maduro loyalists, ordered a criminal investigation of the assembly's move to oust Maduro.



Trump officially recognized Guaido as interim president and warned the Maduro regime against harming the Venezuelans calling for change. Asked by reporters if he is considering a military option, he told reporters:



Donald Trump, US President:

"We're not considering anything, but all options are on the table."



In response, Maduro cut diplomatic relations with the United States and ordered American diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours.



Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela:

"I decide to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist government of the United States."



Several regional leaders followed Trump's lead. The presidents of Brazil and Colombia endorsed Guaido from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.



Ivan Duque, Colombian President:

"Colombia recognizes Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela and supports this transition process towards democracy, so the Venezuelan people can free itself from dictatorship."



Maduro took over after the death of leftist leader Hugo Chavez and claimed victory in last year's re-election, which independent observers declared as fraudulent. He has presided over a deepening economic crisis following the collapse of the country's oil-based economy. More than two million people have left the country in the past few years amid shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicine.