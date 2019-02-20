ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ການ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ອະ​ດີດ​ວ່າ​ການ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ເອົາພັນທະມິດຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ກ່ຽວ

ກັບ ການສືບສວນສອບສວນລັດຖະບານກາງ ເລື່ອງເງິນປິດປາກທີ່ຖືກຈ່າຍໃຫ້ແມ່

ຍິງສອງຄົນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2016.

ການກ່າວ​ຫາດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໄດ້​ປາ​ກົດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ໃນ​ບົດ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມນິວຢອກ ໄທ​ມ​ສ໌ ເມື່ອ​

ວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງທ່ານ ແມັດທິວ ວິດເທັກເກີ ພິ

ຈາລະນາວ່າທ່ານຈະໃຫ້ທ່ານ ເຈັຟຟຣີ ເບີແມັນ ໄອຍະການ ສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບເຂດ

ພາກໃຕ້ ຂອງນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບການສອບສວນຫຼືບໍ່.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ເມື່ອ​ຖືກ​ຖາມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ລາຍ​ງານ​ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່, ບໍ່​

ແມ່ນເລີຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ແມ່ນໃຜເປັນຜູ້ເວົ້າແນວນັ້ນ. ມີແຕ່ຂ່າວປອມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ

ເລື້ອຍ. ມັນມີຂ່າວປອມຫຼາຍ, ມັນມີຂ່າວປອມຖືກລາຍງານອອກມາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

ບໍ່ແມ່ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດ.”

ຖ້າຫາກ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ, ລາຍ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ອາ​ດ​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ເປັນຫຼັກ​ຖານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ

ທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ພະຍາຍາມຄອບງຳ ນຶ່ງໃນການສືບສວນສອບສວນທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່

ຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກະທຳຂອງທ່ານ ແລະ ຜູ້

ຊ່ວຍຂອງທ່ານ.

ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມນິວຢອກ ໄທ​ມ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນທີ່​ຮູ້​ໂດຍ​ກົງ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໂທລະສັບລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກັບ ທ່ານ ວິດເທັກເກີ. ໜັງສືພິມດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ ເບີແມັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕົນເອງຈາກກໍລະນີດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍ້ອມ

ການຂັດແຍ້ງທາງຜົນປະໂຫຍດ.

ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອ​ບ​ສວນ ປະ​ກອບ​ມີ ການ​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ໃຫ້​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ມີຄວາມສຳພັນທາງເພດ ກັບທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໂດຍອະດີດທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງ

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ທ່ານ ໄມເກິລ ໂຄເຮັນ. ເງິນດັ່ງກ່າວມີຈຸດປະສົງຮັກສາເລື່ອງຂອງເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າໃຫ້ມິດງຽບ ແລະ ບໍ່ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ.

ທ່ານ ໂຄ​ເຮັນ ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດເລື່ອງເງິນ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ

ຂ້ອງກັບການຈ່າຍເງິນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied asking his former acting attorney general to put a Trump ally in charge of a federal investigation into hush money paid to two women during the 2016 election campaign.



The allegation appeared Tuesday in a New York Times article that said Trump called Matthew Whitaker to see if he would put the probe in the hands of Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.



"No, not at all.I don't know who gave you that," Trump told reporters when asked about the story."Just more fake news. There's a lot of fake, there's a lot of fake news out there. No, I didn't."



If true, the episode could be used as evidence of Trump seeking to influence one of several ongoing law enforcement investigations into his conduct and that of his associates.



The Times cited several U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the phone call between Trump and Whitaker.The newspaper said Berman had already recused himself from the case due to conflict of interest.



The investigation involved payments made by Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime lawyer, to two women who said they had sexual affairs with Trump.The money was meant to keep their stories quiet and not harm Trump's presidential run.



Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations related to the payments.