ປ. ທຣໍາ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ສ້າງຕັ້ງ "ກຳລັງອະວະກາດ"

ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນ ທຣໍາ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ສ້າງຕັ້ງ "ກຳລັງ

ອະວະກາດ" ໃຫ້ເປັນສາຂາທີຫົກ ຂອງກອງທັບຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຊາດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ສະພາ​ອະວະກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ (NSC) ​ວ່າ “​ເວລາກ່າວ

​ເຖິງ​ການ ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ ມັນຈະເປັນການບໍ່ພຽງພໍ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ໃຫ້ອາ​ເມຣິກັນມີໜ້າແບບ

ເສີຍໆ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອະວະກາດ. ພວກ​ເ​ຮົາຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ຄອບ​ງໍາ ​ຢູ່ໃນອະ ວະກາດ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວເພີ້​ມອີກ​ວ່າ "ນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ມີ​ກອງທັບ​ອາກາດ ​ແລະ​

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະມີ​ກອງທັບ​ອະວະກາດ. ​ແຍກຈາກ​ກັນ ​ແຕ່​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມ​ກັນ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂໍຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ປະທານ​ເສນາ​ທິການ​ຮ່ວມ ຂອງກອງ​ທັບສະຫະລັດ ນາຍ​ພົນ​ໂຈ​

ເຊ​ຟ ດັນ​ຟອຣດ໌ “ປະຕິບັດ​ການ​ຈັດຕັ້ງກ່ຽວກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້.”

ທຳນຽບຫ້າ​ແຈ​ໄດ້​ຮັບເອົາ ຄຳສັ່ງ ຂອງ​ປະທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ.

​ໂຄສົກ​ຍິງ​ທຳນຽບຫ້າ​ແຈ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເດ​ນາ ​ໄວ​ທ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າໃຈ​ກ່ຽວກັບ

ຄຳສັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​. ຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ

​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງມີ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫລັບ​ສັບ​ຊ້ອນ ຕໍ່ ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ສືບ​ລັບ ​ສຳລັບກອງ​ທັບ​ອາກາດ ກອງທັບ​ບົກ ທະຫານ​ມາຣິນ ​ແລະ​ກອງທັບ​ເຮືອ. ​ການເຮັດ​

ວຽກ​ກັບ​ລັດຖະສະພາ ນີ້​ຈະ​ເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ຕ້ອຮອບຄອບທີ່ສຸດຂອງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​

ຄິດ​ເ​ຫັນ​ຈາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ.”

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຈາກ​ເສນາ​ທິການ​ຮ່ວມກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອວ່າ “ອະວະກາດ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ທີ່​ສຳ

ຄັນ ​ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນຈຶ່ງ​ເປັນເລື້ອງ​ສຳຄັນທີ່​ກອງທັບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະສາມາດຄອບ​ງໍາ

​ແລະ​ມີຄວາມລ້ຳໜ້າ​ໃນເລື້ອງນີ້. ເສນາ​ທິການ​ຮ່ວມ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ​ຫ້ອງ

ການ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫ້ອງການກ​ະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ສຳ

ຄັນອື່ນໆ ​ແລະ​ສະພາ​ເພື່ອ​ປະຕິບັດ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຂອງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ.”

​ແນ​ວຄິດກ່ຽວກັບ​ກອງກຳລັງ​ອະວະກາດ​ໄດ້ມີການ​ຍົກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາລົມກັນ​ກ່ອນແລ້ວ ​ໂດຍ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ​ແລະ​ບັນດາລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຊຸດ​ກ່ອນໆ. ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ປະສົບ​ກັບ​ການ​ຄັດ

​ຄ້ານ​ຈາກ​ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງຂອງ​ກອງທັບ.



President Donald Trump said he is directing the Defense Department to create "Space Force" as the sixth branch of the nation's military services.



"When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space," Trump told the National Space Council (NSC).



"That's a big statement. We are going to have the Air Force, and we are going to have the Space Force. Separate but equal," he added.



He then asked Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford to "carry that assignment out."



The Pentagon accepted the president's directive.



"We understand the president's guidance," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said. "Our Policy Board will begin working on this issue, which has implications for intelligence operations for the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy. Working with Congress, this will be a deliberate process with a great deal of input from multiple stakeholders."



A Joint Chiefs of Staff official told VOA, "Space is a warfighting domain, so it is vital that our military maintains its dominance and competitive advantage in that domain. The joint staff will work closely with the office of the secretary of Defense, other DoD (Department of Defense) stakeholders and the Congress to implement the president's guidance."



The idea of a Space Force has been raised before, by Trump and previous administrations, but it has met with resistance from senior military officials.