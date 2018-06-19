ປ. ທຣໍາ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ສ້າງຕັ້ງ "ກຳລັງອະວະກາດ"

ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນ ທຣໍາ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ສ້າງຕັ້ງ "ກຳລັງ
ອະວະກາດ" ໃຫ້ເປັນສາຂາທີຫົກ ຂອງກອງທັບຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຊາດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະພາອະວະກາດແຫ່ງຊາດ (NSC) ວ່າ “ເວລາກ່າວ
ເຖິງການ ປ້ອງກັນອາເມຣິກາ ມັນຈະເປັນການບໍ່ພຽງພໍທີ່ວ່າໃຫ້ອາເມຣິກັນມີໜ້າແບບ
ເສີຍໆຢູ່ໃນອະວະກາດ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງມີອາເມຣິກັນຄອບງໍາ ຢູ່ໃນອະ ວະກາດ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ "ນັ້ນເປັນຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່. ພວກເຮົາຈະມີກອງທັບອາກາດ ແລະ
ພວກເຮົາຈະມີກອງທັບອະວະກາດ. ແຍກຈາກກັນ ແຕ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ປະທານເສນາທິການຮ່ວມ ຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ນາຍພົນໂຈ
ເຊຟ ດັນຟອຣດ໌ “ປະຕິບັດການຈັດຕັ້ງກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.”
ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈໄດ້ຮັບເອົາ ຄຳສັ່ງ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ໂຄສົກຍິງທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ທ່ານນາງເດນາ ໄວທ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈກ່ຽວກັບ
ຄຳສັ່ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະເລີ້ມ
ເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງມີຄວາມສະຫລັບສັບຊ້ອນ ຕໍ່ ການປະຕິບັດງານສືບລັບ ສຳລັບກອງທັບອາກາດ ກອງທັບບົກ ທະຫານມາຣິນ ແລະກອງທັບເຮືອ. ການເຮັດ
ວຽກກັບລັດຖະສະພາ ນີ້ຈະເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ຕ້ອຮອບຄອບທີ່ສຸດຂອງການໃຫ້ຄວາມ
ຄິດເຫັນຈາກຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນ.”
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈາກເສນາທິການຮ່ວມກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ “ອະວະກາດເປັນບ່ອນສູ້ລົບທີ່ສຳ
ຄັນ ເພາະສະນັ້ນມັນຈຶ່ງເປັນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນທີ່ກອງທັບຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດຄອບງໍາ
ແລະມີຄວາມລ້ຳໜ້າໃນເລື້ອງນີ້. ເສນາທິການຮ່ວມ ຈະເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບຫ້ອງ
ການລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຫ້ອງການກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງສຳ
ຄັນອື່ນໆ ແລະສະພາເພື່ອປະຕິບັດຄຳສັ່ງຂອງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ.”
ແນວຄິດກ່ຽວກັບກອງກຳລັງອະວະກາດໄດ້ມີການຍົກຂຶ້ນມາລົມກັນກ່ອນແລ້ວ ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ແລະບັນດາລັດຖະບານຊຸດກ່ອນໆ. ແຕ່ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບການຄັດ
ຄ້ານຈາກບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຂອງກອງທັບ.
President Donald Trump said he is directing the Defense Department to create "Space Force" as the sixth branch of the nation's military services.
"When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space," Trump told the National Space Council (NSC).
"That's a big statement. We are going to have the Air Force, and we are going to have the Space Force. Separate but equal," he added.
He then asked Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford to "carry that assignment out."
The Pentagon accepted the president's directive.
"We understand the president's guidance," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said. "Our Policy Board will begin working on this issue, which has implications for intelligence operations for the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy. Working with Congress, this will be a deliberate process with a great deal of input from multiple stakeholders."
A Joint Chiefs of Staff official told VOA, "Space is a warfighting domain, so it is vital that our military maintains its dominance and competitive advantage in that domain. The joint staff will work closely with the office of the secretary of Defense, other DoD (Department of Defense) stakeholders and the Congress to implement the president's guidance."
The idea of a Space Force has been raised before, by Trump and previous administrations, but it has met with resistance from senior military officials.
