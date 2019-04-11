ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນ​ຕີ ເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ແຫ່ງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າກໍ​າລັງຈະ​ເຂົ້າກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງເປັນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ທີ 5 ແບບ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຄື​ທ່ານເບັນນີ ກ້ານຊ໌ (Benny Gantz) ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ ຍອມ​ແພ້ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ສະ​ພາ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ.

ໃນ​ການ​ນັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ທີ່ເກືອບ​ແລ້ວ​ໝົດ​ນັ້ນ, ພັກ​ລີ​ຄູດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພັກອາ​ນຸ​ລັກ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຂອງທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ແລະ ​ພັກປະ​ສົມສີຟ້າ ແລະສີຂາວທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມສາຍ​ກາງຂອງ​ທ່ານ ກ້ານຊ໌ (Gantz) ​ຍາດ​ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງໄດ້ພັກ​ລະ 35 ບ່ອນ​ ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ.

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ພັກ​ລີ​ຄູດ ແລະພັກ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພາ​ຄີ​ຝ່າຍ​ຂວາ ມີ​ການ​ທຳ​ນາຍ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຍາດ​ໄດ້​ທັງ​ໝົດ 65 ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງ​ ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 120 ບ່ອນຂອງ​ສະ​ພານັ້ນ ແລະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ເຣີ​ເວນ ຣີບ​ລິນ (Reuven Rivlin) ຈະ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂຶ້ນອີກ.

ຄາດ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ​ຜົນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ມີ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດຄັ້ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍໂດຍ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ຖືກ​ນັບ​ໃນ​ແລງວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້, ທ່ານ ການ​ຊ໌ (Gantz), ອະ​ດີດ ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ, ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ພັກ​ປະ​ສົມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຢູ່. ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ກ່າວວ່າ "ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ນັບ​ຖື​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ."

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ລົ​ມ​ກັບ​ທ່ານເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວຊົມເ​ຊີຍ​ທ່ານ "ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ​ຍາກເຂັນ​ນັ້ນ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ຄຽງ​ຂ້າງ​ທ່ານ ແລະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ສະ​ເໝີ."



ພາບ​ທີ່​ຖ່າຍ​ເອົາ​ການ​ສະ​ເຫລີມ​ສະ​ຫລອງ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ສານ​ຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໂບກ​ປ້າຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳຢູ່.

​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ ​ພັກ​ລີ​ຄູດໄດ້​ຮັບ "ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຢ່າງ​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່." ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າພ​ວກພັກ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຝ່າຍ​ຂວາກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່​ທ່ານກໍ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເປັນ "ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ."



ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​ຂັດ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເອົາ​ທ່ານ​ມັກ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊຸມມື້​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍຂອງການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາທີ່​ທ່ານພະ​ຍາມຫາ​ທາງ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ເອົາຄ​ວາມ​ເປັນ​ນຳ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃຈ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຄ້າຍ​ອະ​ນຸ​ລັກ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າ ​ຈະເອົາ​ບ່ອນ​ຕັ້ງຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ໃໝ່​ຢູ່​ຝັ່ງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຈໍ​ແດນ ຫລື West Bank ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຢຶດ​ຄອງນັ້ນ ມາ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ ​ແອ​ລ. ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ປາ​ແລ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ ຢູ່​ຄຽງຄູ່​ກັນ ​ກັບ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລໄດ້.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears headed for an unprecedented fifth term after his main rival, Benny Gantz, conceded defeat in the country's tight parliamentary election.



With nearly all the votes counted, Netanyahu's conservative Likud Party and Gantz's centrist Blue and White Party each have 35 seats.



But Likud and its right-wing coalition partners are forecast to end up with a total of 65 seats in the 120-seat parliament, and President Reuven Rivlin will again ask Netanyahu to form a government.



Final results are expected Thursday.



As the last votes cast by Israeli soldiers were being counted late Wednesday, Gantz, the former military chief, was holding on to the slim hope his coalition could still win. But he said "we respect the decision of the people."



U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he spoke with Netanyahu and congratulated him "on a great and hard-fought win. The United States is with him and the people of Israel all the way."



An Israeli media photograph of a Netanyahu victory celebration shows a man waving a Trump banner.



Earlier, Netanyahu told his supporters Likud had achieved a "tremendous victory." He said that while his potential coalition would be a right-wing government, he pledged he would be "prime minister for all."



His comments stand in contrast to his appeal to voters in the final days of campaigning when he sought to solidify his conservative base, vowing to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank. Such a move could wreck any chance of creating an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.



Gantz called Netanyahu's pledge "irresponsible." Gantz said he favors a "globally backed peace agreement" that envisions Israel maintaining its hold on the large settlement blocs in the West Bank and security control over the territory.



Gantz portrayed himself as a unifying force in Israel and said it was time to oust Netanyahu from power.



If Rivlin asks Netanyahu to form a coalition government, he would become Israel's longest-serving leader, surpassing founding father David Ben-Gurion.



But Netanyahu also faces an ongoing criminal investigation.



Pending an upcoming hearing, the Israeli attorney general says he plans to indict Netanyahu on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges. Netanyahu has called the Israeli probes a "witch hunt," echoing his good friend Trump, who used the same words to describe the investigation of his 2016 election campaign.