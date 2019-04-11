ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ແຫ່ງອິສຣາແອລ ປາກົດວ່າກໍາລັງຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນສະໄໝທີ 5 ແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຄົນສຳຄັນຂອງທ່ານ ຄືທ່ານເບັນນີ ກ້ານຊ໌ (Benny Gantz) ໄດ້ປະກາດ ຍອມແພ້ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາ ຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ.
ໃນການນັບຄະແນນທີ່ເກືອບແລ້ວໝົດນັ້ນ, ພັກລີຄູດທີ່ເປັນພັກອານຸລັກນິຍົມຂອງທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ແລະ ພັກປະສົມສີຟ້າ ແລະສີຂາວທີ່ນິຍົມສາຍກາງຂອງທ່ານ ກ້ານຊ໌ (Gantz) ຍາດບ່ອນນັ່ງໄດ້ພັກລະ 35 ບ່ອນ ໃນສະພາ.
ແຕ່ວ່າພັກລີຄູດ ແລະພັກທີ່ເປັນພາຄີຝ່າຍຂວາ ມີການທຳນາຍວ່າ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍຈະຍາດໄດ້ທັງໝົດ 65 ບ່ອນນັ່ງ ໃນຈຳນວນບ່ອນນັ່ງທັງໝົດ 120 ບ່ອນຂອງສະພານັ້ນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຣີເວນ ຣີບລິນ (Reuven Rivlin) ຈະຂໍໃຫ້ທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ຈັດຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານຂຶ້ນອີກ.
ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການເລືອກຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ຈະປະກາດອອກມາໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການປ່ອນບັດຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍໂດຍພວກທະຫານຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຖືກນັບໃນແລງວັນພຸດວານນີ້, ທ່ານ ການຊ໌ (Gantz), ອະດີດ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານ, ມີຄວາມຫວັງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງວ່າ ພັກປະສົມຂອງທ່ານ ຍັງສາມາດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະຢູ່. ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍກ່າວວ່າ "ພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ການນັບຖືຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງປະຊາຊົນ."
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເຕີວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ລົມກັບທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວຊົມເຊີຍທ່ານ "ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ແລະຍາກເຂັນນັ້ນ. ສະຫະລັດແມ່ນຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງທ່ານ ແລະປະຊາຊົນອິສຣາແອລສະເໝີ."
ພາບທີ່ຖ່າຍເອົາການສະເຫລີມສະຫລອງໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວສານຂອງອິສຣາແອລແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມີຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໂບກປ້າຍທີ່ມີຊື່ທ່ານທຣຳຢູ່.
ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ, ທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງທ່ານວ່າ ພັກລີຄູດໄດ້ຮັບ "ໄຊຊະນະຢ່າງຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່." ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າພວກພັກທີ່ອາດເປັນແນວໂຮມຂອງທ່ານ ຈະເປັນລັດຖະບານຝ່າຍຂວາກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເປັນ "ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງທຸກຄົນ."
ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນຂັດກັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກປ່ອນບັດເອົາທ່ານມັກ ຢູ່ໃນຊຸມມື້ສຸດທ້າຍຂອງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານພະຍາມຫາທາງເຕົ້າໂຮມເອົາຄວາມເປັນນຳນຶ່ງໃຈດຽວກັນຂອງຄົນໃນຄ້າຍອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະເອົາບ່ອນຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃໝ່ຢູ່ຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳຈໍແດນ ຫລື West Bank ທີ່ຖືກຢຶດຄອງນັ້ນ ມາເປັນຂອງອິສຣາ ແອລ. ການເອົາບາດກ້າວດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຈະທຳລາຍໂອກາດໃນການສ້າງຕັ້ງປະເທດປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ທີ່ເປັນເອກະລາດ ຢູ່ຄຽງຄູ່ກັນ ກັບອິສຣາແອລໄດ້.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears headed for an unprecedented fifth term after his main rival, Benny Gantz, conceded defeat in the country's tight parliamentary election.
With nearly all the votes counted, Netanyahu's conservative Likud Party and Gantz's centrist Blue and White Party each have 35 seats.
But Likud and its right-wing coalition partners are forecast to end up with a total of 65 seats in the 120-seat parliament, and President Reuven Rivlin will again ask Netanyahu to form a government.
Final results are expected Thursday.
As the last votes cast by Israeli soldiers were being counted late Wednesday, Gantz, the former military chief, was holding on to the slim hope his coalition could still win. But he said "we respect the decision of the people."
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he spoke with Netanyahu and congratulated him "on a great and hard-fought win. The United States is with him and the people of Israel all the way."
An Israeli media photograph of a Netanyahu victory celebration shows a man waving a Trump banner.
Earlier, Netanyahu told his supporters Likud had achieved a "tremendous victory." He said that while his potential coalition would be a right-wing government, he pledged he would be "prime minister for all."
His comments stand in contrast to his appeal to voters in the final days of campaigning when he sought to solidify his conservative base, vowing to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank. Such a move could wreck any chance of creating an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.
Gantz called Netanyahu's pledge "irresponsible." Gantz said he favors a "globally backed peace agreement" that envisions Israel maintaining its hold on the large settlement blocs in the West Bank and security control over the territory.
Gantz portrayed himself as a unifying force in Israel and said it was time to oust Netanyahu from power.
If Rivlin asks Netanyahu to form a coalition government, he would become Israel's longest-serving leader, surpassing founding father David Ben-Gurion.
But Netanyahu also faces an ongoing criminal investigation.
Pending an upcoming hearing, the Israeli attorney general says he plans to indict Netanyahu on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges. Netanyahu has called the Israeli probes a "witch hunt," echoing his good friend Trump, who used the same words to describe the investigation of his 2016 election campaign.
